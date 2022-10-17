Texas Monthly adds and updates approximately sixty restaurant listings to our Dining Guide each month. There’s limited space in the print issue, but the entire searchable guide to the best of Texas cuisine is at your fingertips online!

El Paso

Casa Pantera

Shaking up the Five Points neighborhood, this self-proclaimed Mexican chophouse opened in the summer in a refurbished house on historic Pershing Drive. Its wood-burning grill, quality beef, and enchanting indoor/outdoor space have El Pasoans flocking to check it out. But before you settle on a gigantic tomahawk steak or maybe the tender short rib suadero in an agave–morita chile glaze, consider a starter, perhaps the mesquite-grilled octopus, ahi tuna tostada with avocado and salsa macha, or the chilled seafood tower, with shrimp, oysters, mussels, and more. The Michoacana Mule with pineapple rum and Brazilian banana liqueur could be your dessert, but an espresso sorbet will end the evening with a kick.

Mexican | ⭑⭑⭑ | $$ | More Info

Fort Worth

Caterina’s

Intimate and quiet, with leather banquettes and low lighting, Tim Love’s

ode to old-school Italian comes with sides of lavish service and complimentary prosecco and shaved prosciutto. Light starters included silken escolar crudo sparked with Calabrian chiles and shaved asparagus and artichoke hearts studded with pine nuts and drizzled with red wine vinaigrette. Bypassing the pricey Wagyu NY strip ($162!), we found plenty to love in the crunchy-crusted veal chop Parmesan ($61). Handmade pastas, particularly the linguine alla vongole, are sublime. Note that jackets are

required for men, and cell phones must be tucked into provided neoprene sleeves at the table for the meal’s duration.

Italian | ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | $$$$ | More Info

Houston

Uchiko

Uchi’s new-to-Houston little sister resides in ritzy Post Oak Place, and boy

is she fun! Picture cool lighting, an ample patio, and a long sushi counter manned by a bevy of skillful chefs. First up: the Tiger Cry roll, bundles of crispy lettuce encircling slices of charred Wagyu, fire-roasted red pepper, and cucumber, crowned with pickled fennel. Next, the DIY Ko Rock, where we seared thin slices of raw beef on blazing hot stone. As expected, the fish, straight from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market, is impeccable. Treat yourself to beauties such as golden eye snapper, ocean trout, uni, and ikura, each with garnishes that range from crystalline ginger and tiny pepper slices to frizzled fruit zest.

Japanese | ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | $$$ | More Info

Austin

Dean’s Italian Steakhouse

Replacing Osteria Pronto in downtown’s JW Marriott, this urban steakhouse welcomes diners into a bustling dining room with cushy booths. And it’s no ordinary hotel restaurant. We started with a lightly breaded baked crab cake fat with morsels of lump king crab. The Italian Oscar signature steak was an expertly seared eight-ounce filet made even more indulgent with crab, asparagus, and Taleggio cheese. Also over the top: the so-called Billionaire’s twice-baked potato loaded with creamy Taleggio, nutty Fontina, and shavings of black truffle. Shockingly, we had room for a bite of dessert, and the tart limoncello pie with toasted meringue was just the thing.

Steaks | ⭑⭑⭑ | $$$ | More Info

Dallas

Revolver Taco Lounge Gastro Cantina

Gino Rojas’s latest venue is a bridge between his casual Revolver Taco

Lounge and his modern tasting menu at Purépecha Room. Alongside his signature tacos are new dishes, such as quail enchiladas; elotes generously topped with cotija cheese, crema, and truffle butter; scallop tiradito with

serrano peppers, silver sorrel leaves, and cucumber; and Caribbean peppers stuffed with Yucatán-style shredded pork atop a thin, heat-taming black bean puree. The most creative offering? Fried cabrito-filled wontons perched on a tomato-chile sauce.

Mexican | ⭑⭑⭑ | $$$ | More Info

Rating System

Our reviews are written by critics who live in the cities and regions they cover. They remain anonymous to ensure that they receive no special treatment. The magazine pays for all meals and accepts no advertising or other consideration in exchange for a listing. Comments? Write us.