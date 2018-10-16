This recipe originally appeared in the November 2018 issue.

For our November 2018 “Feast Around the World” feature, we asked five of the state’s top chefs to create festive meals to serve this season. What we got was a cornucopia of global flavors.

Chef Stephen Rogers spent many summers in the Mediterranean, and the fun, casual cuisine there inspired not only his newest Dallas restaurant, Sachet, but his feast as well. Below is the dessert for Rogers’s “Mediterranean Medley” menu.

Tahini Mousse With Rye Tuiles

Serves 4

Rye Tuiles

1 egg white, lightly beaten (not foamy or stiff)

4 tablespoons sugar

4 teaspoons flour

3 tablespoons rye flour

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons melted butter

In a mixing bowl, stir together the beaten egg white with the sugar, both flours, and vanilla. Pour the melted butter slowly into the mixture and combine well. Chill for at least 4 hours. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a cookie sheet, line with parchment paper, and spray with nonstick spray (or use a silicone baking mat). Using a spoon, put dollops of batter on the prepared surface, spreading each one into a disk 1½ to 2 inches in diameter. Bake until very light brown around the edges, about 10 minutes.

To make decorative forms, set out some clean wooden spoons, a rolling pin, or even a wine bottle. When the tuiles are cooked but still soft, carefully lift them with your fingers or a spatula and place each one (smooth side up) on the handle of a wooden spoon or other curved surface, letting it harden into a pretty shape. If the tuiles in the pan start to harden, put them back in a warm oven for a minute. (These cookies are just as tasty left flat, and you can also bake the batter in one large sheet and break it into small, irregular pieces.)

Mousse

4 egg yolks (reserve whites)

¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided use

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup milk, plus some for thinning

¼ cup good tahini, such as Soom brand

pinch of salt

4 egg whites, beaten until soft peaks form

In a bowl, whisk together egg yolks, ¼ cup sugar, and cornstarch. If any lumps form, add a splash of milk to thin. In a saucepan, scald the cup of milk (bring just to a simmer and lower heat before it boils). Remove from heat and pour the milk, a little at a time, into the egg-yolk mixture, whisking vigorously between each addition. Put mixture in a heavy-bottomed saucepan and cook over low to medium-low heat until very thick, stirring to be sure it does not cook too fast or become a “scrambled egg” consistency. Transfer to a bowl and add the tahini and salt, stirring until well mixed. Cool in refrigerator.

Meanwhile, in a double boiler over a low flame, heat the remaining sugar and beaten egg whites until the sugar has completely dissolved. Transfer to a bowl and, using a mixer, beat on high speed until medium peaks form. Fold the egg-white mixture carefully into the tahini pastry cream. Chill well. Serve mousse in bowls or stemware, garnished with Rye Tuiles.