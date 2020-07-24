Every Friday this summer, some of the state’s best bartenders are showing us how to make an inspired cocktail at home in our drinks series, TM Happy Hour. With Texas bars closed right now in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Texas Monthly is putting the spotlight on a different bartender each week, as well as their charity of choice. This week, we’re featuring Danny Caffall, lead bartender at the historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, in Dallas. He pointed us to Rosewood Raise, a relief fund launched by the Rosewood Hotel Group, which owns the Mansion on Turtle Creek. The fund is designed to directly support its associates and communities affected by COVID-19.

Caffall is known for shaking (and sometimes stirring) up a curated menu of sophisticated cocktails well suited for his iconic bar, and no Texas bar list is complete without a mean margarita. Caffall’s version offers a touch of sweet heat from a jalapeño-infused syrup, which should be made ahead. Says Caffall: “This simple recipe calls for ingredients that are typically already in the home, combining the classic flavors with jalapeño agave for an added kick.”

The Texas Margarita

2 ounces favorite tequila

1 ounce fresh lime juice

3/4 ounce Cointreau

1/2—3/4 ounce jalapeño agave* (adjust for sweetness)

1 lime

Place all ingredients into shaker tin. Shake vigorously. Pour into glass rimmed with Tajin. Garnish with lime wedge.

*To make the jalapeño agave, cut a fresh jalapeño and combine with agave syrup in a small container. Let soak for about two weeks. Agave syrup should be sweet and have heat.