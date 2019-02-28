There’s a new, slimmed-down version of “The National Beer of Texas.” 24|7, the new light lager from Lone Star (owned by Pabst Blue Ribbon Brewing Co.), contains a measly 68 calories and weighs in at a scant 2.1 percent ABV, half that of its flagship lager. The ABV and calorie count are a selling point of 24|7, boldly marketed on the front of the packaging. “We wanted to clearly define what Lone Star 24|7 is,” says Elkin Vasco, brand manager at Lone Star. “We want beer advocates to know what they are purchasing, and not feel misinformed when spending their hard-earned dollars.”

Lone Star Light diehards (whoever they are) should have no fear—the previous trimmed-down version of the original Lone Star is not going anywhere. 24|7, which will be distributed in Texas and Oklahoma, is a new addition to the Lone Star family, but will not replace any current beers in the lineup. Lone Star Light was introduced as trimmed down version of the original Lone Star, and 24|7 takes it a step further, with even fewer calories and lower ABV.

Beer makers around the nation are always looking for new ways to expand their appeal, including to health-conscious drinkers looking for low-calorie options. Craft breweries are hopping on the trend, too: on April 1, Real Ale, in Blanco, will release a low ABV, low-calorie, low-carb version of their popular Firemans #4 brand, aptly named Firemans Light.

Lone Star is also betting that consumers want a beer drinkable at occasions where keeping a clear head is key, like office happy hours. “Texans are looking for lighter, more sessionable products that they can enjoy when socializing (without feeling the effects of alcohol),” says Vasco.

24|7, like Lone Star’s other offerings, should be enjoyed responsibly—but at 2.1 percent ABV, the light beer offers a way to do that repeatedly.