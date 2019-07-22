Matt McCallister Comes Back Strong with Homewood in Dallas

The Parker House rolls at Homewood must not be denied. Pillow-soft and fragrant, they arrive delectably squished together in a little cast-iron pan, accompanied by a small glass dish drizzled with a layer of amber-hued pan drippings that taste of the best, crustiest fried chicken you’ve ever had. On top of that is a Parmesan Mornay sauce—think aristocratic cream gravy (our waiter called it “aerated,” a word you hear a lot here). I believe I speak for everyone at our table, if not the entire dining room, when I say that I could have happily eaten those rolls until I exploded.

Many chefs have a signature dish. Jean-Georges Vongerichten is famous for molten chocolate cake, Nobu Matsuhisa for black cod with miso. Dallas chef Matt McCallister is now and forever identified with Parker House rolls. Although they epitomize his upscale-casual new venue, Homewood, he actually developed them several years ago at his fancy first restaurant, FT33. In fact, you could say they epitomize the entire career of the 38-year-old chef, who a couple of years ago seemed to be riding a roller coaster on the way down. Today, the direction is definitely up.

When FT33 opened, in 2012, it was the most sought-after reservation in town. Its fiendishly complex, tweezer-driven cuisine won McCallister a place on Food & Wine’s 2014 list of the best new chefs in the country. But it wasn’t long before his convoluted techniques muscled flavor out of the way. The slippage accelerated even as McCallister opened and closed a casual, Southern-oriented venue named Filament. In the midst of the trials and errors, he took some time off to deal with the demons of addiction that had pursued him for years, about which he has been quite open. In 2018, after he had been clean for two years, he shuttered FT33. With sobriety came insight. “I finally understood,” he said when I asked, “that I wasn’t really cooking for my guests. I was cooking for my ego.” When he opened Homewood this spring, he wanted to emphasize a homier style of cuisine. The new direction is striking a chord with diners. When I made reservations a couple of weeks in advance, I could get a table only before 5:30 or after 9:30 p.m. (since my visits, a patio has opened to handle walk-ins).

The first thing you see when you walk up to the restaurant’s entrance—and, yes, I do think it’s odd that they chose a name in use by an extended-stay hotel chain; they must really like that word—are planters around the deck filled with lush greens and pungent herbs: oregano, cilantro, basil, and the big, floppy leaves of hoja santa. Inside, McCallister, in ball cap and apron, is at his usual spot at the pass-through, overseeing the kitchen; when there’s a break in the action, he might ferry dishes to a table. Behind him is the dining room, subdivided into small areas. The best perch, in my opinion, is a seat up front at the metal-clad counter next to a tall bank of windows. The tables at the back surrounded by beige wood paneling remind me of the Becks Prime burger joint that the space used to be.