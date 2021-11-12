This is the latest installment of Barfly , which spotlights Texas bars, from classic watering holes to new hot spots.

Bar: Old Pal Bar

Location: Lockhart

Owners: Travis Tober and Jim Lee

Opened: May 2021

The Story: Looking out on Lockhart’s idyllic town square, Old Pal feels like an extension of Tober’s Austin bar Nickel City. It’s a come-as-you-are joint serving beer, classic cocktails, and top-notch bar food, including fried chicken that alone is worth the trip.

Ambience: A massive U-shaped bar dominates the interior of Old Pal’s prime corner location, which allows light to stream in from two directions. In the evening, the jukebox casts a warm glow.

What to Order: Try the Old Pal, made with strawberry-infused Old Overholt rye, Select Aperitivo, and dry vermouth. And despite its frostiness, the Whatafrozen—a riff on Whataburger’s Dr Pepper milkshake, made with bourbon, Amaro Montenegro, Dr Pepper, and cream—will warm you right up.

Pro Tip: Thursdays through Saturdays, catch live acts like country singers Doug Strahan and HalleyAnna; check Old Pal’s website for the latest schedule.

Old Pal’s Old Pal

1.5 ounces strawberry-infused Old Overholt Rye

.75 ounces Select Aperitivo

.75 ounces dry vermouth

Combine all ingredients by stirring with ice and then strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.

This article originally appeared in the December 2021 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Hey, Old Pal.” Subscribe today.