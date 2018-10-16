This recipe originally appeared in the November 2018 issue.

For our November 2018 “Feast Around the World” feature, we asked five of the state’s top chefs to create festive meals to serve this season. What we got was a cornucopia of global flavors.

Steve McHugh, who opened Cured in San Antonio five years ago, created a feast built on memories from his days in Wisconsin and New Orleans but uses native ingredients for a true Texas twist. Below, find a simple yet bright side dish from McHugh’s “Hunting and Gathering” feast.

Avocado and Grapefruit Salad

Serves 6

3 Rio Star grapefruits, peeled and sliced into supremes

3 avocados, peeled and sliced

salt and pepper to taste

good olive oil, from Texas if possible, to taste

2 serrano chiles, seeded and sliced into rings

1 large shallot, sliced into rings

1 to 2 cups loosely packed cilantro leaves

To serve, arrange the grapefruit and avocado slices on a large platter. Season with salt and pepper, and drizzle with olive oil. Top with sliced serranos, shallot, and cilantro.