For our November 2018 “Feast Around the World” feature, we asked five of the state’s top chefs to create festive meals to serve this season. What we got was a cornucopia of global flavors.
Steve McHugh, who opened Cured in San Antonio five years ago, created a feast built on memories from his days in Wisconsin and New Orleans but uses native ingredients for a true Texas twist. Below, find a simple yet bright side dish from McHugh’s “Hunting and Gathering” feast.
Avocado and Grapefruit Salad
Serves 6
3 Rio Star grapefruits, peeled and sliced into supremes
3 avocados, peeled and sliced
salt and pepper to taste
good olive oil, from Texas if possible, to taste
2 serrano chiles, seeded and sliced into rings
1 large shallot, sliced into rings
1 to 2 cups loosely packed cilantro leaves
To serve, arrange the grapefruit and avocado slices on a large platter. Season with salt and pepper, and drizzle with olive oil. Top with sliced serranos, shallot, and cilantro.
