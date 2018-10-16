This recipe originally appeared in the November 2018 issue.

For our November 2018 “Feast Around the World” feature, we asked five of the state’s top chefs to create festive meals to serve this season. What we got was a cornucopia of global flavors.

Chef Stephen Rogers spent many summers in the Mediterranean, and the fun, casual cuisine there inspired not only his newest Dallas restaurant, Sachet, but his feast as well. Below is one of the side dishes for Rogers’s “Mediterranean Medley” menu.

Fall Vegetable Salad With Yogurt Dressing

Serves 4

Yogurt Dressing

1 tablespoon shallot, roughly chopped

½ teaspoon garlic (about 1 small garlic clove)

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

½ cup Greek yogurt

salt to taste

½ cup good olive oil

In a blender, puree first 7 ingredients.

With blender running, slowly stream in the oil to emulsify. Season to taste with more salt.

Vegetables and Lettuce

½ cup red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1 small red onion, thinly sliced into half-moons

1 cup cauliflower florets (different colors are nice)

1 cup cooked sweet potato, cut into bite-size pieces (can substitute carrot)

1 cup red or yellow beets, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces (can substitute other favorite vegetables)

good olive oil

salt and ground black pepper to taste

2 dozen Castelvetrano olives, or other olives of your choice

1 to 2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano

2 small heads Little Gem or Sweet Gem lettuce, or 2 small hearts of romaine

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

First, pickle the red onion by bringing a cup of water and the first 3 ingredients to a boil in a saucepan and pouring over the onion in a small bowl. Steep for about 20 minutes, drain, and cool.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Toss the cauliflower, sweet potato, and beets with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place in a large, shallow pan and bake until soft but not mushy, about 20 to 30 minutes. Let cool, then refrigerate. Just before serving, toss the pickled onion, roasted vegetables, olives, and oregano with Yogurt Dressing (you will have dressing left over).

To serve, arrange a few lettuce leaves on each salad plate, top with vegetable mix, spoon on more dressing if desired, and sprinkle with feta.