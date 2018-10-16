This recipe originally appeared in the November 2018 issue.

For our November 2018 “Feast Around the World” feature, we asked five of the state’s top chefs to create festive meals to serve this season. What we got was a cornucopia of global flavors.

Chef Stephen Rogers spent many summers in the Mediterranean, and the fun, casual cuisine there inspired not only his newest Dallas restaurant, Sachet, but his feast as well. Below is one of several vegetable dishes for Rogers’s “Mediterranean Medley” menu.

Moroccan Slaw

Serves 4 to 6

Dressing

½ cup pomegranate vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ to 2 teaspoons cumin seeds, toasted and ground

1 to 2 tablespoons harissa paste

1 cup good olive oil

salt to taste

Put first 5 ingredients in a blender and puree. Slowly stream in oil until emulsified. Season to taste with salt.

Salad

1 cup julienned celery root; can substitute jicama

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 cups thinly sliced red cabbage

½ cup golden raisins

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

salt to taste

To prepare celery root, trim off the top and bottom, peel with a vegetable peeler, and julienne using a mandoline, box grater, or food processor. To prevent discoloring, immediately put the julienned strips in a small bowl of water with lemon juice. Mix the celery root with the cabbage, raisins, and mint, and toss with Dressing (you will have dressing left over). Season to taste with salt.