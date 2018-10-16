This recipe originally appeared in the November 2018 issue.

For our November 2018 “Feast Around the World” feature, we asked five of the state’s top chefs to create festive meals to serve this season. What we got was a cornucopia of global flavors.

Chef Stephen Rogers spent many summers in the Mediterranean, and the fun, casual cuisine there inspired not only his newest Dallas restaurant, Sachet, but his feast as well. Below is the main course for Rogers’s “Mediterranean Medley” menu.

Sweet and Tangy Wild Boar Ribs

Serves 4 to 6

1 tablespoon sea salt

2 teaspoons turbinado sugar

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon crushed Aleppo pepper

½ teaspoon ground juniper berries (can substitute ¼ teaspoon ground rosemary)

2 (1½ to 2 pounds each) racks wild boar ribs, membrane removed (can substitute St. Louis–cut spareribs)

½ cup balsamic vinegar

Mix first 5 ingredients and generously rub into ribs. Refrigerate, uncovered, for 4 to 24 hours.

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Separately wrap each rack in heavy-duty aluminum foil, put packets in a shallow pan, and cook for 2 hours. Remove from oven, open foil, and let cool for about 45 minutes. Reseal foil packets. At this stage, you can refrigerate overnight and reheat the next day.

Prepare a balsamic reduction by bringing the vinegar to a boil over medium-high heat. Immediately reduce heat and simmer 8 to 10 minutes or until it’s thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Set aside. When ready to serve ribs, set oven to broil. Remove from foil and slice into 1- or 2-bone pieces. Put in a roasting pan along with 2 to 3 tablespoons of water, place in upper third of oven, and reheat until nicely caramelized, 7 to 10 minutes (be careful not to burn). Brush with balsamic reduction and serve on Moroccan Slaw.