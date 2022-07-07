In Season, our series celebrating the juiciest fruit and crispest veggies in Texas. This summer, we asked local chefs to share stories about their favorite items of seasonal produce—and create original recipes that make the most of summer’s bounty. Welcome to, our series celebrating the juiciest fruit and crispest veggies in Texas. This summer, we asked local chefs to share stories about their favorite items of seasonal produce—and create original recipes that make the most of summer’s bounty.

Cesar Martinez recalls sweltering summer afternoons in Freer, a South Texas town about eighty miles west of Corpus Christi, watching his grandmother dust watermelon with table salt before biting into it.

“She used to sit on the porch, smoke cigarettes, eat watermelon, and sharpen her hoe to cut the yard,” Martinez says. “I would tell her, ‘Grandma, you know, we can get a lawn mower or a Weed eater.’ And she was like, ‘No, you’re not gonna do the yard right.’ Mind you, it wasn’t like we even had nice grass.”

Martinez, who now shakes up cocktails at Bar Nido in Laredo, says he takes inspiration from both of his grandparents when crafting recipes. And this cocktail is an ode to his grandma, who raised him—it’s even named after her.

“I use mezcal because it’s smoky and earthy,” he says. “And then I add salt to balance out some of the sweetness from the watermelon, and the ginger root just pairs really well with the watermelon. I wanted to make something fresh.”

Martinez strains the drink over pebble ice but says that any ice should work. What’s important, however, is that you only use a pinch of salt when dusting the watermelon cubes, since a little goes a long way. Just like how his grandma would do it.

The Antonia

Makes 1 cocktail

3 slices of ginger root

pinch of salt

3 cubes of watermelon

1 ½ ounces mezcal

½ ounce Domaine De Canton ginger liqueur

½ ounce agave nectar

½ ounce lime juice

pebble or crushed ice

cubed watermelon sprinkled with salt for garnish