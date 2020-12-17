Señor Churro opened in North Austin last month and is now offering its namesake dessert for takeout. Owner Ash Ahuja puts an Indian American spin on the treat, with menu options including a cardamom and brown sugar churro, as well as another with dried ginger and fennel.

I Love Churros is set to open by the end of the month in San Antonio. Diners will be able to customize their churros at a toppings bar that will include indulgences such as ganache, condensed milk, and Bavarian cream. Gelato and espresso are also on the menu.

Poynter says that tacos are good for journalism. We agree!

A new Facebook group called “We’d Like to See Your Taco, Please” is taking off. Unlike pretty much every other social media forum, it’s refreshingly free of negativity; users simply share photos of tacos—both homemade and from restaurants—and discuss how tasty they were.

A California man broke the Guinness World Record for the tallest stack of tortillas. Angel Dust-Zayas completed the challenge as part of a video for BuzzFeed’s Pero Like series on YouTube. The tower reached a height of 32.1 inches.

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias says his favorite food city is San Antonio. During a Reddit Ask Me Anything discussion, he also endorsed Garcia’s Mexican Food—a favorite of our barbecue and taco editors.

COVID-19 has forced Rosario’s owner Lisa Wong to put a renovation on hold. But the longtime restaurateur continues with her plans to transform the old El Mirador property into another outpost of her San Antonio institution.

The pandemic also forced the postponement of Mexico City’s second annual Coca-Cola Metate taco festival. No new date for the event has been set.

Ancient Heirloom Grains is the state’s newest heirloom Mexican corn molinero and tortilleria. The company set up shop this month in San Antonio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ancient Heirloom Grains (@ancientheirloomgrains)

South Padre Island food trucks, including vegetarian taco stand Chile de Árbol, now have more freedom to operate. According to the Institute for Justice, a legal nonprofit that represented the food truck owners, “[The Cameron County] district court ruled that the city violated the Texas Constitution when it forced food truck owners to get permission from local restaurant owners before being eligible for a food truck permit, and by making it illegal for more than twelve food trucks to open for business on the island.”

Simon Madera and his partners behind Austin joints Taco Flats and La Holly are taking over Micklethwait’s brick-and-mortar spot in Smithville. The new project, Carne Lenta, will specialize in slow-roasting and smoking locally sourced and butchered beef. It opens December 19.

In surprising Austin food news, Gabe Erales is out as executive chef of Comedor.

Taco Fuego, a new monthly Austin pop-up, is resurrecting bygone Taco Bell items.

Tacodeli has expanded its retail offerings. The company is now taking online preorders for sixteen-ounce jars of its mole, based on a recipe developed by the mother of founder Roberto Espinosa.

Taco Beats & Bites is taking over the former Taco Stop space in Dallas.

For more than three decades, six giant sculptures of dancing frogs perched atop the roof of a Taco Cabana in Dallas. They were the work of late, great artist Bob “Daddy-O” Wade. Nearly a year after that T.C. location closed, the chain has announced that the beloved artworks have a new home: they’re moving up the street to the Truck Yard beer garden and food truck park.

The Dallas Observer pulled off its virtual Tacolandia taco festival. The alt-weekly’s food critic also named Revolver Taco Lounge as the city’s best restaurant.

NHK, Japan’s largest television network, visited Maskaras Mexican Grill and interviewed yours truly.

A reminder that tacos are a force for good: Our fast-food taco rankings made one Houston Chronicle writer feel better about herself.

Central Track founder Pete Freedman is a fan of Fuel City gas station tacos. We respectfully disagree.

They aren’t the city’s best, but it needs to be said: Fuel City’s tacos are *fine*, and the backlash of hate they gets because people are tired of them being named the best is out of control. — Pete Freedman (@PeteFreedman) December 5, 2020

Restaurants around the state are still offering tamale specials for the holidays. Tamales! Tamales. Tamales. Tamales. Get your tamales. Then get more tamales.

Or go the interactive map route, as the Houston Chronicle has done.

On the subject, Alexandra Aguilar, owner of Cilantro in Bryan and Tacos La Perlita in College Station, shares her love of the tamalada. “Tamales are a way of showing love and connection.”

What’s the next best thing to eating tamales? Why, reading to your kids about tamales, of course. The National Hispanic Cultural Center has your reading list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nat’l Hispanic Cultural Center (@nhccnm)

Birria lunacy continues. The Birria Man food truck in Midland is now serving a pizzadilla de birria.

Now We Taco’n owner Albert Gutierrez credits social media with helping to keep his Lubbock restaurant’s doors open.

Atlanta Eats’s “The Ultimate Guide to Mexican Food in ATL” includes birria in Marietta, as well as old favorites along Mexican culinary wonderland Buford Highway.

Chicago Mexican restaurants transformed into COVID-19 testing sites.

The birria de res crazy is now overtaking Manitoba.

A former Super Kmart parking lot in Aurora, Colorado, has become a food-truck destination.

The New Yorker magazine food critic Hannah Goldfield gushed over Yellow Rose, owned by San Antonio transplants to the Big Apple. Of the tacos, she recommends “all of the fillings, without reservation.”

Eater senior critic Robert Sietsema’s best meals of the year include, birria tacos at Chofi in Union City, New Jersey. “If nothing else, 2020 has proved to be the year of the birria taco.”

Santa Barbara–based YonaRedz Taco Shop owner Yona Estrada defied California governor Gavin Newsom’s ban on outdoor dining by giving away tacos.

You won’t find large-scale commercial mezcal brands at the third Los Angeles–area Madre mezcaleria or at the other two locations. Owner Ivan Vasquez is out to help the little guys.

Lenny’s Casita is adding to Los Angeles’s kosher Mexican food options.

Taco Bell is in the midst of opening its first locations in Malaysia and in Jakarta, Indonesia.