The first San Antonio Taco Week kicks off this Saturday, September 26, and runs through Sunday, October 4, which just so happens to be National Taco Day. More than thirty restaurants are participating, from River City institutions Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant and Mi Tierra to vegan and vegetarian specialists Tapatio Vegan Tacos and Viva Vegeria. Each restaurant will be offering specials throughout the event, which benefits the San Antonio Restaurant Association.

Netflix food docuseries Taco Chronicles dropped its second season on Tuesday, September 15. The “American Taco” episode features San Antonio’s Teka Molino and Ray’s Drive Inn. The San Antonio Missions mascot, Henry the Puffy Taco, even makes an appearance.

The ¡Bucho! pop-up is hooking up with Amor Eterno, a new cocktail spot in San Antonio’s Southtown neighborhood. Alongside tacos, patrons can expect menu selections such as chipotle agave wings and Tejano Cubano sliders.

Despite the fact that the NBA is playing all of its games in Orlando, the San Antonio Spurs will be rolling out the Spurs Street Eats food truck in their hometown on Saturday, October 3. There will be tacos!

A “Rosario’s Coming 2021” sign was posted over the closed El Mirador in San Antonio, reports the San Antonio Express-News. The former El Mirador is only a quarter mile from the original Rosario’s Mexican Cafe y Cantina, which is still in operation, so fans are wondering if owner Lisa Wong is opening a new location or just relocating. Wong told the paper that she isn’t ready to divulge details.

Allison Ehrlich of the Corpus Christi Caller-Times looks back at the history of Ruiz’s Tamales and Tortillas Factory. Founder Dora Ruiz used her earnings to make sure her siblings and her daughter all got an education. “Nobody knew anything, it was an experiment from the beginning,” said daughter Martha Ruiz Salinas. “Even how to cook the corn.”

Last week, East Austin’s Cuantos Tacos celebrated its first anniversary by opening a bigger truck.

Austin-based, grain-free Siete Foods is among the 13 Latinx food brands Delish.com wants you to know about.

Torchy’s Tacos’s famed green chile queso and its diablo sauce are now available at Whole Foods Markets in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and, of course, Texas.

Nixta Taqueria is adding salsa to its retail selection, which also includes house-made nixtamalized tortillas.

D Magazine raves about the quesabirria tacos at Frida’s Tacos in West Dallas, and the Dallas Observer calls the birria tacos at Del Sur Tacos in Oak Cliff some of the best in DFW. The alternative weekly also spoke with El Come Taco and La Viuda Negra’s owners about how they’ve been weathering the pandemic.

West Dallas’s Tijuana seafood specialist, Tacos Mariachi, is temporarily closed, but that hasn’t stopped owner Jesus Carmona from expanding. His newest venture, an Argentine steakhouse named Chimichurri, opens next month in the Bishop Arts District.

Chido Taco Lounge will be serving up tacos and cocktails when the new restaurant opens in Frisco in February 2021.

After learning that her father, Elias Aviles, was planning to close his El Torito Taqueria trailer in Humble early after a disappointing $6 day of sales, Giselle Aviles took to social media to ask people to support him. It worked. Her tweet went viral, customers lined up, and Elias was shocked and grateful at the response.

This Houston Chronicle headline is impossible not to click: Did you know that there’s a musical about Mama Ninfa? That would be the Mama Ninfa of the Original Ninfa’s on Navigation.

❓DID YOU KNOW?: In 1982 TUTS premiered the musical NINFA! about restaurant founder “Mama” Ninfa Laurenzo. The production starred former Metropolitan Opera Diva Dolores Wilson and Ninfa herself was photographed attending the show.🤩#TUTSThrowback #TUTSNinfa #Ninfas pic.twitter.com/F0MiBIBYRb — TheatreUnderTheStars (@tutshouston) July 15, 2020

In response to Taco Bell’s latest menu revamp, Houston chefs are offering their own versions of removed favorites. Mexican pizza is a popular choice.

National Taco Day, October 4, is fast approaching, and restaurants are beginning to announce specials. Fort Worth–based Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will selling tacos for $1.50. Taco Shop in El Paso will have all menu items available as buy-one-get-one-free, and Mexican beers will be a buck.

Former La Barbecue pitmaster John Lewis has been serving smoked meats in Charleston, South Carolina, for the last few years. Now he’s opened a new joint there, Juan Luis. What’s being billed as an El Paso–style Mexican food trailer has plenty of green chiles, including in its tacos, but no flautas ahogadas.

After closing in March, Terlingua’s Taqueria El Milagro will reopen on Thursday, October 1. Operating hours will be Wednesday through Sunday, 5 to 10 p.m.

The burrito is a taco. The burrito is also a popsicle—when used with an absurd yet useful new device funded via Kickstarter.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked its readers to choose the metro area’s top Mexican restaurants. The paper ran the top five picks, which include the groundbreaking Taqueria de Sol, the twenty-year-old mini-chain that introduced the country to the fusion of Mexican fare and the grub of the American South.

Surprise, surprise: another U.S. city is getting in on the birria taco craze. This time, the metropolis in question is Milwaukee, and the taqueria that will be slinging the griddle-crisped tacos stuffed with beef and cheese is Chuy’s Red Tacos.

Go beyond Gansitos when you get your Mexican snack on.

Esdras Ochoa, who opened Reunion 19 in Austin this year and appeared on Netflix’s Final Table cooking competition, has opened another location of his first taqueria, Mexicali, in Southern California’s San Gabriel Valley.

Vegan tacos are trending in Los Angeles, including those sold by Evil Cooks.

Traditional tacos de canasta might be impossible to find in Texas, but San Francisco finally got some of the rare gems.

Chipotle is thumping its own chest over “tactical wins” during the COVID-19 pandemic. Roughly twice as many people are using the Chipotle app as last year.

Taco Bell released a jalapeño pinot noir in Canada. The grog sold out immediately.