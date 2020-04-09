Suerte in Austin is offering suadero taco meal kits. They feed three to four people and include confit wagyu brisket, the restaurant’s fresh tortillas, salsas, charro beans, fideo seco, and more for $55.

A San Antonio family has taken to driving around the city dressed in silly costumes and throwing wrapped tacos out of their minivan, reports the San Antonio Express-News.

Ray’s Drive Inn has returned to its carhop roots to continue serving its iconic puffy tacos.

Sanitary Tortilla Company, established in 1925 in San Antonio, is now delivering its nixtamalized corn tortillas and barbacoa via Uber Eats.

SAFlavor.com has released a Taco Trail Fiesta 2020 medal in honor of this Texas Monthly taco editor’s first book. One dollar of the sale of each medal goes to the Epilepsy Foundation Central & South Texas and an additional $2.50 goes to the San Antonio Food Bank, whose work is more crucial than ever.

H-E-B has added prepared meals from La Gloria and Rosario’s to its San Antonio stores.

TacoGear.com owner-designer Gerald Flores was interviewed on Corpus Christi’s KZTV about how social distancing and quarantining has benefited small businesses like his own.

Houston’s Tacos a Go Go is also serving health care workers. When customers place an order, they’ll have the option to tack on an extra $5, which the restaurant will use to feed frontline responders.

Armando Aguilar’s first day as the executive chef at Las Almas Rotas was the same day that the city ordered restaurants and bars to close dine-in services. The James Beard Award–nominated mezcal bar’s chef is undeterred and is serving food via a makeshift backdoor drive-through.

Dallas-area Asian taqueria chain OMG Tacos has been on the receiving end of coronavirus-related racism and has instituted a new lifetime-ban policy, the restaurant announced via Twitter.

If you are racist, ignorant, aggressive, or threatening toward our staff in any way, we will absolutely refuse to serve you. You will also be BANNED from our establishments FOR LIFE. Sadly the people that have shown this disgusting behavior are part of other minority groups. — OMG Tacos (@OmgTacosTX) April 4, 2020

Four Corners Brewing Company has started a #SocialTacoing program that is creating a map taco lovers can use to find taquerias to support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Users can post and tag photos of their tacos on social media and potentially win Four Corners swag.

This is how we practice #SocialTacoing!

Want to win some cool ¡FCBC! merch while helping your local taqueros? Tap the link and follow the steps! https://t.co/OSGAHtguJ8 pic.twitter.com/wHFmbRyHqD — Four Corners Brewing (@fcbrewing) April 8, 2020

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ continues to support service industry workers and first responders with free food, including carnitas tacos. Keep an eye on its Instagram page for more offerings.

Texas Tamale Company and Cajun Turkey Company (crawfish queso!) are among the several Lone Star State food businesses shipping their products near and far.

Reunión 19, the restaurant co-owned by chef partners Edras Ochoa (of Mexicali Taco Co. & Salazar fame) and Christopher Haydostian, has transformed into a dry-goods store. A small number of prepared dishes are also available.

Migration Taco is delivering its vegetarian tacos and ever-changing menu right to customers’ homes in the Denver area.

Actors and musicians Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson delivered 120 tacos to health care workers at their local hospital.

Masataco in Whittier, California, sold more than one million face masks to frontline health care workers and other first responders in only a few days. According to L.A. Taco, sales included “40,000 pounds of rice, 25,000 pounds of pinto beans, 10,000 pounds of lentils, and 25,000 pounds of Peruvian beans.”

JQ’s Tex Mex BBQ co-owners Joseph Quellar and Cindy Conde were guests on this week’s BBQ State of Mind, the barbecue podcast from the Houston Chronicle. Quellar spoke about his desire to focus more on Tex-Mex than brisket, and our taco editor’s name was mentioned three times during show.