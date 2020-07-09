Eater Dallas has the 411 on where to get Tex-Mex takeout in the Metroplex.

Taco Cabana is now offering $2 margaritas in a dozen flavors, including Dr Pepper. The menu expansion comes after Texas relaxed alcohol laws last week, allowing restaurants to sell premixed to-go drinks for the first time.

Hurtado Barbecue in Arlington will soon begin serving late-night “Mexi-cue” tacos.

Good news for vegans: North Texas’s Taco Ocho added five meat- and dairy-free tacos to the menu. They’re served on flour tortillas and are heavy on the black beans.

The San Antonio outpost of legendary carnitas restaurant Carnitas Don Raul is now selling traditional copper cazos. The copper pots are made in Santa Clara del Cobre, Michoacán, and branded with the Carnitas Don Raul logo. Each vessel sells for $35 and cooks up to a pound of carnitas. Bring it back to fill with a to-go order, and you’ll get 10 percent off a pound of carnitas.

Fans of Rosario’s Mexican Cafe y Cantina in San Antonio can now find the restaurant’s ready-to-heat meals at the H-E-B Plus at Potranco Road and Loop 1604.

San Antonio chef Nicola Blaque, whose Jerk Shack sells Jamaican tacos on the city’s West Side, is opening a roti stand.

Also in the Alamo City, BarbacoApparel is offering face masks in four styles—including one patterned with salsa cups and foil-wrapped tacos.

You may also soon be able to cover your face in a wrap that looks just like a tortilla, if this Kickstarter campaign is successful.

After a popular small-batch release, Islla Street Brewing in San Antonio is producing a larger quantity of its Big Rojo Big Red–flavored beer. Why a Big Red beer, you ask? The answer is “because San Antonio.” Follow Islla Street Brewing on Instagram for information on how to amp up your Sunday barbacoa experience ahead of the July 22 release.

The ever-crafty Vaquero Taquero crew in Austin set up a QR code sign for customers who want to skip the line at the walk-up window. You still have to wear a mask.

The Rusty Taco chain, which began in Dallas in 2010 and has spread to seven other states, added a popular “secret” item to its permanent menu. Meet the Green Street taco.

San Angelo’s Tacos Locos is celebrating five years in business. “Even with a new baby and the uncertainty of the pandemic, the restaurant is still going strong,” co-owner Valeria Mendez said.

Costra tacos are becoming more and more popular, and Taco Bell is the latest to join the trend. They’re now selling a grilled cheese burrito.

Despite his life-threatening allergy to chiles, Los Angeles taquero Miguel Lara made them the the key ingredient in his renowned tortas ahogadas.

Dallas-based chain Velvet Taco appears to be opening its second Charlotte, North Carolina, location in a former Dairy Queen.

Hugo’s Tacos temporarily closed its two Southern California locations after customers harassed employees who enforced mask requirements. “Our taco stands are exhausted by the constant conflicts over guests refusing to wear masks,” said ownership in a statement, adding that employees “had objects and liquids thrown at them.”

Both our Hugo’s Tacos locations are now closed temporarily. We look forward to reopening again soon when it’s safe! pic.twitter.com/DM3ZHOgpZV — Hugo’s Tacos (@hugostacos) June 28, 2020

The Takeout hacks tacos al pastor at home using Spam, recipe included.