When you’re ordering at Tacos Frontera, the bursts of flame from the grill behind the cashier are distracting. But, at the same time, the fire sparks anticipation for the Tijuana-style tacos served by husband and wife Erik Leal and Maribel Rangel at their small operation in far west Houston.

Tacos Frontera is easy to miss in its beige shopping center, but keep an eye out for the black and white sign with the taqueria’s name and specialty. Once inside, the aforementioned fire welcomes you, as does the red-and-white color scheme. There is also colorful hand-painted signage, much of it done by the owners, but they did shell out for a professional to create the large corrugated-metal “Bienvenidos” sign that wraps around the kitchen.

This DIY mom-and-pop ethos is what sets Tacos Frontera apart from other trendy Tijuana-style taquerias. There aren’t any food consultants involved, nor a design firm. Tacos Frontera is focused on family and food, and that’s evident in its straightforward dishes.

Leal wasn’t a restaurant-industry newbie when he and his wife opened Tacos Frontera. He’d worked his way up the professional ladder, starting as head server at Señor Frog’s in Nuevo Laredo and eventually becoming general manager at the Lupe Tortilla location in Houston. During his tenure there, he hosted backyard carne asadas for his coworkers. But he found his true calling when he fell in love with Tijuana-style tacos during a vacation to Los Angeles in late 2020.

While in Southern California, Leal and Rangel discovered Tijuana-style tacos—corn tortillas loaded with meat, cilantro, onions, and loads of guacamole before being wrapped in paper cones—for themselves. “We didn’t even know they were Tijuana tacos to begin with, because they don’t advertise it as that,” Leal recalls. “They were just tacos.” One year later, they returned to California to take their daughter to Disneyland, but it was also a trip to try more tacos.

Opening up their own restaurant hadn’t crossed their minds yet. “We just said, ‘Let’s keep eating these tacos,’ ” Leal says. But they were disappointed when they returned to Texas and couldn’t find Tijuana-style tacos anywhere. In 2022 they visited Los Tacos No. 1, in New York, and were struck by how similar the tacos were to the ones they’d had in California. Still, they could find no such tacos in Houston.

That same year, home values were rising and Leal decided he was done with his time at Lupe Tortilla. So he convinced Rangel to agree to sell their house and open their own taqueria. That payout, plus a little help from family members, was what built Tacos Frontera. The couple rented a new place to live and opened the restaurant on July 26, 2023. “Being from a border town, it’s a lot of similar stories from people that I’ve met, whether they’re from Tijuana, Nuevo Laredo, or Juárez,” Leal says.

Northern Mexico inspired not only the name of the joint, but also one of the most popular menu items, carne asada. “Everybody’s familiar with it,” Leal says. Each taco is made to order: “We don’t have five tortillas lined up on a plate ready for fillings.” First, the handmade corn tortilla is cooked and filled; then comes the delicate task of putting it into the paper cone. “When you wrap it, if you don’t do it right, it falls apart,” Leal says, emphasizing the important of attention to detail.

All of the tacos were messy to eat, but fantastic. The grilled Angus beef carne asada taco was juicy, with a hefty dose of creamy fat from the guacamole topping. The adobada taco—what they call al pastor in Tijuana—was kicked up with chiles and earthy spices. The sliminess that commonly ruins nopales tacos was thankfully absent. I got the charred, crunchy chicken in a mulita—meat and cheese sandwiched between two corn tortillas. I almost didn’t order it, because chicken at taco joints is usually dry, but that wasn’t the case here. The tortillas had a touch of grease but were chewy and fragrant.

Leal is frank about the risk his family took and how well things have worked out. “Obviously, we are blessed,” he says, before crediting his customers. They often say things such as “We’ve been looking for something like this,” he says, or “This is so good!” The taqueria is full of energy from eager diners who are sometimes surprised by the complimentary basket of chicharrones that precedes every order. The atmosphere, the food, and Leal’s humility make Tacos Frontera a welcome addition to the wave of new Tijuana-style taquerias, and to Houston. Even though he never boasts that Tacos Frontera is the best in town, Leal does say his Tijuana-style tacos are the best he’s ever had. He also admits, with surprise, “It seems we’re doing something right.”

