Blaque knows the importance of details: she served in the Army from 2002 to 2013 as a logistics officer, which required checking the equipment, uniforms, and weapons. Her husband is also a military veteran and the clientele includes many service members.

Although the Jerk Shack also features curry dishes, ribs, braised oxtails, and other dishes, it’s the tacos that really stand out. They have attracted crowds from the beginning. “One of the main reasons I decided to put tacos on the menu is because I love how tacos have grown across the world,” she says. “You know, I’ve seen people create Filipino tacos. I’ve seen people create tacos with Canadian ingredients, such as poutine. You name it, people are putting it inside of a taco.”

This article originally appeared in the December 2020 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “The Year of the Taco.” Subscribe today.