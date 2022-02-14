This could change any day, but at the moment the omicron variant of COVID seems to be waning, and Texans—some more hesitantly than others—seem to be venturing out more and more. If you feel like you’re ready for a night (or morning, or afternoon) out on the town and want to try something new, dozens of intriguing places will be making their debut in the months to come.

Austin

The old Eastside Cafe is turning into Este, a coastal-oriented Mexican dining destination from the forces behind Suerte.

Acclaimed Savannah chef Mashama Bailey and business partner Johno Morisano will do Southern specialties at the Diner Bar, in the new Thompson Austin hotel.

Long-vacant Uptown Sports Club will become a super-casual bar serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner courtesy of barbecue maestro Aaron Franklin and James Moody, of the Mohawk bar.

A pretty forty-mile drive southwest of Austin will lead you to Wimberley and Hildee’s Dine-Inn, a Hill Country bistro from former Houston chef Ryan Hildebrand.

The soul food burrito at Brunchaholics, in Dallas. Courtesy of Brunchaholics

Dallas

Two big-name chef-restaurateurs are hogging the spotlight in Dallas. Nick Badovinus, of Town Hearth fame, is doing a red-meat concept (Brass Ram), a casual bar with frequently changing themes (Pop Top), and a lavish twelve-table room dedicated to modern continental cuisine (Royal Bastard). Julian Barsotti, of Nonna, is rolling out a nook serving up pizza and jazz (Bacari Tabu), a bar near Southern Methodist University (Goodbye Horses), and an expansive Tex-Mex spot (Odelay).

Among other busy chefs are newcomer Jessie Washington, creator of the soul food burrito at the Brunchaholics food truck, which is moving into a building.

Two restaurants owned by the same New York organization are coming—glamorous Italian spot Carbone and all-day breakfast/brunch specialist Sadelle’s.

And only eight lucky diners per seating will eat sushi at Tatsu Dallas, the intimate lair of former New York chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi.

Fort Worth

A magnificent mid-century modern building will house swanky, Italian-oriented 61 Osteria, from Adam Jones and Blaine Staniford (Grace owner and chef, respectively).

Latin-inspired bites will be on the menu at La Coqueta, a boutique wine and coffee bar from Magdalena’s Juan Rodriguez.

Roy Pope Grocery’s Lou Lambert and Chris Reale are partnering to offer Texas classics at the renovated Paris Coffee Shop.

Houston

Aaron Bludorn, the chef behind the runaway hit French restaurant Bludorn, has an unnamed pet project in the works at Rice Village.

Also headed for the Village is the modern Israeli restaurant Hamsa, courtesy of the folks behind Doris Metropolitan.

Chef Dawn Burrell, who appeared on Top Chef in 2021, is joining forces with Chris Williams, of Lucille, to open an Afro-Asian restaurant, Late August.

Churrascos founder Michael Cordúa and son David Cordúa will open the Lymbar, with a Latin and Mediterranean kitchen.

Watch for the splashy modern continental Marigold Club from the folks behind March and Rosie Cannonball.

Hyperactive chef Chris Shepherd is queuing up Pastore (Italian American with red sauce galore) and Everlong Bar & Hideaway (classic cocktails and light bites).

San Antonio

A big-deal Italian concept from Peter Selig (the restaurateur behind Biga, Acenar, and Maverick), Allora, will open north of downtown.

Chef Berty Richter, of the Austin group Emmer & Rye Hospitality, will open Ladino, a Mediterranean grill house, in the Pearl retail development.

This article originally appeared in the March 2022 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Coming Soon.” Subscribe today.