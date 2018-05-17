This article originally appeared in the June 2018 issue with the headline “Yes Way, Rosé!”

A quintessential crowd-pleaser, dry rosé bridges the gap between red and white wine, balancing bright fruit characteristics with crisp, lemony acidity. In Texas, producers are turning out high-quality rosé like never before. We tasted more than fifty new selections from around the state and found strong and impressive flavor profiles, with something for every palate, from light and fruity to dark and rich. Here are our top fourteen Texas rosés for the summer, including two canned options for portable poolside enjoyment.

Producer

Wine: 2017 Dry Rosé

Price: $18–22

Grapes: Aglianico

Tasting notes: Made from the particularly robust Aglianico grape, this wine offers a bit more heft than your average rosé. Deep magenta in color, it leads with notes of rich ripe raspberry, strawberry compote, and red flowers framed by a particular savory herbal character and a hint of cola on the finish. It has an elegant structure and a bit of tannic grip, making it a perfect wine for grilled meats or smoked barbecue.

Producer

Wine: 2017 Kiepersol Texas Rosé

Price: $20

Grapes: Zinfandel, Merlot, Tempranillo

Tasting notes: A unique find from the East Texas winery, this blend of Zinfandel, Merlot, and Tempranillo is a meatier style of rosé—almost a very light red wine. The deep rose color is indicative of its richer, almost savory palate. With a gentle tug of tannic grip, it goes well with grilled fajitas or ribeye.

3. Knipp Cellars

Producer

Wine: 2017 Dandy Rosé

Price: $20

Grapes: Mourvèdre, Cinsault, Grenache, Carignan

Tasting notes: The fourth vintage of this blush-hued wine has a carefree personality that makes it a dandy of a find. The blend of Mourvèdre, Cinsault, Grenache, and Carignan offers subtle floral notes that evoke fields of pink buttercups and raspberry lemonade. The palate is vibrant and zippy, with a delicious soft and easy finish.

Producer

Wine: 2017 Cinsaut Rosé

Price: $16

Grapes: Cinsault

Tasting notes: “Strawberries and orange blossom, with a kiss of bubble gum” best describes the aromas of this rosy-gold wine. On the palate, flavors of early berry and tart citrus linger on a crisp, refreshing finish.

Producer

Wine: 2017 High Plains Rosé

Price: $15

Grapes: Grenache, Mourvèdre

Tasting notes: A beautiful balance between lush floral characters and strawberry cream, this wine is fresh and energetic. It’s flush with aromas of red raspberry and ripe strawberry followed by a perky palate that fades to candied watermelon on the finish.

Producer

Wine: 2017 Round Mountain Rosé

Price: $15

Grapes: Touriga Nacional, Tempranillo, Tinta Cao

A blend of Tempranillo, Touriga Nacional, and Tinta Cau, this wine shows a bolder pink hue in the glass but offers shy aromas of berries dipped in Chantilly cream. On the palate, the red fruit characteristics are rich, tart, and inviting.

Producer

Wine: 2017 Signature Rosé

Price: $10

Grapes: Cinsault, Carignan, Mourvèdre, Grenache

Tasting notes: With its shade of lovely light pink, this wine aims to please, both in flavor and its impact on the pocketbook. For a mere $11, your senses are rewarded with notes of lush red flowers and ripe strawberries dusted with confectioners’ sugar. Dry and refreshing, the palate reveals the slightest hint of sweetness but finishes with a kiss of tart tangerine.

Producer

Wine: Texas High Plains Rosé

Price: $17

Grapes: Cinsault, Grenache

Tasting notes: A lovely little wine with notes of macerated strawberry and lemon curd, the palate offers a nice, broad structure and a refreshing mineral-driven finish. A perfect wine for salmon grilled with lavender.

Producer

Wine: Rosé Dry Style (canned)

Price: $20/4-pack

Grapes: Grenache

Tasting notes: Proof that you can enjoy good wine from a can, this easy sipper makes a perfect poolside partner. Brimming with ripe strawberry and fragrant florality, this bright pink wine is dry and refreshing, with just the slightest hint of sweetness on the finish.

Producer

Wine: 2017 Cinsault Rosé

Price: $24

Grapes: Cinsault

Tasting notes: A true stunner, this light pink wine leads with exotic tropical fruit aromas and dances with notes of lavender, limestone, and lush red roses in the glass. The rich yet playful palate will have you declaring, “Winner! Winner!” with the first sip—and yes, it would pair beautifully with a classic chicken dinner.

Producer

Wine: Rosato

Price: $18–20

Grapes: Sangiovese

Tasting notes: This elegant wine proves you really never should judge a book by its cover. Aromas of strawberry-rhubarb pie and fresh white daisies in a mason jar transition to a vibrant palate led by lemon pith, subtle cherry, and a touch of salinity. It’s a beautifully structured offering from this new collaborative wine project, which is dedicated to revealing the terroir of single-vineyard site selections throughout Texas.

Producer

Wine: 2017 Grenache Rosé

Price: $25

Grapes: Grenache

Tasting notes: There’s so much going on with this dainty pink wine. Everything from dew-kissed summer strawberries and fresh parsley to hot limestone and warm daisy fields reaches out and pulls you into the glass. Its dry fruit finish begs for another sip.

Producer

Wine: 2017 Rosé of Malbec

Price: $28

Tasting notes: Offering lush aromas of pomegranate and fleshy ruby red grapefruit, this wine offers a rounded body and delicious high-toned citrus notes on the palate that make it a perfect pairing for a thick, juicy cheeseburger.

Producer

Wine: 2017 Sway Rosé

Price: $16/4-pack

Tasting notes: The second release from this canned-wine project, its flirtatious pink hue hints at luscious aromas of ripe summer berries, ambrosia salad, and juicy melon. Notes of dried sage and lemon pith accent the fruity palate, leading to a dry, minerally finish.