With the possible exception of U.S. congressman Vicente Gonzalez, no local celebrity turns heads in the Rio Grande Valley as much as cook and YouTuber Arnie Segovia. It’s a Sunday in March, and Segovia and his wife, Terry, are taking having lunch at Dirty Al’s Bayou Grill, in McAllen. As they skim the menu, a young husband and wife with children in tow approach their table with a familiarity that suggests they may be relatives or neighbors.

“I’m sorry, can we get a picture with you?” the woman asks Segovia, 62, who eagerly gets up and poses with the couple.

“You’ve really upped my carne game,” the husband adds.

These are just a few of the many fans of Segovia, who publishes videos on Instagram and YouTube on how to cook South Texas’s favorite dishes, from brisket to Mexican rice. In the last four years, Segovia’s reach has grown to more than 800,000 YouTube subscribers and more than 500,000 followers on Instagram.

Arnie Segovia making queso flameado. Trillavision Media

Segovia’s journey from backyard pitmaster to viral culinary influencer has been nearly two decades in the making. In the late 1990s, Segovia’s day job looked very different. When he worked as the general manager for three different McAllen-area car dealerships, his regular cookouts were just a nice little hobby. In his backyard, he would cook fifteen to twenty briskets in a large brick pit every weekend for friends and family.

“People always told me, ‘You should open up a restaurant,’ ” he said. In 2008, when his brother-in-law Bonne Ramirez was ready to sell his diner, Dos Arbolitos, in San Juan, right outside McAllen, Segovia bought it from him, renaming it Arnie’s Cafe and Grill.

“We started in April of 2008. Do you remember what happened later in 2008?” Segovia asked. “Everything crashed.”

Popular Videos Previous Next more

Despite the economic downturn, the restaurant did decent business that year. In addition to the classic staples of any South Texas diner—enchiladas, caldo de res, carne guisada—Arnie incorporated barbecue into the menu. But the continuing nationwide slump caused Segovia to close the restaurant in early 2009. He went back to managing car dealerships, and he and Terry put more focus on the barbecue competitions they’d been participating in across Texas since 1999.

“We won a few competitions in 2010 and 2011, really hit a stride in 2012, and had a banner year in 2013,” Segovia said. “We won half of every cook-off we went to, which was pretty unheard-of.” His winning streak during this period—with prizes that often exceeded $5,000 per competition—convinced him to quit his day job and pursue barbecue full-time.

Arnie Segovia at the grill. Trillavision Media Arnie Segovia filming a video. Trillavision Media

Segovia attributes much of his competition success to standardizing his process by writing recipes down. This helped him develop his signature barbecue rubs, which he now sells under his American Pitmaster Company brand. They include the OG, which consists of salt, pepper, and garlic, and the Wow!, with chili powder and brown sugar. The rubs would come in handy when another major economic event struck America, in March 2020.

“During COVID, we started to make the rubs at home,” Segovia said. “We had already been on YouTube, and we started to use videos to promote the Wow! rub and how to use it. People liked our content and shared it, so we just kept going.”

But it wasn’t barbecue or ribs that vaulted Segovia to social media stardom. It was Mexican rice.

“We were making some beans at home, and I asked my mom to make the rice,” Segovia said. “I had the camera there, so I decided to get the lights and make a video.”

Since it launched on YouTube, on April 1, 2022, the video “My Mom Teaches Me How to Make MEXICAN / SPANISH RICE” continues to be the ArnieTex channel’s most popular, with 3.8 million views. This landmark video is trailed by tutorials on refried beans (2.8 million views), choriqueso (2.7 million), and fajitas (2.1 million).

“We’re in a unique spot,” Segovia said. “There are a lot of content creators out there making good Mexican food, a lot making good barbecue, and a lot of mexicanos on YouTube that [have videos] every bit as good as ours, but they’re only in Spanish. I can lingo in English and Spanish; sometimes I throw Spanglish in there, and it works.”

Many fans see their own families reflected in Segovia’s videos, especially the ones that include his mother.

“When fans call him Unc or Tío, that’s the role he’s filling,” said Dan Segovia, Arnie’s son and manager. “It started as these barbecue classes and selling rubs, but it’s changed trajectory entirely. Now it’s about passing this culture down to our next generation.”

After taking a break from traveling, the ArnieTex team of three is back on the road. Recently, this tour included a collaboration with Still Austin Whiskey, a Kingsford Charcoal retreat in the Hill Country with other chefs and content creators, and a carne asada in Austin with Siete Family Foods.

“We have more people knocking on our door, and we’re trying to decide if we can even take on this challenge and manage it,” Segovia said. “There are only so many hours in the day, and we have a normal life just like anybody else.”

“We want a normal life,” Terry corrected him, jokingly.