Holiday Recipes and More

Traditions
A Dallasite wonders how something so tasty, so filling, and so pre-Christian came to be a holiday staple. Read Story
Move over, fruitcake. Turn sausage into the hallmark of your next holiday party. Read Story
The original ranch-to-table restaurant shares its Texas spin on comfort food classics. Read Story
Global Feasts
This seafood side dish is a colorful component of chef Maribel Rivero’s “Peruvian Party” feast.
Peru's favorite fruit shines in this delicious end to chef Maribel Rivero’s “Peruvian Party” feast.
Chef Stephen Rogers takes a holiday favorite, the sweet potato, and creates something completely different for his “Mediterranean Medley” feast.
Chef Stephen Rogers ends his “Mediterranean Medley” feast on a sweet and comforting note, with a hint of sesame.
In chef Stephen Rogers’s “Mediterranean Medley” feast, a pomegranate dressing brings this side dish together.
San Antonio chef Steve McHugh nods to his boyhood hunts with roast duck, the centerpiece of his ”Hunting and Gathering” feast.
Vittles
What would the holidays be without this nutty side dish? Read Story
Holiday Sippers
From Bohanan’s, in San Antonio. Read Story
Cap off chef Denise Shavandy’s “East Meets West” feast with this decadent treat that brings together mousse, sorbet, and espresso. Read Story
The perfect way to warm up this holiday season. Read Story
Instant Pot
The quickest of comfort foods is the perfect dish for chillier weather. Read Story
It requires some advanced skills to create, but the delicious caramel sauce sets this dessert apart and makes the effort worth it. Read Story
As always, bacon makes everything better, even this classic go-to for parties and cookouts. Read Story
Christmas isn't complete without a holiday ham. Check out this recipe for a quick and easy take on the holiday classic.
This light festive recipe is great after a full holiday meal. The caramel sauce is perfect with whipped cream or ice cream.
Cozy up next to the fireplace this holiday season with this easy apple cider recipe. Don't forget to add a cinnamon stick to bring it to life.
Serve homemade monkey bread in less than 30 minutes with this Air Fryer recipe. With sugar and spice, this is always nice. Read Story
In homes across Texas, the Christmas season is incomplete without homemade tamales. Tamalada parties—a generations-old tradition that brings together family and friends to create delicious tamales that everyone will enjoy at holiday meals. Read Story
