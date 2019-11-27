Collection

Holiday Recipes and More

holiday feasts

Photograph by Jody Horton

Celebrate this holiday season with the one thing that brings all communities together—food. From the history of tamales at Christmas, to the perfect wine to pair with each dish, to a bevy of Instant Pot recipes and a Christmas tree made of best wurst, this holiday collection from Texas Monthly and our partner H-E-B is sure to inspire. Happy holidays!

A Texan Tamalada

Nov 26, 2019 By TM Studio

In homes across Texas, the Christmas season is incomplete without homemade tamales. Tamalada parties—a generations-old tradition that brings together family and friends to create delicious tamales that everyone will enjoy at holiday meals. Read Story
H-E-B Holiday Gifting

Nov 26, 2019 By TM Studio

If you’ve got a foodie on your holiday list, or really anyone who either cooks or aspires to cook, H-E-B is ready for you with gifts ranging from specialty gadgets to tools they’ll use everyday. Read Story

