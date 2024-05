The Texas Gulf Coast might not be the best coast in terms of pristine water or sugar-white sand, but we love it just the same. And it’s so much more than the beach. The land that hugs the Gulf of Mexico—all 367 miles of it—offers a mix of contrasts. It boasts the longest stretch of undeveloped barrier island in the world, but it’s also a true working coast, with oil refineries, oyster farms, and shrimp boats. It’s a world of both wildlife refuges and nightlife hotspots, RV parks and renovated historic hotels. You can collect seashells in relative solitude at Padre Island National Seashore and explore more than a dozen state parks and federal refuges.

The water isn’t always blue, mainly because of the sediment from the many rivers and waterways that feed the Gulf, and it isn’t always fine, thanks to jellyfish, sargassum, contamination in some places, and piles of trash that the currents can drag in. But you don’t even have to dip a toe in the surf to enjoy the coast. Come as we work our way up from South Padre Island, and take in all the people-watching, wildlife-spotting, and seafood-shack-hopping that make a summer trip worthwhile.