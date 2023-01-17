other icons that have defined Texas since 1973. This article is part of Texas Monthly’s special fiftieth-anniversary issue. Read about thethat have defined Texas since 1973.

The Bush family didn’t look much like a future Texas political dynasty in 1973. Certainly, there was politics in the clan’s blood—Prescott, the patriarch, had been a United States senator from Connecticut. But his son, George, a Yankee transplant to Texas, had failed twice in Senate runs and had been forced to settle for two terms in the U.S. House. From there, he had been named ambassador to the United Nations and was then chair of the Republican National Committee—Washington, not Texas, was clearly his calling. And yet, decades later, one of his sons would become governor of the Lone Star State, another would become governor of Florida, and then a grandson would be elected land commissioner. A status akin to royalty had coalesced in Texas, and the family set up shop—twice—in the White House. Then, as a harsher style of politics gained favor, it all fell apart. Today, a future Bush dynasty looks even more unlikely than it did fifty years ago.

September 4, 1974

Power ranking: ▶ 30

George H. W. Bush is named to lead the U.S. diplomatic mission to China.

January 30, 1976

Power ranking: ▲ 40

George H. W. becomes director of the CIA.

November 7, 1978

Power ranking: ▼ 35

George W. Bush loses his first political race, for a seat in Texas’s nineteenth Congressional District.

May 1, 1979

Power ranking: ▲ 45

George H. W. announces his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination.

May 26, 1980

Power ranking: ▼ 40

George H. W. concedes the nomination to Ronald Reagan.

November 4, 1980

Power ranking: ▲ 70

As Reagan’s running mate, George H. W. is elected the nation’s forty-third vice president.

March 30, 1981

Power ranking: ▲ 75

George H. W.’s calm demeanor after an assassination attempt on Reagan impresses the president, bringing them closer.

U.S. president Ronald Reagan, left, and vice president George Bush acknowledge the cheers from the floor of the Dallas Convention Center during the Republican National Convention in Dallas on August 24, 1984. Barry Thumma/AP

November 6, 1984

Power ranking: ▲ 80

Reagan and George H. W. are reelected.

November 1986

Power ranking: ▼ 75

George H. W. is drawn into the burgeoning Iran-Contra scandal and will be dogged by the investigation for years.

August 18, 1988

Power ranking: ▲ 85

Bush is named the presidential nominee at the Republican convention, where he famously declares, “Read my lips: No new taxes.”

Fall 1988

Power ranking: ▼ 80

George H. W.’s campaign begins deploying the controversial “Willie Horton” ads, widely regarded as appealing to racial prejudice.

November 8, 1988

Power ranking: ▲ 95

George H. W. wins the presidential election.

December 2–3, 1989

Power ranking: ▲ 100

George H. W. and Mikhail Gorbachev pave the way for the reunification of Germany, bringing an apparent end to the Cold War.

November 5, 1990

Power ranking: ▼ 85

George H. W. signs a bill that raises taxes, angering many Republicans.

January 17, 1991

Power ranking: ▲ 100

George H. W. launches the first Gulf War, which pushes the Iraqi military out of Kuwait. His approval rating rises to 89 percent in March.

December 1991

Power ranking: ▶ 100

The Soviet Union collapses, and George H. W. is hailed for his deft response.

January 8, 1992

Power ranking: ▼ 90

George H. W. vomits on Japan’s prime minister.

November 3, 1992

Power ranking: ▼ 70

George H. W. loses reelection to Bill Clinton.

George W. Bush signals to supporters with daughters Jenna, second from left; Barbara, from left; and wife, Laura, right, on November 8, 1994, in Austin. George Bridges/AP

November 8, 1994

Power ranking: ▲ 75

George W. is elected governor of Texas; his brother Jeb Bush loses the election for governor of Florida.

November 3, 1998

Power ranking: ▲ 80

George W. is reelected governor of Texas; Jeb is elected governor of Florida.

August 3, 2000

Power ranking: ▲ 90

George W. is named the Republican nominee for president.

November 3, 2000

Power ranking: ▼ 85

News reports surface that George W. was arrested for driving while intoxicated in 1976.

December 12, 2000

Power ranking: ▲ 95

After a fiercely contested vote count, the Supreme Court hands George W. the presidency.

President George W. Bush puts his arm around firefighter Bob Beckwith while standing in front of the World Trade Center, in New York, on September 14, 2001. Doug Mills/AP

September 14, 2001

Power ranking: ▲ 100

George W. rallies the nation from Ground Zero after the 9/11 attacks.

October 7, 2001

Power ranking: ▶ 100

The U.S. goes to war in Afghanistan.

March 19, 2003

Power ranking: ▶ 100

The U.S. goes to war in Iraq.

May 1, 2003

Power ranking: ▶ 100

“Mission Accomplished.”

April 2004

Power ranking: ▼ 80

The torture of inmates at Iraq’s Abu Ghraib prison is revealed, bringing global condemnation of the U.S.

November 2, 2004

Power ranking: ▲ 100

George W. is reelected president.

August 2005

Power ranking: ▼ 80

Hurricane Katrina devastates the Gulf Coast, and George W. is widely criticized for his diffident response.

November 9, 2006

Power ranking: ▼ 70

Democrats win control of Congress.

September 15, 2008

Power ranking: ▼ 60

Lehman Brothers’ bankruptcy signals the onset of the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression.

January 20, 2009

Power ranking: ▼ 45

George W. leaves office with underwater approval ratings.

Former U.S. president George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush walk to the White House on January 1, 2007, in Washington, D.C. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

April 25, 2013

Power ranking: ▼ 40

Barbara Bush says her son Jeb shouldn’t run for president: “We’ve had enough Bushes.”

November 4, 2014

Power ranking: ▲ 50

Jeb’s son George P. Bush is elected Texas land commissioner.

June 15, 2015

Power ranking: ▲ 60

Jeb enters the presidential race.

February 20, 2016

Power ranking: ▼ 45

Proving his mother right, Jeb ends his presidential campaign.

October 7, 2016

Power ranking: ▼ 40

Video footage is released of George H. W.’s nephew Billy Bush, a cohost of the Today show, laughing while Donald Trump utters the sentence “Grab ’em by the pussy.”

November 30, 2018

Power ranking: ▲ 65

Seven months after his wife’s death, George H. W. dies at 94 and is widely celebrated as a gentleman and accomplished statesman.

March 3, 2020

Power ranking: ▼ 50

George W.’s nephew Pierce Bush places third in the GOP primary for Texas’s twenty-second congressional district.

June 2, 2021

Power ranking: ▼ 40

George P. announces a run for Texas attorney general. His campaign promotes this Donald Trump quote: “This is the only Bush that likes me. . . . I like him.”

August 30, 2021

Power ranking: ▼ 35

The war in Afghanistan launched by George W. comes to an ignoble end.

May 18, 2022

Power ranking: ▼ 20

During a speech, George W. criticizes “the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq—I mean of Ukraine.”

George P. Bush poses for a portrait during a campaign stop in Garland on February 22, 2022. Cooper Neill/The Washington Post/Getty

May 24, 2022

Power ranking: ▼ 15

George P. is trounced in the Republican primary for attorney general.

January 17, 2023

Power ranking: ▼ 5

George P. departs his land commissioner job, leaving no Bushes in public office and, for the first time in fifty years, no clear prospects for such.

Image credits: George H.W. speech: Lennox McLendon/AP; George H.W. and Reagan: Barry Thumma/AP; George W. with firefighter: Doug Mills/AP; Barbara: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty; George P.: Cooper Neill/The Washington Post via Getty