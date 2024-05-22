She was stuck in a drive-through line, of all places, when she got the call she had hoped would finally allow her to move forward with her life.

It was late March and Crystal Mason had just placed her lunch order when her phone lit up. On the other end, her lawyer asked her to wait while he convened the legal team behind her appeal of a 2018 conviction. Mason recognized this meant there had been a significant development in the saga that’s run for nearly a decade. It had been six years since a Tarrant County judge had convicted her of voting illegally, handing down a five-year sentence for submitting a provisional ballot even though she wasn’t eligible to vote. Her ballot had never even been counted.

She took deep, intentional breaths as she fired off a text in her family’s group chat alerting them something was coming. Finally, the lawyers revealed it was good news. She had been acquitted by a state appellate court. Mason hollered, repeatedly thanking God, as her car inched forward in the queue. When she reached the next drive-through window, she was crying so intensely that the fast food worker unknowingly apologized to her as he handed over her drink. Her two-piece chicken meal, which she abandoned on the passenger seat, had gone cold when she finally got to it two or three hours later.

“You just don’t even know. Six years on an appeal, one foot in, one foot out,” Mason told me when we spoke by phone in late April. “It was just like a big burden lifted off my chest, knowing that, wow, these judges did the right thing and I was so grateful and I trusted God and I knew victory was going to be the outcome.”

The feeling of relief Mason described was short-lived. The day after our interview, Tarrant County district attorney Phil Sorrells announced he was appealing the ruling that overturned her conviction. What could have marked the end of a high-profile case study in Republicans’ uncompromising campaign to target voter fraud was set back in motion.

Now, Mason waits, her future once again resting somewhere between the lines of a court ruling she doesn’t know when to expect.

Mason’s story has become relatively well known: On Nov. 8, 2016, she finished a work shift at an auto financing company in Dallas and drove through the rain to a Tarrant County polling place to cast her vote in the general election. After serving nearly three years in prison for federal tax fraud, she had decided to step back into the democratic process at her mother’s urging. Months earlier, Mason had been placed on federal supervised release. She didn’t know that made her ineligible to vote, but she would soon find out.

At the polls, election workers couldn’t find her name on the roll and suggested she submit a provisional ballot. Because of her supervised release status, her ballot was ultimately rejected—an example of the safe harbor provisional ballots are meant to provide so that voters can record their choices even when there are questions about their eligibility.

But a few months later, a police officer approached Mason in a building lobby, informing her there was a warrant for her arrest for illegal voting. Mason was sure there had been a mistake. “No ma’am, I didn’t illegal vote,” she remembered telling the police officer. “I used my ID.”

She was arrested and accused by the Tarrant County district attorney’s office, then headed by Sharen Wilson, of knowingly violating state law, which prevents convicted felons from voting before fully completing their sentence. In Texas, that includes any period of probation, parole, or supervision. No one had ever told Mason she wasn’t allowed to vote, she would later say.

Tarrant County’s prosecution, and later the conviction, largely turned to an affidavit that’s on the left of the provisional ballot requiring voters to swear: “If a felon, I have completed all my punishment including any term of incarceration, parole, supervision, period of probation, or I have been pardoned.” At a trial in March 2018, a poll worker testified that he watched Mason run her finger along each line of the affidavit.

Mason testified that she didn’t read that side of the form and would have walked away from the polling place if she had. A probation supervisor for the Northern District of Texas also testified that his office doesn’t typically warn individuals on supervised release of their ineligibility to vote. “That’s just not something we do,” the supervisor said. “In my opinion, that’s common knowledge, but that’s not something we do.”

Judge Ruben Gonzalez Jr., of Tarrant County sentenced her to five years in prison following the prosecutor’s request that the court “send a message” to those looking to “violate the sanctity of this system.”

Mason is now out on an appeal bond. But the conviction had already sent her to federal prison for ten months because it was considered a violation of her federal supervised release. Ever since, it has dogged her efforts to restart her life. Though she’s been out on an appeal bond, her case has continued to be litigated both in the courts and in the public sphere as she waits out the yearslong state appeals process. She’s lost at least two jobs throughout the case. And she’s become an unwilling public example in the fight over voting rights in Texas—what exactly she exemplifies depends on who you ask.

To some, Mason, who is Black, is the victim of overzealous politics and voter suppression in a state with a long history of discriminating against voters of color. Her prosecution has served as a tool to further those efforts, argues Savannah Kumar, an attorney with the ACLU of Texas, who took on Mason’s case after she was convicted. Instead of fostering a system of increased civic engagement, “we saw that mere participation in the democratic process became criminalized,” Kumar said.

To others, her case is a dent in the armor meant to safeguard the state’s voting systems—and proof of why it must be fortified to stop criminals. Mason’s conviction came at a time when Attorney General Ken Paxton was spearheading an aggressive crackdown on voter fraud. In the following year, Paxton pitched state lawmakers on shelling out millions of dollars in additional state funding so his office could boost its prosecution of election-related fraud crimes.” State officials also boisterously launched a massive review of the voter rolls for supposed noncitizens. It ended up jeopardizing the voting rights of tens of thousands of naturalized citizens by mistakenly labeling them as suspect voters and setting them up for investigation. No cases of fraud were reported by the state before it agreed to scrap the review as part of a legal settlement. In announcing the latest appeal in Mason’s case, the Tarrant County district attorney’s office vowed to “protect the ballot box from fraudsters who think our laws don’t apply to them.”

Voter fraud remains rare in Texas. The relatively few documented cases of illegal voting—roughly a handful among millions of votes in recent elections—typically do not involve voters intentionally seeking to subvert the election process. More often, those cases involve Texans like Mason who said they were unaware they were ineligible to participate. But Republicans’ campaign for election integrity has often resulted in ratcheting up the state’s strict rules for voting in broad strokes.

In 2021, after years of having her name thrown around by lawmakers on both sides of the issue, Mason’s case intersected directly with legislative efforts around voting. That year’s legislative session came on the heels of a particularly fraught election that inflamed already existing tensions over voting rights. In the fall of 2020, when local officials had attempted to expand pandemic-era voting options, including mail-in voting and drive-through voting, some Republicans lashed out, claiming efforts weren’t allowed by state election law. Then President Donald Trump lost the presidential election and claimed his victory had been hijacked by large-scale election interference; his attorneys and supporters followed suit, challenging the results unsuccessfully in dozens of lawsuits filed in both state and federal courts. Trump still falsely claims the presidency was stolen from him in 2020.

Even though Keith Ingram, the state’s chief of elections, told lawmakers that “Texas had an election that was smooth and secure,” and even though Republicans swept up and down the ballot, Governor Greg Abbott named “election integrity” an emergency item for the legislative session. Soon after, Senate Republicans unveiled Senate Bill 7, sweeping legislation that would both curb local voting initiatives meant to make it easier to vote—including drive-through voting and expanded voting hours—and further clamp down the state’s already stringent requirements for voting by mail.

At one point, Senate Bill 7 required voters with disabilities to provide proof of the condition that made them eligible to vote by mail. An early iteration also attempted to regulate the distribution of polling places in the state’s metropolitan counties, most of which lean Democratic, based on a formula that would have led to significant drops in voting sites in areas where mostly Black or Latino Texans live.

The bill further stoked partisan tensions in the Texas Capitol over voting matters. Democrats were part of a chorus of opposition, which included civil rights attorneys, voting rights groups, and advocates for people with disabilities, who raised concerns that the legislation could heighten barriers for marginalized voters.

Amid the politicking and outcry from the public, state representative John Bucy found an opening to try and aid Mason’s case.

The Austin Democrat had met Mason over a Zoom call a few months before the session and said he felt compelled to find a legislative solution that would address “the chaos that she’s been put through by a lack of justice from our justice system.” A year before, a lower appellate court had upheld Mason’s conviction, ruling that Mason not knowing she was ineligible was “irrelevant to her prosecution.” In March 2021, Bucy filed a bill to clarify that an individual must know why they are ineligible for an attempt to vote to count as a crime.

That same month, the all-Republican Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted Mason’s petition to review her case. It was an encouraging development for Mason’s side. The state’s court of last resort for criminal matters isn’t required to review convictions other than those related to the death penalty and rarely grants such requests.

While Bucy’s bill hardly advanced in the Capitol, it opened up a series of conversations with House Republicans who would become crucial champions of his effort. Among them was Briscoe Cain, a right-wing state representative from Deer Park, who chaired the chamber’s elections committee. Cain, who did not respond to an interview request, was in some ways the unlikeliest of allies.

An attorney by trade, Cain traveled to Pennsylvania in the days after the 2020 election to volunteer with Trump’s legal team as it attempted to overturn the election in the state by filing a lawsuit alleging widespread issues with mail-in ballots. (A federal judge eventually tossed their legal challenge after ruling the former president’s team provided “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations” not supported by evidence.)

When SB7 reached the House floor with Cain as its sponsor, it was modified to include a version of Bucy’s failed bill as an amendment. “Once people hear Crystal’s case and hear how the misinterpretation of this law is playing out in the day-to-day reality, people become supporters,” Bucy said in an interview.

The bill underwent a series of changes during some contentious back-and-forth between the two chambers. While the final version of the bill didn’t include Bucy’s amendment, it did contain language that still addressed Mason’s case. It stated that a voter could not be convicted solely based on a provisional ballot unless it could be corroborated by other evidence that they knowingly voted illegally. Therefore, Mason signing the provisional ballot alone wasn’t enough to prove she intentionally tried to cheat the system. The provision was applied retroactively so that it could cover Mason.

Just after the House finally signed off on the voting bill, Republicans in the chamber followed with a pointed statement. Though it had no bearing on the law, the House offered a resolution to reaffirm its “disagreement” with any interpretation of the state’s illegal voting statute that did not consider an individual’s intent. “If you go in and you’re ineligible and you knowingly vote anyway, it‘s a crime and you should be prosecuted,” Dustin Burrows, a Lubbock Republican, told the chamber while presenting the resolution. “But if you make an honest mistake, an honest mistake which we have heard examples where this has happened . . . you should not be put in jail for five years under those circumstances.”

In the early days of her appeal, Mason knew she had been called for a purpose, though she initially wasn’t quite sure what it might be. More recently, she has taken on the sort of voter outreach work that might seem unlikely from someone whose life was derailed by the simple act of attempting to vote. Democracy has become Mason’s ministry.

With help from her family and circle of supporters, Mason has organized voter registration drives and block walks to pass out educational materials on upcoming elections. About a dozen family members are deputized to help Texans register. Mason has previously said her mother carries voter registration cards as she would a Bible. Mason speaks on social justice panels, spreading her message on the importance of knowing your rights and not being defined by previous criminal convictions, even as her life continues to be constrained by her own. Sometimes her work is carried out during ordinary interactions. A recent trip to AutoZone to pick up a car part turned into an educational session with an employee who wasn’t sure he was eligible to vote because of a felony from many years before.

Amid the uncertainty and weariness, Mason often speaks of the prosecution against her in terms of faith rather than legal probabilities. “What I’ve been going through made me put my boxing gloves on. Now, I’m out here advocating and educating,” Mason told me when we spoke in April. “If you trust God and believe God is going to see you through it, you got to do your part.”

Mason’s faith carried her into May 2022 when the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled the lower appellate court had wrongly upheld her conviction by failing to require proof that she had “actual knowledge that it was a crime for her to vote while on supervised release.” Bucy’s advocacy in the legislature had paid off—the Court of Criminal Appeals cited the Legislature’s changes to state law and the House’s resolution to be “persuasive authority” that the lower court’s interpretation of the mens rea requirement was incorrect. In light of those findings, it directed the Fort Worth-based Second Court of Appeals to revisit its decision.

For nearly two years, it was the nights that most unsettled Mason who would sometimes cower in a spare closet to cry and pray. “How is this going to end?” she’d call out. She came the closest to closure at the end of this March when the lower appeals court reversed its initial ruling, granting her the acquittal—and the freedom—she had long pursued. Less than a month later, Sorrells asked the Court of Criminal Appeals to again take up the case. (Sorrells’ office did not respond to an interview request).

The case has now endured through the tenure of two district attorneys even as other election fraud cases haven’t gotten as far. In 2018, the same year Mason was convicted, Sorrells’ predecessor accepted five years of probation in exchange for a guilty plea from a former justice of the peace, who was white, for turning in fake signatures to secure his place on the ballot. (Mason did not plead out because she said she didn’t want to admit to a crime she did not commit.) Previously a judge of a Tarrant County criminal court, Sorrells extended the life of the case following the first break in Mason’s favor that occurred since he took over the office in 2023.

In its request to the Court of Criminal Appeals, the county questioned whether the lower appeals court had applied the correct legal standard in its second review, approaching this last effort to keep the conviction on the books based on procedural grounds rather than fact-based ones. That the lower appeals court “deviated” from the usual approach to reviewing cases—reweighing the evidence instead of determining if there’s enough evidence to support the original verdict, Sorrells argues—was the third reason the district attorney listed in explaining his decision to appeal.

Speaking recently before the Tarrant County Commissioners Court, Sorrells described his motivation firstly as a matter of vigilance. “I want would-be illegal voters to know that we’re watching and that we’ll follow the law and we will prosecute illegal voting,” Sorrells said. “I want those who vote legally to know that we’re watching and that we’re working to make sure your vote is not going to be diluted by any illegal votes.”

Mason attended Sorrells’ briefing. Afterward, she told reporters that what she heard angered her. It seemed clear to her that Sorrells’ motivation for pursuing the case was bigger than her—it was, she said, “to send a message, to scare voters from the poll.” Whatever the outcome of her individual case, she lamented the prosecution had successfully instilled that fear in voters.