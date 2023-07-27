For years, liberals have been criticizing Texas’s border-militarization program, Operation Lone Star, as useless, cruel, and a waste of billions of dollars a year. They’re not alone, it turns out. Last week, the Houston Chronicle published a devastating account of the operation, which deploys some ten thousand state troopers and members of the Texas National Guard to border areas. The report detailed instances in which state troopers on assignment were “ordered to push small children and nursing babies back into the Rio Grande” and deny others water during the hottest summer in recorded history. The allegations come from a state trooper, who saw things he or she thought were unconscionable and then put them in writing, recommending the state change course.

The Rio Grande is a death trap on the best of days: though it is not deep or fast-moving in most places, it is the last obstacle to many would-be refugees who have traveled thousands of miles. They are desperate. Many don’t swim well. Some can’t swim at all. Migrants drown in the river almost every day. Texas has now introduced walls of giant buoys in the river and coils of razor wire on parts of the Texas side in the fantastical belief those barriers will make migrants turn around. But many have no choice but to make the attempt—either by traveling elsewhere along the river, where the conditions are more dangerous, or by pushing through the hazards here anyway. If Texas is trying to save lives through deterrence, it isn’t working. And it comes at great cost, as the Chronicle reported:

A pregnant woman having a miscarriage was found late last month caught in the wire, doubled over in pain. A four-year-old girl passed out from heat exhaustion after she tried to go through it and was pushed back by Texas National Guard soldiers. A teenager broke his leg trying to navigate the water around the wire and had to be carried by his father.

On another occasion, the trooper wrote to superiors, officers encountered a group of migrants on the Texas side of the river that included children and nursing babies. The commanding officer instructed troopers to push them back into the Rio Grande, and when the troopers refused, they were told to leave the area.

These are stories that hearken back to some of the darkest days in Texas history, a century ago, when some renegade bands of Texas Rangers rode up and down the border killing civilians indiscriminately. The state is constructing an obstacle course filled with water traps and razor-sharp steel on the river and asking migrants and asylum seekers how much blood they’re willing to shed to have a chance at staying in America. This has cost Texas billions of dollars to little effect. We do it anyway.

The politics of the border are difficult for both parties. Many Republican voters are hard-liners on the issue: They want the border shut completely. But Republican elected officials, from Abbott to Donald Trump, are unable to deliver. The Democratic coalition contains some voters who want a softer touch on the border but who aren’t motivated by it in the same way Republicans are, and swing voters who are skeptical of immigration and want more border security. The Biden administration has tried to split the difference. They’ve kept elements of Trump’s border policies in place while creating new channels for migrants to apply for asylum, which has helped mitigate the problem of illegal crossings. But that approach is fragile and faces legal challenges.

In polls, a majority of Texans say they want the border shut and migrants to stop coming, and every year it is a top issue in the Republican primary. Almost 60 percent of Texans recently said they wanted the state to send more troops to the border. But there is no practical way to achieve what the majority says it wants. It is not within the power of the state of Texas to make migrants stop fleeing Venezuela and Honduras. Indeed, the “area of the border most heavily targeted by Operation Lone Star has seen the most rapid increases in illegal border crossings in the state since the operation began,” the Wall Street Journal recently reported in a thorough assessment of the program.

What’s more, many migrants are coming expressly with the goal of turning themselves in to ask for asylum—a status that they are entitled to request, under U.S. and international law, and one that the U.S. will probably not give them. They have already risked everything by coming here: some have mortgaged their farms and homes to criminal gangs. There is no way to make them stop coming the final fifty feet except to shoot them. We’re not there—yet.

Only a tiny percentage of “migrant encounters” on the border—about 1 percent—are being handled by the state’s forces instead of the U.S. border patrol. So the state troopers are not, as a practical matter, doing much to slow the flow of migrants. Most of the arrests the troopers have made are of U.S. citizens who happen to be moving through their patrol areas, and some of those arrests have been thrown out in courts for their discriminatory nature. And the deployments have come at considerable personal cost: members of the Texas National Guard have complained of terrible conditions and a lack of support from the state. As the Army Times reported, four members of the guard died by suicide in the first two months of the operation, having put their lives on hold to serve the governor’s political needs.

But for most Texans the issue of the border is abstract, and the lives of the migrants crossing it even more so. Plano is about as far from Brownsville as it is from Illinois. Most Texans just want the problem to go away. Statewide leaders have, then, an impossible task. They need to secure a border that can’t be secured in the way their voters demand. They do this the way most politicians solve a problem: throw a lot of money at it. They’ve been doing this since at least 2005, but as the years go by, more and more money is necessary to make a splash.

Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star is an effort to make that splash, at extraordinary cost. By 2025, it will have cost $9.5 billion. To put that in context, that’s nearly three times the amount of money recently proposed by the Texas Senate for teacher pay raises before the proposal died in the special session. And the program’s budget keeps going up. Its efficacy is a secondary consideration to state leaders. The Department of Public Safety understands its role here. Over the last few years, it has produced a seemingly never-ending series of videos and social media posts displaying the trucks, helicopters, boats, and cutting-edge technology it has deployed to the border. Its spokespeople make frequent appearances on local and national TV.

DPS deploys the vehicles, and elected officials use the footage as advertising to show that they’re “doing something.” In May, Abbott summoned reporters to an Austin airport for a press conference, where they found National Guard troops milling around alongside two transport planes. When the press conference began, the troopers began loading onto the planes behind the governor, providing a martial backdrop to his otherwise tame remarks on the border. Abbott then cut the press conference short so that he could do a Fox News segment while the troops were still marching.

All that manpower is on the border to make a point: we are busy. There will never be an accounting, in the Legislature, of whether all this money was well spent. Operation Lone Star is a parlor trick. It is not intended to work as much as to be visible. Which is to say that the problems of the little people caught up in it are very abstract indeed.

To the trooper who blew the whistle, there was nothing abstract about it. He or she saw dangerously dehydrated children and a pregnant woman crawling through concertina wire and thought it wasn’t right. To speak up was a brave thing to do—perhaps the end of the trooper’s career with DPS—but it was not an exceptional thing to do. A normal person encountering that scene would, one hopes, do the same. Which raises the question of what, precisely, has happened to the faceless bureaucracy above that trooper.

The faceless bureaucracy says that everything is fine. (Just as it did after Uvalde, it has to be said.) In the days after the Chronicle story, DPS made every effort to show its troopers helping migrants, while officials denied that there had ever been orders to withhold help from them. The agency’s spokesman said there was no policy ordering troopers to not give migrants water. Allies of the governor did the same.

But two issues complicate the state’s denials. First, the state’s deployment to the border involves two agencies—DPS and the Texas Military Department—and has involved ten thousand personnel in a complex operational hierarchy. State troopers and the state guard are not trained to do the work of the Border Patrol. Some officers try to put into practice what they think the bosses want, and sometimes that turns ugly. The responsibility lies with the elected officials who sent them into the field.

The second is that just days before the Chronicle article published, DPS officials were explaining the agency’s mission in much different terms. On July 13, a writer with the Center for Immigration Studies, a right-wing think tank founded in the 1980s by the now-deceased white nationalist John Tanton, shared a video taken by DPS. The concertina wire and buoys set by Texas, he said, were succeeding in preventing migrants from reaching the “border patrol saviors”—federal agents who might let them into the United States. A DPS spokesman retweeted him, adding that the agency was “redirecting those who unlawfully cross back to Mexico.”

It would not be hard to build a more humane border and immigration policy out of ideas that were popular in Texas and had support among many Republicans ten, fifteen, or twenty years ago. Consider how quickly things have changed and you start to feel vertigo. Until recently, token efforts were made to “secure the border,” undocumented residents were treated with considerably more kindness and respect, and there was a widespread understanding that the Texas economy—all those restaurants and construction sites—ran on cheap, unregulated migrant labor.

In 2001, the Texas Legislature passed a bill that would have granted driver’s licenses to undocumented Texans. Governor Rick Perry vetoed it, but he championed in-state tuition at state colleges for undocumented children who grew up here—a policy that helped sink his 2016 presidential campaign and is reviled by the Texas right today. As recently as 2014, the state GOP argued internally, while drafting its platform, about the “Texas Solution”—a call for an expanded guest-worker program, which would alleviate labor shortages here while allowing folks who have passed background checks to enter the U.S.

Expanding immigration and refugee resettlement has never been widely popular—see the backlash to Vietnamese settlement in Texas after the war. But until recently, political leaders, even those on the right, were more willing to speak up for migrants. Ted Cruz’s father, Rafael, fled a communist dictatorship and made a new life as a refugee in the United States, which once rolled out the red carpet for Cuban exiles. Today, too many in charge are happy to see those fleeing the dictatorship in Venezuela collapse from heatstroke within view of Del Rio.

While DPS and state officials responded to the Chronicle story by denying they could ever be so cruel, a vocal minority of state politicians instead said: Good. Matt Schaefer, a state representative from Tyler and the leader of the House Freedom Caucus, perfunctorily denied the Chronicle’s reporting as “lies and half-truths.” But then he said that if the reporting was accurate, DPS was doing commendable work. “If in fact [Abbott] is taking a bolder approach to border security by directing DPS troopers to repel illegal crossers, he has my full support,” Schaefer tweeted. Every Republican, he said, should be supporting the governor against floppy liberals trying to “shame” him.

The implication: that more cruelty might finally, against all evidence, “secure” the border. The immigration debate has become so degraded over the last twenty years that it’s hard not to look at the next twenty, as temperatures rise and crops fail and water becomes scarcer in the countries migrants are already fleeing, with a sense of mounting dread. If we won’t think through the costs and moral consequences of what we’re doing today, when will we?