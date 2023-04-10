After seventeen hours of deliberation spanning Thursday and much of Friday, a jury of Daniel Perry’s peers unanimously convicted him of murder in the 2020 killing of Garrett Foster at a Black Lives Matter protest. Over the weekend, roughly eighteen hours after a segment on Tucker Carlson’s prime-time Fox show complaining about the verdict, Governor Greg Abbott promised to overturn the ruling by pardoning Perry as soon as possible.

The details of the crime are almost immaterial to Abbott, who’s motivated purely by political considerations. The Texas governor has been rooting around for issues to make his congenitally dull brand more appealing to national conservatives, and this is a good one. Foster was attending a protest against police violence in Austin when he was shot, the sort of protest right-wingers in Texas have long opposed. Perry, an Army sergeant who was working as a rideshare driver that night, was the right kind of person for Abbott to back.



“Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition,” according to a modern aphorism. “To wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect.” Foster, an Air Force veteran, was legally carrying a rifle in accordance with state law as he protested police violence. He is the man whom the law binds but does not protect. Perry was an Uber driver who drove into the protest, saw Foster approach with his rifle, and shot him five times with a gun he was also legally allowed to carry, claiming the right to self-defense. Perry is the man who the law protects but does not bind.



The case concerning the shooting of Foster was not a he said, he said. In his statement to police following the shooting, which was videotaped and shown to the jury in full, Perry didn’t claim that Foster pointed his gun at him—which itself would not be sufficient cause to claim self-defense, under the instructions provided to the jury, but would have helped his case. No witnesses claimed Foster had been aiming at Perry, either. (Perry later claimed Foster had raised the barrel of his gun, though that too is disputed by witnesses.) Instead Perry, who says he’d been distracted before he turned into the path of the protest, said that he “didn’t want to give [Foster] a chance to aim at me.” So Perry shot him five times with a .357 revolver through the window of his car.



Immediately, Perry became a cause célèbre to conservatives who argued he had put down a dangerous element destroying the city. In their telling, Foster had been aiming his gun at Perry, who had narrowly escaped with his life. José Garza, the Travis County district attorney who brought the case, became a “[George] Soros prosecutor” who was a “cancerous tumor” and an “evil, subversive, dangerous Marxist,” according to one very dyspeptic commentator who was retweeted by Texas GOP chair Matt Rinaldi. Abbott called Garza a “rogue” prosecutor, without clarifying what he had gone rogue from. Republican congressman Chip Roy, who represents a district that includes a slice of Austin, argued that the verdict was a decision “in favor of the lawless over those defending against the lawless.”



The night of the conviction, Tucker Carlson urged Abbott to issue a pardon. He told his audience he had asked Abbott on the show and that Abbott had declined. He scorched the governor for that: “So that is Greg Abbott’s position—there is no right of self-defense in Texas.” Carlson’s segments go for marching orders in today’s GOP, and nobody can afford to get on his bad side.



The problem: the governor of Texas, unlike the president, does not have the power to issue pardons at whim. Instead, he can only act on recommendations from a supposedly neutral Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. So Abbott wrote in a statement that he was requesting the BPP, most of whose members were appointed by him, to look into the Perry case and produce a recommendation as quickly as possible.



This made criminal lawyers in Texas feel a little nuts, and rightly so—this is not how the system is supposed to work. The trial was not videotaped, and Abbott did not attend, of course. He does not know more about the evidence than the jurors, and he has made no effort to explain what they got wrong. Abbott is a former Texas Supreme Court justice, and he is generally held to have legal acumen. He knows what he’s doing.



Major political forces in America that identify themselves as being in favor of “law and order” have a very conditional view of what law and order means: law for thee, not for me. Abbott is feeding a growing appetite, in some quarters, for vigilante violence. A few weeks after the Perry shooting, Kyle Rittenhouse, then seventeen, killed two protesters in Wisconsin, having brought his rifle in order to “protect” property. Rittenhouse was acquitted on self-defense grounds, but during his trial he became a much bigger hero than Perry: shooting protesters became a celebrated act, to some, long before a jury determined Rittenhouse had used force justifiably. The real question—should a teenager have brought a long gun to a place of civil unrest to try to “restore order” on his own, and should the law have empowered him to do so?—became obscured.



There is a similar question in the case of Perry. The killing of Foster took place on Congress Avenue, in view of the Texas capitol. Policies set in that Capitol make shootings such as these more likely. State government has blessed a set of affairs in which many protests and episodes of civil unrest are going to draw a lot of armed men and women on both sides. Some with high-powered rifles, some with hidden handguns, many loaded. In an environment like that, in which passions are high, shootings aren’t unforeseeable. If two men are legally carrying guns and stumble into a confrontation, figuring out which one has the “right” to self-defense can become a pretty arbitrary matter, no matter what the law says.



For some Texans, vigilante justice is a feature, not a bug, of lax gun laws. Rittenhouse, a popular figure in the GOP whom a gathering of Texas right-wingers recently paid to meet, joined Carlson in calling for Perry’s pardon. Abbott has only approved seventeen pardons in the last three years, all for lower-level offenses. (Abbott’s predecessor, Rick Perry, averaged nearly sixteen a year during his fourteen-year tenure.) To Abbott, killing a left-wing protester, apparently, is on par with low-level criminal mischief.

In the last few years, Abbott has spent a significant amount of his political life railing against alleged lawlessness in Texas cities. Bail reform efforts have resulted in murderers walking the streets, he argued in a State of the State address. In turn, Abbott’s allies have responded to crime by undermining local officials and claiming power for themselves. State officials have come to argue that city councils cannot be trusted to set their own rules and budgets for local police departments. They also say local prosecutors, often elected overwhelmingly, should not be able to use discretion to handle cases with lenience, and instead should defer to Abbott and the Legislature’s preferences. Now the standard appears to be that jury verdicts can be nullified by executive fiat.

“Five minutes ago he wanted [Travis County DA Garza] to prosecute more murders. Now he’s mad about it and calling it abuse of his office,” says Scott Henson, a longtime criminal justice writer in Texas. “I think we need more clemency, not less, and I don’t think what he’s doing is inappropriate per se. It’s just wildly inconsistent with all past statements and actions on the topic, and seems opportunistically political. But if the governor wants to pardon more people, including murderers, that’s his prerogative.”

All the while, statewide officials have repeatedly acted to insulate themselves from legal challenges. The Legislature approved putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot in 2015 that enabled statewide officeholders to claim residence outside of Austin—letting those who face criminal charges use the same tricks that have kept Attorney General Ken Paxton from facing his felony indictment for securities fraud for nearly a decade. Paxton’s wife, a state senator, famously attempted to make the kind of securities fraud of which her husband was accused legal. And in 2015, the Legislature took jurisdiction over public corruption cases from the Travis County DA’s Public Integrity Unit, which was independent from the Lege, and gave it to the Texas Rangers, which is part of a state agency controlled by the governor. When lawmakers inside his own party challenge the ethical propriety of Abbott’s actions—say, giving his major campaign donors positions of public authority—the governor punishes them harshly.

There is no grand principle of justice that the governor is expressing. There is only this: the law must bind my enemies and not my friends, and it must protect my friends but not my enemies. That approach may be an inevitable result of one-party rule, but it also, historically, ends pretty badly for everyone. It is hard not to feel foreboding about what Tucker Carlson might tell the governor to do next.