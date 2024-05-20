DeWayne Burns remembers the time Governor Greg Abbott came to visit in 2015. Burns, the Republican representative of a district encompassing several small towns south of Fort Worth, had gathered dozens of clergymen at the Heights Church, in Cleburne, for a summit on the Pastor Protection Act, which allowed faith leaders to refuse to perform same-sex marriages, to hear from Abbott and pray for him. That was the only time Burns can remember Abbott visiting his district before this year. But this year, Abbott has dropped in twice (with another visit planned this week), to campaign for Burns’s primary challenger, Helen Kerwin.

Kerwin, a self-proclaimed “Proud Mom,” “Prouder Gramma,” and “Freedom Lover,” has also gained the support of former president Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton, whom Burns voted to impeach on corruption charges last May, as did 59 other Republican members of the Texas House of Representatives. Over the past five months, Kerwin’s campaign, which uses the “Make America Great Again” branding with fervor, focused heavily on backing Abbott, especially on his immigration policies. At the same time, mailers, text messages, and ads calling Burns a liberal and questioning his trustworthiness on border policy started appearing throughout the district. One showed his head photoshopped onto the body of a man wearing a “Don’t mess with Trans kids” T-shirt. The ad is a reference to Burns’s support for a children’s mental health bill. The issue critics seem to have is that Burns voted for the bill after an amendment that would have blocked the bill’s funds from supporting transgender children failed. (Burns voted for the amendment.)

If the logic of the ad seems twisted, that’s because there’s no other way to portray DeWayne Burns as a liberal. The same goes for Steve Allison, John Kuempel, Hugh Shine, Gary VanDeaver, or any of the fifteen other Republicans who faced, or are facing, Abbott-backed primary opponents this spring. Allison, who represents a slice of north San Antonio, reiterated to me his strong support for Abbott’s border policy—which has included installing razor wire in the Rio Grande, busing migrants to cities outside Texas, and deploying the Texas Army National Guard. Shine, who represents Bell County, north of Austin, said, “I don’t support [diversity, equity, and inclusion programs]. I don’t support the books in the library that have sexual content! None of us did!” Burns emphasized to me his opposition to transgender rights and that he’s consistently voted with Abbott on the border and guns.

In fact, Burns, and the others whose reelection Abbott has opposed, stepped out of line with the governor on only one issue: Abbott’s voucher plan, which would have allowed taxpayer dollars to be diverted from public schools. Research shows that in universal plans such as the one Abbott was pushing, the vouchers are heavily—in some states, predominantly—used to subsidize families already paying for private school.

There’s no question in Burns’s mind that his fate was sealed on November 17, when he and 20 other Republicans voted for College Station representative John Raney’s amendment to strip the proposed voucher program from House Bill 1. Of those 21 Republicans, only 6 won their March primaries. Allison, Shine, and 4 others lost. Five did not seek reelection. And 4—Burns, Justin Holland, Kuempel, and VanDeaver—are engaged in tight runoff campaigns.

Throughout the winter, the Raney Republicans were flabbergasted by the intensity and mendacity of Abbott’s campaigns for their challengers. (Abbott’s aides did not respond to Texas Monthly’s request for an interview.) The nineteen representatives who opposed Abbott’s voucher plan and also voted to impeach Paxton last year faced a double whammy, because Paxton too has campaigned hard against his hangmen. Record sums were spent in the primaries. Some money came from national, pro-voucher PACs to fund mailers, television spots, and social media ads. Abbott poured more than $6 million into the primary races, two thirds of which he spent against the Raney Republicans. (That figure lines up nicely with the $6 billion that Pennsylvania voucher evangelist Jeff Yass gave Abbott in December.) Various conservative groups in Texas, including some linked to Tim Dunn, the Midland billionaire and Christian nationalist, ponied up more than $16 million more. Overall spending in the Texas primaries came to $55 million, according to AdImpact, more than doubling the 2020 total. Campaign-finance watchdog Chris Tackett put the number closer to $88 million.

Shine, who has been a member of Temple Bible Church for thirty years and attended Temple’s Immanuel Baptist Church before that, heard from constituents that canvassers showed up at their doors saying Shine “wasn’t a Christian.” Abbott started saying, at campaign stops, in television ads, and on X, that he didn’t “trust” Allison, Burns, Shine, and others to support his tough action against undocumented migrants on the border.

In north San Antonio, the deluge was enough to sink Allison on election night in early March. He lost to Abbott’s largest single beneficiary in the preceding funding period, Marc LaHood. Allison, with a hefty donation from the Charles Butt Public Education PAC, did manage to outraise LaHood, barely. But Abbott’s caricature of Allison as untrustworthy and weak on the border was too much to overcome. “That was kind of a stab in the back,” Allison said, since he “bent over backwards” to support the governor’s border-security agenda, an issue that consistently ranked high on the list of concerns expressed by his constituents.

Allison couldn’t bring himself to bend on vouchers. He’s deeply familiar with, and supportive of, the public education system, as are many of the Raney Republicans. Allison and Burns have served on school boards. Kuempel’s mom worked as a seventh-grade Texas history teacher (mine, in fact). VanDeaver, a former school principal, earned his doctorate in educational administration. Allison spent time looking at the math, he said. There was no way the education savings accounts—the voucher model included in House Bill 1—could be funded by the state without harming public schools, he said. “Any way you looked at it, the public schools were going to suffer.”

The voucher portion of HB 1 had a price tag of $500 million for the first year. But with universal vouchers—meaning every single student in the state, including those already attending private schools, would be entitled to $8,000 or more to put toward the school of their parents’ choice—the note grows to $2.3 billion per year by 2028 as more Texans adopt it. If the program is approved, the state would be on the hook to fund it, leaving less money available for the public school system, which is already facing massive budget deficits. Districts across the state have resorted to layoffs and service cuts as additional funding remains hostage to legislative bickering. Vouchers are an inappropriate use of taxpayer funds, Allison said. From what he was hearing in his district office, he said, his constituents agreed.

Other Republican legislators heard similar sentiments in their districts. That appears to be the major reason Abbott didn’t challenge these legislators in an honest and straightforward manner on their opposition to vouchers. He and his allies instead misrepresented their positions on border issues, and in some cases, advocacy groups sent Islamophobic mailers containing false accusations that they favored the imposition of sharia law.

Shine, who once served in the Texas Army National Guard flying helicopters to help patrol the Texas-Mexico border, told me he relied heavily on the analyses of public school superintendents to understand how vouchers could affect their ability to serve the students in their districts. But he also heard from the various chambers of commerce and business associations around Bell County. The opposition to vouchers was overwhelming, he said. “I represent my district. It was a no-brainer.”

These legislators’ districts aren’t outliers in Texas. An April 2024 survey by the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, a center-right nonprofit focused on understanding Latino voters, found that only 36 percent of likely voters supported a universal voucher program. (Meanwhile, 54 percent of likely voters approved of Abbott’s handling of the border.)

But if the Raney Republicans were listening to their constituents, who is Abbott listening to? Billionaire Yass’s $6 million donation was clearly linked to Abbott’s support for school vouchers. Some of the ads in Burns’s district were paid for by Texans for Fiscal Responsibility, a nonprofit that advocates for limited government spending. Burns said he’s not surprised: TFR is part of the Tim Dunn political network, which means it’s going to favor Abbott’s school-voucher plan, regardless of whether it’s fiscally responsible. Vouchers are, in Burns’s view, a massive government handout, including to upper-income parents who already send their kids to private schools. According to the state constitution, vouchers can’t be paid for out of the Permanent School Fund—the land endowment that funds the bulk of the state’s share of public school finance—because that money cannot be used for sectarian schools. It can’t come from the local share of public school funding, because Abbott is on a parallel crusade to cut property taxes (something that every Republican interviewed for this story strongly supports). The bill proposed paying for the voucher program out of the surplus in general funds—at least while it lasts.“I told the governor’s office,” Burns said, “that I didn’t think it was a conservative position.”

Burns said he was in Abbott’s office in the days leading up to the vote. To sway him and the other Raney Republicans, the governor’s aides presented the results of polls they had commissioned, showing that 80 percent of Texas voters favored school choice—a statistic that, if true, begs the question of why the border, trans kids, and sharia law needed to be part of the primary campaign at all. The representatives, who live and die by surveys such as these, had questions of their own.

“How was that question phrased?” asked Burns, recognizing that there’s a difference between asking whether parents should get to choose their child’s school and asking whether the government should be paying for private school tuition.

“Who was surveyed?” asked Allison. Given what he’d heard in his district, the 80 percent surprised him—until he saw that only Republicans had been polled, and even then, he doubted that the average survey respondent understood “school choice” to mean “vouchers.” Allison said he knew where his constituents stood. The polls, he told me, were offered to warn him about his upcoming primary.

The threat was less subtle for Burns. He said the governor’s staff showed him a second set of polling data, this one showing that a challenger backed by Abbott would beat Burns in the primary. “I wasn’t that worried about it,” he told me. “Boy, I should have been.” The possible end of his multiterm tenure in the Legislature is a steep price to pay for opposing school vouchers, but Burns said he’d vote for the Raney amendment again if given the chance. “I don’t think we should be bullied by anyone.”