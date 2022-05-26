The people of Uvalde are living in a devastatingly familiar reality. At least 19 children and two fourth-grade teachers were shot dead inside their South Texas elementary school earlier this week. Each time tragedy like this strikes, it can be difficult to know how to channel the feelings of shock, sadness, and fear. Many ask, “How can I help?”

Texas Monthly has compiled a list of ways Texans across the state can show up for the community of Uvalde.

How to Help the Uvalde Community

Those looking to donate money can visit crowdfunding website GoFundMe, which has compiled verified fundraisers supporting families affected by the shooting. According to the site, GoFundMe’s team will continue to update the page to include more fundraisers as they are verified. At the time of publication, fundraisers on the GoFundMe page had collectively raised more than $3 million.

Other ways to give directly to the community include donating money for medical expenses directly to the City of Uvalde, which is accepting checks mailed to City of Uvalde, P.O. Box 799, Uvalde, Texas 78802, according to a Facebook post from the city. Any questions can be directed to Gloria Resma at [email protected] or 830-278-3315 or Susan Anderson at [email protected] Similarly, the First State Bank of Uvalde has opened a memorial fund that will support the victims’ families and can be contributed to at any First State Bank branch, by mailing a check to P.O. Box 1908, Uvalde, Texas 78802, or via Zelle to [email protected] Checks should be made payable to the Robb School Memorial Fund. Questions can be directed to Roxanne Hernandez, Chance Neutze, or Cody Smith; call 830-278-6231 and ask for one of them.

San Antonio–based grocer H-E-B, which has a store in Uvalde, will allow customers to donate directly to a Uvalde fund at stores across the state or when placing orders for curbside pickup or home delivery. Shoppers can donate $1, $3, $5, $50, or $100 at checkout.

On Twitter, South Texas Blood and Tissue asked those near the area to schedule appointments to donate blood to help restock the area’s emergency blood supply. Early Wednesday, the organization hosted an emergency blood drive that reportedly drew more than six hundred donors. Asking for patience as staff members accommodate the rush of donors, South Texas Blood and Tissue encourages those who are still interested in donating to make an appointment for Monday’s Memorial Day blood drive on the organization’s website. They also encouraged people who live outside South Texas to donate blood in their local communities. Central Texas blood-donation organization We Are Blood is holding a blood drive in symbolic support for the Uvalde victims outside the Texas capitol Thursday.

For those looking to request action from their elected officials, the League of Women Voters of Texas published an interactive map to help Texans find their local officials.

The San Antonio Legal Services Association, which works to offer free legal service to those in need, has made a call for licensed attorneys who can assist victims of the shooting and their families as needed. “SALSA will respond with pro bono assistance as called upon to do so by community partners and civil leaders in coming weeks,” the organization posted on Facebook.

How to Get Support if You Need It

If you are struggling with processing grief, the National Alliance on Mental Illness Texas, which works to help those struggling with mental health throughout the state, encourages you to reach out directly by calling 512-693-2000 or by emailing [email protected]

If you feel that you could be experiencing a mental health crisis or emergency, Texas Health and Human Services has a comprehensive list of resources broken down by county.

Texans Rally Around Uvalde

Texas has seen a strong and immediate response to the Uvalde shooting across the state.

Two local Uvalde funeral homes, the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home and Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary, have pledged to provide funeral services to the families of victims of the shooting free of charge.

In addition to allowing customers to donate to a Uvalde fund in stores, H-E-B has pledged a $500,000 donation to the community. Additionally, the grocery chain will have an on-the-ground presence with meals and supplies delivered to organizations working to serve the Uvalde community. “The company will also provide crisis counselors to support H-E-B Partners and neighbors grieving throughout the community,” H-E-B stated in a news release.