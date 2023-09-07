Ants Marching . . . To Polvos

Christopher Hooks, 10:08 a.m.

The testimony of Ryan Bangert, one of the eight Paxton whistle-blowers, continues to be highly edifying. We started this morning with a comic episode that, as far as I know, hasn’t been talked about much, and highlights how strange it must have been to be Paxton’s deputy during this period. Bangert testified that he came to work one day and faced his top boss, who told him that he had a kind of fun idea to break up the drudgery of work: Paxton and Bangert and some other lawyers should go get lunch with Nate Paul. You know, kick back some margs, just let loose and be bros.

By that time Paul was a known figure at the office of the attorney general (OAG). His real estate empire was in trouble, getting attention from law enforcement agencies, and he had some things he urgently wanted—particularly, for the State of Texas to intervene to help protect him from a nonprofit, the Mitte Foundation, which had invested with him. He was also a Paxton campaign donor and some kind of personal crony of Paxton’s, although the details were not yet clear.

Bangert thought he shouldn’t be getting face time with that guy, for good reason.

But it seemed like the kind of directive from his boss that he couldn’t turn down. He testified that he tried to head it off by saying he needed a waiver from the OAG to make sure it was appropriate. But then Paxton made sure he got the waiver. This had never happened before. Paxton really wanted this meeting to happen.

That’s when the sitcom episode starts. On the day of the meeting, Bangert says, Paxton rounded up lawyers at the OAG and drove them to Paul’s office—where they all got in Paul’s car. Paul then drove them to Polvos, an Austin restaurant that Google describes as “Tex-Mex [. . .] with a funky flair.” The group sat down—presumably over some guac and stale tortilla chips. Paxton introduced the group and shut up. “Nate Paul did almost all of the talking,” Bangert testified. Paraphrasing, he said Paxton told him “Ryan, this is Nate Paul, and there are some things he’d like you to hear.”

Paul launched into a long list of the ways he’d been wronged and attacked and the things he needed the OAG to do for him. It felt like he was treating the entire state agency as his personal law firm. Eventually, “Mr. Paul completed his exposition and that was the signal for the lunch to end.”

The caravan happened in reverse. Nobody said what music was playing, but I like to imagine it was Dave Matthews Band playing to a mostly quiet SUV. Bangert was asked what he said to his colleagues when they finally got back to the office. (Here a lawyer for the offense tried to offer an objection of “hearsay,” which seems odd, because Bangert was being asked about something he had said.) Bangert said he turned to another OAG employee. “Drew, that was one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen.”