Why Isn’t Ken Paxton Here?
Mimi Swartz, 11:58 a.m.
At the end of his direct examination of Ryan Bangert, Rusty Hardin pointed to the elephant (not) in the room. After Bangert, who was a loyalist to the AG, described how heartbreaking his experience inside the office had been, Hardin noted for the record that the AG remains MIA from the chamber. With Paxton’s wife, Angela, in the room, in her nice navy suit, stuck listening to his alleged misdeeds, Ken’s absence is notable. After all, he doesn’t have a job these days.
The question is: Why? One lawyer friend joked that Paxton might be working on the home renovations (as his attorney Tony Buzbee made clear he has studiously done in the past). Another suggested, more seriously, that the defense may prefer the focus to be on Angela to engender sympathy.
Even so, the longer Ken’s gone, the more annoyed the senators are bound to get. As the latter lawyer friend put it: “There is a certain arrogance in staying away that will not wear well. He could have resigned and avoided all of this. Everyone is suffering for his sins, including his wife. It plays into the notion that he believes he is above the law and accountability.”
I give Hardin till Monday before he starts saying Paxton’s too scared to face his accusers.
Bangert on Why the Whistleblowers Went to the FBI Before Warning Paxton
Alexandra Samuels, 11:22 a.m.
One of the main arguments levied by Paxton’s team of lawyers is that the eight whistleblowers were insufficient colleagues—and friends!—to the AG because they didn’t go to him with their complaints before making them known to federal law enforcement. But Ryan Bangert just testified that he and the whistleblowers—including the trial’s first witness, Jeff Mateer—sent a text to Paxton detailing their actions on October 1, 2020.
Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get the full transcript of the text, but I did hear this snippet. From Mateer and company to Paxton: “General Paxton: Yesterday each of the individuals on this text chain made a good faith report of violations of law by you to an appropriate law enforcement authority,” the text read. Bangert testified that the group also requested that the AG “meet with us today to discuss this matter.”
But Paxton wasn’t interested, Bangert said. About three hours later, at 3:08 p.m., Bangert said that the AG texted back. “Jeff, I am out of the office and received this text on very short notice.” He also asked the whistleblowers to email him with their concerns “so they can be fully addressed.”
Bangert said the whistleblowers didn’t take Paxton up on his offer because they wanted to meet with him personally. In fact, Bangert testified that he interpreted the text as Paxton not wanting to engage with them on the matter.
Indeed, Paxton is not engaging with the courtroom proceedings, either. This is the second day he’s been absent from Senate proceedings.
On Tony Buzbee’s (Alleged) Tan
Christopher Hooks, 10:37 a.m.
On Instagram this morning, top Ken Paxton attorney Tony Buzbee offered an unusual complaint. He posted two pictures of himself on the Senate floor. In the first, he looks tan; in the second, he looks like a mandarin orange. “Here are two pics from two different reputable news organizations, taken on the same day, within minutes of the other. I am out in the sun a lot, but I don’t think my skin has ever been that ‘tan.’ Why would they doctor my pic? I’m sure you could take a guess. So you think the news isn’t bias? Think again.”
There has been a fair amount of discussion in the cheap seats about Buzbee’s substantial and impressive tan. But if this is what Buzbee is focused on, I would be a little unnerved to be Paxton. Tony’s Instagram followers, however, are suitably outraged. “Omg. So sick of these liberal freaks,” wrote one.
It’s not immediately clear which publications published which photo, but . . . the second photo contains a partial chyron and seems like it may be from the Senate’s official livestream, where most people are watching this trial. If so, some sympathy for Buzbee is warranted here. The Senate chamber is filled with garish and moderately unpleasant greens and reddish browns. In the gallery yesterday, I overheard two photographers talking shop about the importance of color correcting pictures in the Senate, because everything looks so . . . weird.
Buzbee does look less tan in person, although he still has a pronounced glow. But if the picture he hates is from the livestream, and someone is out to get him by making him look like a certain former president, that person is Dan Patrick.
Ants Marching . . . To Polvos
Christopher Hooks, 10:08 a.m.
The testimony of Ryan Bangert, one of the eight Paxton whistle-blowers, continues to be highly edifying. We started this morning with a comic episode that, as far as I know, hasn’t been talked about much, and highlights how strange it must have been to be Paxton’s deputy during this period. Bangert testified that he came to work one day and faced his top boss, who told him that he had a kind of fun idea to break up the drudgery of work: Paxton and Bangert and some other lawyers should go get lunch with Nate Paul. You know, kick back some margs, just let loose and be bros.
By that time Paul was a known figure at the office of the attorney general (OAG). His real estate empire was in trouble, getting attention from law enforcement agencies, and he had some things he urgently wanted—particularly, for the State of Texas to intervene to help protect him from a nonprofit, the Mitte Foundation, which had invested with him. He was also a Paxton campaign donor and some kind of personal crony of Paxton’s, although the details were not yet clear.
Bangert thought he shouldn’t be getting face time with that guy, for good reason.
But it seemed like the kind of directive from his boss that he couldn’t turn down. He testified that he tried to head it off by saying he needed a waiver from the OAG to make sure it was appropriate. But then Paxton made sure he got the waiver. This had never happened before. Paxton really wanted this meeting to happen.
That’s when the sitcom episode starts. On the day of the meeting, Bangert says, Paxton rounded up lawyers at the OAG and drove them to Paul’s office—where they all got in Paul’s car. Paul then drove them to Polvos, an Austin restaurant that Google describes as “Tex-Mex [. . .] with a funky flair.” The group sat down—presumably over some guac and stale tortilla chips. Paxton introduced the group and shut up. “Nate Paul did almost all of the talking,” Bangert testified. Paraphrasing, he said Paxton told him “Ryan, this is Nate Paul, and there are some things he’d like you to hear.”
Paul launched into a long list of the ways he’d been wronged and attacked and the things he needed the OAG to do for him. It felt like he was treating the entire state agency as his personal law firm. Eventually, “Mr. Paul completed his exposition and that was the signal for the lunch to end.”
The caravan happened in reverse. Nobody said what music was playing, but I like to imagine it was Dave Matthews Band playing to a mostly quiet SUV. Bangert was asked what he said to his colleagues when they finally got back to the office. (Here a lawyer for the offense tried to offer an objection of “hearsay,” which seems odd, because Bangert was being asked about something he had said.) Bangert said he turned to another OAG employee. “Drew, that was one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen.”
The Great Objector
Mimi Swartz, 9:40 a.m.
Who, you may wonder, is that young whippersnapper who keeps objecting to everything prosecutor Rusty Hardin tries to accomplish? That’s Anthony Osso, an associate in Paxton defense lawyer Dan Cogdell’s firm. Before that, he worked for Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg as an assistant district attorney. Osso successfully prosecuted a number of domestic violence cases, and overall, his record of wins there reads like ideal fodder for the “If it Bleeds, It Leads” local news: murder, sexual assault, etc.
The son of a prominent criminal defense lawyer by the same name, he brings a dash of youth to the proceedings, as well as some glamour with his wavy, dark brown hair, winning smile, and eagerness to object every time Hardin opens his mouth to ask a question. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick finally caught on to his trick—trying to break Hardin’s flow—and started overruling his objections. Down, boy, down!
Highlights From Day Two
Alexandra Samuels, 9:14 a.m.
- Ken Paxton Is Still MIA. There’s nothing requiring the attorney general to show up—even as his defense team and all state senators, including his wife, Angela, who is not voting in this trial, have to listen to hours of salacious testimony about him. Paxton is taking that rule to heart. (He sent a fund-raising email from wherever he is to supporters yesterday evening.) Many have questioned why Paxton isn’t showing up, whether he eventually will, and, more importantly, if his absence will ultimately hurt him. Only time will tell, but it doesn’t seem like Paxton’s allies mind that he’s not there. Senators might.
- An Understanding of the Rules. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick adjourned the trial early on day one because the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on what evidence was admissible. That argument was driven, in part, by Paxton attorney Tony Buzbee, who tried to cite the AG’s attorney-client privilege as the reason why internal office emails shouldn’t be entered into the record. It was an objection that probably wouldn’t have held water, since none of the documents were sent to or by Paxton’s clients—they were all to employees. But, ultimately, we don’t know for sure how Patrick would’ve ruled: before he could issue a verdict, Buzbee withdrew his motion regarding the aforementioned evidence (citing the interest of time, of course) and said his client has “nothing to hide.” Buzbee and team have moved on to levying myriad objections of hearsay (some successful, some not) to whistleblower testimony.
- The Courtroom Gets Testy. In a meandering, hours-long cross-examination, Buzbee often butted heads with the prosecution’s first witness, Jeff Mateer, a former first assistant attorney general of Texas and one of the eight whistleblowers who accused Paxton of accepting a bribe from Nate Paul. At one point, Buzbee told Mateer, who responded sharply to a question, to “take it easy.” In another instance, Rusty Hardin, a lawyer for the prosecution, told Patrick that Buzbee was “harassing the witness” (referring to Mateer). One of the more explosive moments from the back-and-forth, however, came after Buzbee accused Mateer of “staging a coup.” In short, Buzbee tried to suggest that the former aides—who, at one point, apparently called themselves “cool kids,” per the attorney—were in cahoots with some centrist Republicans, including failed AG candidate George P. Push and the political action committee Texans for Lawsuit Reform, to oust Paxton from office. Mateer vociferously denied that he was involved in a coup, as Buzbee alleged.
- More Details on the Affair. We finally got more details about Paxton’s alleged affair with Laura Olson, who is a former staffer of state senator Donna Campbell. Mateer testified that he first became aware of Paxton’s extramarital affair in the fall of 2018—prior to Paxton’s second reelection. He and other senior staff were warned, he said, after the Paxtons—both Ken and his wife, Angela—gathered them to ask for their forgiveness. In Mateer’s words, Paxton “repented” at that gathering. But Mateer testified that the affair didn’t stop after the supposed apology. He said that gave Mateer more insight into why Paxton seemed hell-bent on helping Austin developer Nate Paul, who had hired Olson. “It answered that question: Why is he engaging in all of these activities to help Paul?” Mateer said. “This was so unlike what I experienced with him for four years.”
- The Second Witness. Hardin called as his second witness Ryan Bangert, the second of the eight whistleblowers. As he did with Mateer, the attorney wasted no time establishing his witness’s ultraconservative bona fides, despite Paxton’s legal team trying to discredit the whistleblower as a Republican in Name Only. What role has religion played in Bangert’s life? “It’s the basis for everything that I do.” And his political philosophy? “My politics are very much conservative and my party affiliation has been, and always will be, Republican.” As part of his testimony, Bangert revealed that Paxton wanted to help Paul obtain sealed investigative records. “The attorney general shared with me his view that he had been wronged by law enforcement and was uninterested in other Texas citizens being wronged,” he said. Bangert also said that—despite his objections—Paxton directed him to intervene in a lawsuit between Paul and the Mitte Foundation and later to evaluate whether foreclosure sales could be allowed to continue amidst ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. At one point, Bangert said that Paxton was “acting like a man with a gun to his head.”
- An Empty Courtroom. Despite Patrick’s Senate issuing rules ahead of the trial that attendees needed to procure tickets in order to see the trial in person, it doesn’t appear that many of Paxton’s supporters are making an effort to view the spectacle in person (then again, neither is Paxton). Our reporters in the courtroom said that the gallery was at most half full at peak times yesterday. Senators too looked nonplussed to be there, fidgeting, slumping, and, in one case, doodling.
Good Morning and Welcome Back!
Ben Rowen, 8:52 a.m.
Hi, folks. We’re not sure if Ken Paxton is watching the impeachment trial of Ken Paxton—he was absent from the chamber Tuesday afternoon and all Wednesday—but we will be. Follow along for our live coverage.
Today’s proceedings will start shortly with prosecuting attorney Rusty Hardin’s examination of Ryan Bangert, a former staffer in the AG’s office. In the meantime, catch up on our analysis of days one and two of the trial.
- More About:
- Politics & Policy
- Texas Legislature
Comments