The Panic That The Kids Are Not Alright

Christopher Hooks, 6:59 p.m.

Texas primary elections of all kinds often hinge on issues that are kind of irrelevant, but the parties chase irrelevancy in different ways. Democrats love to talk up policies they’ll never in a hundred years have the political power to implement. Republican partisans, meanwhile, find the most minute differences between each other possible—the one thing that didn’t go right out of ten things that did, on an issue most people could hardly find the energy to care about—and beat each other half to death with them. There’s an imbalance here that colors everything else. Democrats are out of power and need to look serious, while Republicans have all the power and so don’t need to look serious.



This has been a traumatic and difficult few years for Texans of all stripes. The terrible economic collapse of 2020 was mended, but the economy remains shaky, with the cost of living spiking around Texas, particularly in cities that have become overwhelmed with growth. A little more than a year ago, Texas saw the worst man-made disaster in its history, which killed more than 700 people, and which was caused largely by greed and the incompetence of state government. A pandemic, which was much more fatal here than in peer states such as California exposed severe weaknesses in the state’s health care system and social safety net. And while left and right fought over COVID restrictions in the state in debates that were usually louder than they were wise, the pandemic raised real questions about the governor’s authority to implement his emergency orders. What does it mean to give the executive sweeping powers in a state where legislators, the only ones who can check him, are only mandated to meet five months out of every twenty-four?



Naturally, debates in the GOP primary skirted most of these questions—even the question of what to do about Abbott’s executive power, on which Republicans have a substantive case to make. Instead, we talked about—most of all—the children.

The tone of the primary was set by former representative and current candidate for Tarrant County DA Matt Krause, who in October released a list of 850 books in school libraries that “might make students feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race or sex.” He wanted to get rid of them. Life is discomfort, of course. Psychological distress is the price we pay for living. In Fun with Dick and Jane, we are confronted by the troubling realization that, though we are all human, the duality of sex means that we can never truly understand each other—we will be forever apart. That book is not on Krause’s list, but a bunch of books about how Black people got a raw deal in America were.



The moral panic about children took on a seedier, grubbier, more menacing tone as time went on. Following the last Lege, grassroots conservatives were very mad that leaders had not acted more aggressively to stop the “genital mutilation” of children, which is what they call treatments given to some children that identify as transgender—mostly hormone therapy. They didn’t get the bill they wanted, and they stayed mad. So, in the last few weeks Ken Paxton and Greg Abbott, who both need to avoid a runoff, took bold action. Last week, Abbott ordered state agencies to investigate the parents of trans children for child abuse, weeks after Texas attorney general Ken Paxton issued an opinion that gender affirming care for children is such. Today, it was announced that the first investigation had begun—and that the mother targeted worked at the Department of Family Protective Services, where her job was to investigate reports of abuse and neglect. The anguish of a few families is a small cost to help the governor make extra-extra sure he avoids a runoff, surely.