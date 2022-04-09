After a prankster released a bat in a theater during a showing of The Batman, an Austin cinema offered to refund moviegoers.

A U.S. district judge sentenced two Brownsville women for illegally using food stamps to purchase nearly fifty tons of cheese slices, twenty tons of pinto beans, two tons of coffee, and more than a ton of mashed potatoes, which an associate then resold in Mexico.

Ahead of a Houston Rockets home game, the Toyota Center unveiled a new menu option: a $12.50 hot dog covered in bacon, macaroni and cheese, and Froot Loops.

When a man fired a gun inside a sushi restaurant in Harris County, two MMA fighters rushed him and wrested away his weapon.

Sheriff’s deputies seized a calf, a dwarf caiman, a rabbit, two pythons, three horses, four guinea pigs, and nineteen dogs from an animal hoarder in Galveston County.

The official Facebook page of the City of Keller posted a picture of a “creepy Victorian murder doll” to help locate the toy’s owner after it was left on a bench in front of the town hall.

Engineering students at a high school in Irving used a 3D printer to create a working prosthetic limb for a local boy born without an arm who wanted to play violin in the middle school orchestra.

