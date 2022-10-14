Previously unseen 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks were revealed after the Paluxy River at Dinosaur Valley State Park receded during excessive drought.

A man broke into an Abilene animal shelter, freed more than 150 dogs from their cages, stole a van, and escaped before detectives eventually found and arrested him.

After the electricity went out at his clinic, a Travis County urologist performed a vasectomy by plugging a surgical tool and a fan into a power outlet in his electric vehicle.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Laredo seized a truck filled with 1,953 packages of cocaine, worth more than $11.8 million, disguised as baby wipes.

An artist in Houston installed a five-foot-tall sculpture of a molcajete filled with guacamole beside a busy intersection, to pay homage to the Indigenous cultures of Mexico.

The University of Texas at Austin announced a new course for the fall semester examining the lyrics of pop star Taylor Swift, which will be compared to the poetry of Shakespeare and Keats; in the spring semester, Texas State University will offer a class on the singer and actor Harry Styles.

Dallas firefighters complained to city officials after receiving wellness kits that included massagers that resembled sex toys.

After officials arrested a DoorDash employee on a series of traffic warrants, an Alvin Police Department officer completed the driver’s Chinese food delivery, telling the recipients, “Well, your DoorDash driver is going to jail, but I wanted to get you your food.”

