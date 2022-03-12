After a video of a vacation suite overlooking a giraffe barn at a Fredericksburg conservation park went viral on TikTok, visitors completely booked the guesthouse until 2024.

The principal at an Austin high school asked a substitute teacher to leave campus after he brought a karaoke machine to the classroom and sang a Britney Spears song for students.

Border officials caught a woman at the Progreso International Bridge, 25 miles southeast of McAllen, attempting to smuggle four spider monkeys into Texas inside a duffel bag.

A man from Tyler was indicted on 33 felony charges alleging that he defrauded investors in his oil business out of $1.7 million, which he used to purchase jewelry, cars, and other gifts, by falsely claiming that he was a war hero and that he was related to oil tycoon Harold Hamm.

Police arrested a woman after she reportedly approached a mother in a Walmart in the East Texas town of Crockett and offered $500,000 in exchange for the shopper’s one-year-old son.

The day after Astros second baseman José Altuve was unable to fulfill a fan’s autograph request because neither of them had a pen, he and shortstop Carlos Correa visited her at the nonprofit kitchen where she works and gave her and other employees team memorabilia.

