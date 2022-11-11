Raccoons infiltrated a Seguin electrical substation, knocking out transformers and causing two major power outages in three days.

After a couple in Travis County left a package of dirty diapers outside their home, punking a group of “porch pirates” who had been stealing deliveries in the neighborhood, the thieves returned and spread cow manure around the front porch.

A community group cleaning the shores of a bayou in La Marque found a message in a bottle written by four friends 27 years ago and tracked down one of the authors through Facebook.

An unidentified man was caught by surveillance cameras trimming trees in front of various homes in a Fort Worth neighborhood, earning him the nickname “Edward Scissorhands.”

An eight-year-old boy in Austin who loved to play flag football found a perfect-fitting prosthetic leg after years of searching.

A teen in Montgomery County accidentally swallowed part of a dog toy, which became lodged in his esophagus and turned his attempts to talk into squeaking noises until doctors removed it.

After a McAllen woman decorated her front yard for Halloween with figurines of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, her neighbor erected an inflatable Voldemort.

Officers booked a woman wearing a “D.A.R.E. Keeping Kids Off Drugs” T-shirt into the Jim Wells County jail on narcotics possession charges.

This article originally appeared in the December 2022 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Meanwhile, in Texas.” Subscribe today.