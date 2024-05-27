Living with severe ADHD can feel like driving a race car mind equipped with bicycle brakes, says clinical psychologist Lance Kelley. His team has recently witnessed too many crashes. During the last year, many kids who’d been able to manage their condition under his care have lost their Medicaid coverage and can no longer afford their medication. Quite a number of them subsequently skipped follow-up appointments, and for a while he didn’t know what had happened to them.

Then Kelley began to notice a disturbing pattern: some of these children and teens finally returned to his Waco clinic, no longer able to stay away. Some now required a higher level of care. Some had stopped going to school or ended up in handcuffs. “It’s the crash with no brakes,” Kelley says. That this is happening doesn’t particularly surprise him, given that “we systematically took the brakes off the car.”

At Waco Family Medicine, the community health center where Kelley supervises other behavioral health providers, the number of uninsured children seeking treatment increased by nearly threefold this winter compared to a year earlier. Since states began checking the eligibility of all Medicaid recipients in April 2023, following the end of a three-year pause on disenrolling anyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 2 million Texans—and more than 21 million Americans—have been removed from the health insurance program. A majority of those dropped in Texas are children, and most were dropped for “procedural reasons,” denied not because it was determined they don’t qualify, but because of what amounts to paperwork issues. Nearly a million Texas children—about one in every eight kids in the state—have been kicked off Medicaid in the last year without ever being deemed ineligible, according to the latest state data.

For doctors at Kelley’s clinic, these coverage losses are undoing much careful work they’ve done with young patients, as child mental health crises have risen in the wake of the pandemic. “It was very challenging eighteen months ago—very, very challenging. Now it’s much harder,” he says. “It’s hard enough to find effective treatment and get on the right track, but then it’s incredibly painful when everyone works together to get on the right track, and then there’s a lapse in care.”

Kelley worries not only about his patients, but also about the future of his clinic. Safety net community health centers like Waco Family Medicine, which primarily operate in poor and medically underserved communities, must treat anyone, regardless of their ability to pay. These clinics, which receive federal grants and serve about one in six Medicaid enrollees nationwide, rely on Medicaid payments to help offset the cost of caring for the uninsured. Researchers at George Washington University last year predicted that the resumption of Medicaid eligibility checks could result in significant revenue losses that would lead to reductions in center staff and patients served. A survey of centers earlier this year seemed to so far support such predictions.

These losses are deeply felt in Texas, which has long had the highest uninsured rate of any state by far, and where about half of the Medicaid enrollees that went through the redetermination process were removed. This makes community health centers in Texas—which have more than 650 clinic sites, serving nearly 2 million patients last year—especially vulnerable to losses of Medicaid, which typically accounts for about a quarter of their revenue.

In parts of the state, these clinics are the only primary care providers willing to see patients covered by Medicaid or the uninsured, says Jana Eubank, executive director of the Texas Association of Community Health Centers. An outside survey commissioned by her group anticipated some centers might see as much as a 25 percent decrease in Medicaid patients following the disenrollments, but Eubank says some have now reported even larger declines. “It’s heartbreaking at a time when Texans need more health care, not less,” she says. “It’s a four-alarm fire.”

Making matters worse, the disenrollments have come on the heels of other financial challenges, including an end to federal COVID-19 funding, which had allowed some centers to invest in new programs and increase capacity, higher workforce costs, and a cybersecurity breach that delayed payments to providers nationwide. “I have worked with health centers for over thirty years,” Eubank says. “This is the most financially strained and strapped I think I’ve ever seen [them].” Some have already started scaling back as a result. At two centers in Greater Houston and North Texas, the CEOs are forgoing salaries, according to TACHC. Other centers around the state have cut back on services; one recently stopped offering dental care. Some have had to lay off staff.

At TAN Healthcare, a community health center in southeast Texas, the number of Medicaid patients during the first four months of this year fell more than 30 percent compared to a year earlier, according to CEO Dena Hughes. TAN runs a clinic in Beaumont and another about thirty miles east, in Orange, as well as a mobile clinic that routinely travels to parts of rural East Texas. “It definitely is a worry,” Hughes says of the Medicaid coverage losses, but “we’re great crisis managers.”

Waco Family Medicine—among the larger community health centers in the state, with seventeen clinics serving more than 60,000 patients—had budgeted for a return to a pre-pandemic level of Medicaid patients, but the resumption of eligibility checks resulted in significantly fewer than expected. This led to “dire operational and financial challenges,” says CEO Jackson Griggs, even as the organization finishes construction on a new clinic to open later this year.

The center’s share of primary care and behavioral health visits covered by Medicaid has dropped from nearly 43 percent in fiscal year 2022 to 34 percent so far this year. As part of its internal tracking of the financial impact, the center projected its revenue for this year based on patient visits during the first six months, and compared that with what they would have collected if the patients had the same mix of insurance as the year prior, to calculate a difference of more than $3 million. Griggs says that Waco Family Medicine has enough funding to stave off significant budget cuts for now, but those may be unavoidable next year.

Stories of recent Medicaid coverage losses are all around Waco Family Medicine’s central clinic, in a residential neighborhood just west of downtown. One employee tells me she was just talking to another mom, during their children’s baseball practice, who was struggling to juggle Medicaid renewal paperwork. Another staffer says she meets parents at community events whose kids have lost coverage for reasons they don’t understand. Janie Castro, who works at the front desk, says she regularly has to inform patients who come in for appointments that they no longer have Medicaid. She encourages them to try to reenroll and refers them to the center’s eligibility staff down the hall to help.

Parents whose children have been dropped from Medicaid may not realize that at community health centers they can see a doctor without insurance. Even if they know that they can, they may wonder why they should bother, if they can’t afford follow-up appointments with a specialist, or prescribed medication. They may opt to wait to get back on Medicaid before resuming care, only to get stuck in a backlog of applications for weeks or months. If they do manage to get reenrolled, they may face long waits for specialty care, given provider shortages. For example, following the closure of a mental health hospital in Waco this past winter, Kelley says the wait for kids with Medicaid who have serious mental health conditions has stretched to months or even a year for referrals, and it can necessitate more than an hour-long drive out of town.

Castro has had to contend with similar difficulties herself. Her eight-year-old son was dropped from Medicaid last winter and had to stop the speech therapy he’s relied on for years because the family couldn’t afford it, she says. He was also recently diagnosed with ADHD, but follow-up appointments and other testing were pushed back while he didn’t have coverage. “It’s emotional, stressful, just because you’re knowing that this is something one of your children is needing, and they can’t get the help,” she says. Eventually she was able to get him reenrolled, but he’s on a waitlist to resume his speech therapy sessions.

Providers and patient advocates argue that Texas rushed Medicaid disenrollments through an already overburdened, under-resourced eligibility system, and ended up making a lot of mistakes in the process. They say that the state’s Medicaid system has long been designed to keep people out rather than bring them in, with confusing and cumbersome renewal paperwork and the most restrictive eligibility of any state. It’s virtually impossible for an adult who is not pregnant or disabled to qualify, and parents in a family of three would need to make less than $344 per month. Though eligibility for kids isn’t as strict, the uninsured rate among children in Texas is also the highest among all states.

Federal Department of Health and Human Services research has determined that expanding Medicaid coverage for adults is likely to also add eligible children to the rolls. Yet Texas is one of only ten states that has not expanded Medicaid eligibility under the Affordable Care Act, despite years of urging from doctors, hospitals, health centers, patient advocates, and researchers who say it would cover hundreds of thousands of people, bring billions in federal funds to the state, and help keep rural hospitals and safety-net clinics open. GOP state leaders who previously fought the federal health care law in court have pointed to cost as the reason for their continued opposition to Medicaid expansion, with Governor Greg Abbott calling it a “tax increase waiting to happen.”

For Griggs, the Medicaid disenrollments have created an acute emergency that has pushed hopes of coverage expansion to another part of the imagination. “Our hope is the state would recognize that they have cut the legs out from underneath safety net organizations by aggressively disenrolling patients who are Medicaid eligible,” he says. “And to consider retroactively offering grants to support those safety net institutions.”

Redetermining the eligibility of millions of Medicaid enrollees has been a “monumental task” for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, says spokesperson Tiffany Young, and the agency has worked to staff up and streamline eligibility processes over the last year. Asked if the state was providing—or considering providing—support to safety net clinics or hospitals that see large numbers of uninsured populations, either for their outreach and enrollment efforts, or to help offset Medicaid losses among their patients, Young pointed to existing state programs that provide federal funds to hospitals that provide care for uninsured and Medicaid patients—but don’t include funding for community health centers.

Kelley and his colleague Zachary Sartor, a physician and addiction medicine specialist, worry that the coming months will bring a wave of patients in crisis, making their way back to the clinic after they’d ceased treatment with the loss of Medicaid. “Avoiding care because of lack of access to care just begets more problems,” Sartor says. “Ultimately, people are going to be forced to come in, or go to the emergency room.”

He and Kelley describe it as demoralizing to see the strain that more uninsured patients puts on safety net clinics that are expected to manage with little reinforcements. “There is this mindset of, oh the safety net will always work. It will always kind of fix itself,” Sartor says, but “the financial piece of this is stressed and strained in a way that it may not work out sustainably long term.”