For the second year in a row, Texas Monthly photographers were forced to confront the challenging reality of working during a pandemic. Nevertheless, with face masks and vaccine cards in tow, they fanned out across the state, pursuing assignments with the same dedication and vigor that has long distinguished the magazine’s visual storytelling. 

This year’s stories took Nick Simonite on a road trip to Colorado, where he encountered wild horses grazing along desolate mountain trails. Longtime contributor Dan Winters traveled to West Texas for a haunting exploration of a post-bust Permian Basin, and Arturo Olmos visited a skate park in Houston, where he was tasked with keeping up with skateboarding prodigy Jordan Santana. Brenda Bazán spent a day with a mariachi choir near the U.S.-Mexico border in San Juan, where she documented a beloved art form unfolding in a stained-glass sanctuary, and photographer Chelsea Kyle delighted us with a mouthwatering depiction of this year’s most popular side dish (spoiler alert: it’s corn!).

Texpat Shayan Asgharnia happily returned home to capture unforgettable, unguarded portraits of Fort Worth native Leon Bridges, and Jai Lennard used his ballet background and his Texas roots to capture showstopping images of Houston Ballet soloist and social media influencer Harper Watters dancing on a downtown rooftop. Try not to crack a smile when you lock eyes with Barry Corbin’s winking visage, captured—and likely provoked—by photographer LeAnn Mueller. And when it comes to emotionally stirring images this year, few are as powerful—or made us as proud to publish—as Rahim Fortune’s portrait of a tight hug between Lydell Grant and his mother as they pursued a declaration of “actual innocence” after Grant’s 27 years of wrongful imprisonment.

Below you’ll find these standouts and a few more of what we consider to be our best photographs of 2021.

Leon Bridges in Fort Worth on May 2, 2021. | How Going Home Helped Inspire Leon Bridges’s New Album—And Saved His Life
Photograph by Shayan Asgharnia
A blue angelfish framed by orange cup coral, which thrives on structures such as oil platforms and shipwrecks. | Behind the Fight to Save the Gulf’s Spectacular Coral Reefs
Photograph by Ben Lowy
Houston Ballet soloist Harper Watters in downtown Houston on September 26, 2021. | Can Harper Watters Make Ballet Matter Again?
Photograph by Jai Lennard
A pump jack, with a flare in the distance, near Knott. | Haunting Images of the Permian Bust
Photograph by Dan Winters
A man named Joe from Wisconsin, who waited in line for his tray of Snow’s BBQ. | The Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints: 2021 Edition
Photograph by Mackenzie Smith Kelley
Horses roam at the Little Book Cliffs Wild Horse Range, near Grand Junction, Colorado. | Hiking the Mountain Trails Less Traveled in Colorado
Photograph by Nick Simonite
William Basinski at his home in Reseda, California, on July 27, 2021. | Twenty Years Ago, William Basinski Witnessed 9/11—and Memorialized It in Music
Photograph by Peter Yang
Brisket Elote at 225⁰ BBQ, in Arlington. | Seven A-maize-ing Side Dishes
Photograph by Chelsea Kyle
Catherine Cohen in her apartment, in Greenwich Village, New York, on January 26, 2021. | Meet the Comedian Whose New Poetry Book Is as Discomfiting as Her Cabaret Act
Photograph by Emily Assiran
The Dell City varsity football team at Cougar Field on September 10, 2021. | On the Field With the Smallest Texas High School Playing Football This Year
Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden
Lydell Grant with his mom Donna Poe at their Houston home on September 1, 2020. | “It’s the Most Outrageous Thing I’ve Ever Seen. It Makes No Sense.”
Photograph by Rahim Fortune
Pink oyster mushrooms for sale at Eden East Farm’s Sunday market, in Bastrop on February 27, 2021. | An Austin Chef-and-Farmer Duo Bring Locavore Love to Bastrop
Photograph by Wynn Myers
Cecilia Chavez plays her violin at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle in San Juan on October 18, 2020. | A Mariachi Choir in San Juan Has Drawn Faithful Fans for 35 Years
Photograph by Brenda Bazán
Eleven-year-old Mariana, whose family is homeless, practices math equations. | “I Never Thought I’d Be Without a Home.”
Photograph by Richard Andrew Sharum
Ketchup and mustard are aggressively squirted on a corny dog from opposing sides.
For almost eighty years, the name “Fletcher’s” has drawn state fair visitors. After a dramatic feud—and a pandemic—the family’s banner will fly again. | The Great Corny Dog Feud
Photograph by Darren Braun
“We go from mild to wild,” says Sammie Neel, who competed in a September 4 lawn mower race in Boerne. | Meet the Fearless Women of the Lone Star Mower Racing Association
Photograph by Callie Richmond
Guest services supervisor Justin Rodriguez in a hallway of the Grand Galvez hotel. | Staffers at the Most Haunted Hotels in Texas Tell Their Spooooookiest Stories
Photograph by Brian Goldman
Jordan Santana at the Houston Vert Ramp on July 21, 2021. | Thanks to Jordan Santana, Texas Is Poised to Become a Skateboard Mecca
Photograph by Arturo Olmos
Highway 62, southeast of Eureka Springs, Arkansas. | Finding the Healing Power of Travel in Eureka Springs
Photograph by Trevor Paulhus
Barry Corbin at home in Fort Worth on November 23, 2020. | The Seven Ages of Barry Corbin
Photograph by LeAnn Mueller