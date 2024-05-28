As the 2024 primary elections ramped up in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott warned his fans about an invasion of outsiders buying influence over Texas politics and policies. It was mid-January, and billionaire hedge fund manager and frequent target of the right wing George Soros had just given $100,000 to a Democratic group in the state after launching a political action committee devoted to turning Texas blue. Abbott struck a scandalized tone in a January 17 fund-raising appeal. “With elections right around the corner, liberal out-of-state money will be POURING into races up and down the ballot in Texas,” he texted supporters. “Can Governor Abbott count on your help to protect Texas’ values?” He added, “Let’s not let Soros set the agenda.”

What Abbott didn’t address was that he was eager to let a different out-of-state donor help set the agenda for Texas: one day before Abbott criticized Soros—whom some on the right depict as embodying the nefarious influence of wealthy Jews—it was reported that the governor had taken a $6 million contribution from billionaire Pennsylvania stock trader and investor Jeff Yass, a frequent donor to Republicans. Yass wants to help Abbott pass a school-voucher program, which would divert tax dollars from public schools to private ones.

Last year Abbott attempted to pass such a program, but Democrats and 21 Republicans in the Texas House blocked the bill, worrying that it would strip resources away from public schools in their districts, many of which offer no private school options that are affordable for middle-income families. Abbott took to the ballot for revenge, endorsing candidates against most of the sixteen anti-voucher Republicans who sought reelection, as well as in the five races in which incumbents were not running again, and passing Yass’s money on to his chosen candidates. In the March primary, nine seats currently held by anti-voucher Republicans were won by pro-voucher ones. Five of Abbott’s choices will head to runoffs on Tuesday—where, if he is successful, he’ll likely have the votes to pass the program next year. Ahead of those elections, other top donors from out of state have flooded Texas with money.

As of May 18, the top five individual out-of-state donors doled out a combined $33 million to Texas political action committees or candidates this year—an unprecedented sum. In the 2022 midterm elections, by comparison, the top five out-of-state individual donors contributed a total of $6.5 million, according to Christopher Tackett, a campaign finance expert based in Fort Worth who built an online tool to help track how a rising flood of money is reshaping Texas’s political landscape. In 2020, the top five gave $2.1 million, and in 2018, only $1.9 million.

We compiled a snapshot of the billionaires trying to buy influence in Texas—and what their donations reveal about how they want to shape the state. Below, in descending order, are the five biggest out-of-state donors. While Soros indeed ranks among them, three of the others are donors to Republicans or Republican causes. Three—including Yass and a Democratic megadonor—are keen to promote school-voucher programs, the biggest draw of this election cycle. “Texas is the big frontier, one of the few remaining big red states that doesn’t have vouchers,” Tackett said. “These donors probably feel like the state is right on the cusp, so this spending is their attempt to push it over the edge.”

Miriam Adelson (Nevada)

$13.2 million

When Abbott was inaugurated for his third term, in 2023, Miriam Adelson sat near him onstage outside the Texas Capitol. Almost a year later, at a business conference that both attended and addressed, the 78-year-old international casino magnate and physician affectionately referred to the governor as her “dear friend.”

The widow of former GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson has spent the year bolstering that relationship. Adelson, one of the ten richest women in the world, boasts a net worth of $34 billion. She has wielded her wealth to promote legalized casino gambling in Texas. One of her political action committees in the Lone Star State, Texas Sands (the Lone Star State PAC of her Las Vegas Sands operation), began lobbying in earnest to legalize casinos in Texas in 2020, but it so far hasn’t overcome the opposition of Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who controls the state Senate. A second attempt failed in 2023. Adelson is now back for a third try, it seems.

Early in the year, Adelson contributed $4.1 million to the Texas Sands PAC. It passed through roughly $2.3 million to 36 candidates. House Speaker Dade Phelan, who is mired in a runoff, was the biggest beneficiary, receiving $315,000 from the PAC. Other state representatives who received six-figure checks include two incumbents and targets of Abbott’s in danger of losing their seats in Tuesday’s runoffs, in part because they didn’t back the governor’s voucher bill: John Kuempel, of Seguin ($165,000), and Justin Holland, of Rockwall ($129,000). Frederick Frazier, of McKinney—a voucher proponent who finds himself in a runoff after he pleaded no contest in December to two charges of impersonating a public servant—also received $129,000. The PAC gave to Democrats, too: state representative Harold Dutton, of Houston, received $79,000, as did Christian Manuel Hayes, of Beaumont. Las Vegas Sands, meanwhile, gave to legislative groups across the state but not to individual campaigns.

In May, Adelson dropped an additional $9 million in the Texas Defense PAC, a group formed in late April that passed the money through to five Texas House candidates, all of whom are Republicans, including Holland ($528,420), Kuempel ($399,917), and Frazier ($431,297). The PAC also lavished Phelan with $480,747, while Adelson cut him a personal check for $50,000.

The Adelson family appears to believe Patrick’s resistance to expanding gaming can be overcome, and it is placing its bets accordingly, both in the Legislature and in business investments. In November, the family announced that it was selling $2 billion in Las Vegas Sands stock to buy a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks NBA team from owner Mark Cuban, as part of a long-term plan that Cuban said he hopes includes the construction of an arena in downtown Dallas that would include a hotel and casino.

Jeff Yass (Pennsylvania)

$12.35 million

The richest man in Pennsylvania, Yass contributes healthily to a political action committee called Moderate PAC, but the longtime GOP donor has made clear that he’s quite immoderate. In 2016, the bespectacled billionaire businessman and former professional poker player pledged he would never support Donald Trump. Just eight years later, the trading firm he cofounded, Susquehanna International Group, helped take Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, public.

Yass doled out his money this year to Texas’s top executives. Abbott and his main political committee, Texans for Greg Abbott, received a combined total of $6.25 million from January 1 through May 18. Patrick, also a strong voucher proponent, received $400,000. Yass gave another $5.7 million to AFC Victory Fund, a national political arm of the pro-voucher American Federation for Children, headquartered in Dallas.

Beyond their agreement on vouchers, Abbott is a strange ally for Yass. Susquehanna owns a 15 percent stake in ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok. Congress passed legislation that would lead to a nationwide ban if TikTok doesn’t find a new, U.S.-based owner. In Texas, Abbott has tried to dilute the app’s influence, banning it from government-issued devices and railing against what he believes are “security risks” associated with it.

George Soros (New York)

$5.28 million

A Hungarian American hedge fund manager, Soros has long been a target of conspiracy theorists on the right. Texas Republicans have accused the 93-year-old Holocaust survivor of orchestrating nationwide protests against police violence after an officer killed George Floyd in 2020. More recently, a handful of national Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, implied, without providing any evidence, that Soros was funding the protests against Israel’s conduct in the Israel-Hamas war at college campuses across the nation.

Soros has given prolifically to progressive causes in Texas, including $5.28 million in contributions this year. Nearly one quarter of Soros’s spending between January 1 and May 18—$1.4 million—went to his Texas Majority PAC, which aims to shift the state to Democratic control. Working with the PAC, Soros also wrote six-figure checks to the local Democratic parties in the counties of Cameron (home to Brownsville), Dallas, and Hidalgo (home to McAllen). He also backed Planned Parenthood Texas Votes PAC and the Texas Organizing Project PAC, the financial arm of a major grassroots progressive organization in the state as of 2020.

Notably, Soros didn’t give any money to individual candidates this year. He has in the past, however: in 2022, he gave $1.5 million to Beto O’Rourke during his gubernatorial race against Abbott.

Reed Hastings (California)

$1.2 million

The CEO of Netflix, Hastings is a major Democratic donor. The 63-year-old, who sports grayish-blond hair and a goatee, served on the California State Board of Education from 2000 to 2004, but he has long waged war on public school systems he regards as hobbled by elected school boards. In 1998, he helped spearhead a successful effort to remove a cap on the number of charter schools that could open each year in the Golden State. He also founded the Aspire Public Schools charter group and EdVoice, a charter schools lobbying group. California legislators blocked Hastings’s reappointment to the board of ed in 2005 after he said he opposed bilingual education.

Despite his campaign contributions to Democrats, the issue of vouchers has brought Hastings in line with some Republicans too. This year, he’s contributed $1.2 million to PACs in Texas. Hastings gave $850,000 to the Austin-based Charter Schools Now PAC; $250,000 to the Legacy 44 PAC, which is based in Austin and supports “bold education policy reforms”; and $100,000 to the Fort Worth–based For the Children PAC, which also focuses on education issues.

All three PACs are exclusively supporting Texas-based candidates, according to Tackett, but they divided their money between members of both major political parties. For example, Charter Schools Now PAC gave more than $90,000 to Jarvis Johnson, a Democrat from Houston who is in a runoff vying for an open seat in the state Senate. The group also gave nearly $65,000 to Phelan and cut a $78,839 check to the pro-voucher Texans for Educational Freedom.

Legacy 44, meanwhile, doled out about $179,000 this year, to 23 Democrats in the Legislature. The biggest beneficiaries, according to Tackett, were state representatives Shawn Thierry, of Houston ($45,618); Johnson ($35,920); Dutton ($20,000); and James Talarico, of Austin ($16,852). The For the Children PAC didn’t spend much on candidates this year: it gave $5,000 to the Legacy 44 PAC and $12,500 to Patricia Hardy, a Republican, who lost her seat on the State Board of Education in a primary earlier this year.

Richard Uihlein (Illinois)

$1 million

Uihlein, an heir to the Schlitz beer fortune, and his wife, Elizabeth, started a shipping empire from their basement in Wisconsin in the eighties. Today the business brings in $7 billion in revenue, according to Forbes. The Uihleins rarely speak to reporters, but their massive wealth and influence makes them hard to ignore.

In recent elections, the Uihleins have backed insurgent right-wing candidates across the country. In the 2018 midterms, Richard was the second-largest GOP donor nationally, spending almost $40 million. The couple has dipped into Texas, too. In 2020, Richard gave a whopping $250,000 to Allen West, a onetime Florida congressman who moved to Texas and briefly served as the state GOP chair before challenging Abbott for governor from the right and getting crushed. (It’s unclear why Uihlein spent so much on West’s bid for the state party position, because Texas GOP chairs, historically, have wielded little influence over policy. Uihlein also donated to West’s gubernatorial campaign.)

Much of the couple’s spending this decade has been on candidates who deny the results of the 2020 election. During the 2022 cycle, ProPublica reported, the Uihleins were the largest contributors to right-wing Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, a vocal denier of the 2020 election results. Mastriano was largely abandoned by national Republicans during his run against Democrat Josh Shapiro because the Republican’s views were too extreme. The Uihleins also supported Jim Marchant, another election denier who ran for Nevada secretary of state and is now seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate.

This year in Texas, however, Richard Uihlein seems more focused on buoying the push for school vouchers. He gave $1 million to the pro-voucher AFC Victory Fund, presumably so the PAC could pass that money to challengers of anti-voucher incumbents.