One of the peculiar and unfortunate artifacts of the Texas election calendar is the primary runoffs. Few states use this system to pick Democratic and Republican nominees who don’t win an outright majority of votes during the primary, and for good reason. Runoffs are a relic of efforts to protect white political power in the South. Few voters bother to participate in them—even fewer than the primaries, which are themselves low-turnout elections. As a result, a small partisan cohort has outsized influence on who governs Texas. If the primaries are a rock concert in an arena where only a fifth of the seats are filled, runoffs are a house show where only the most hardcore fans bother to show up. Or, to keep with the theme, runoffs are like the warm-up act going on after the headliner. Lighters up for democracy, baby!

And yet, the low-turnout election Tuesday—one many Texans probably didn’t even know is happening— will have large consequences for the GOP-controlled statehouse, and therefore the state. In a way, the results tonight are murky. In the marquee race—sorry, Congressman Tony Gonzales and Brandon “the AK Guy” Herrera—House Speaker Dade Phelan won in a nail-biter against oil and gas consultant David Covey. The Republican speaker from Beaumont, beset by attacks from MAGA types outraged that he led the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton, raised a mind-boggling $8 million, mostly from traditionalist Big Business interests. He managed to beat a challenger backed by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Paxton, and Donald J. Trump. Phelan’s win is indeed impressive. How many Texas pols can say they bested Trump? (Phelan will definitely not be framing it this way.) It must feel extra sweet that many of Phelan’s enemies so confidently spiked the football prematurely.

One year ago today, Dade Phelan and the Austin establishment thought they could overturn an election and remove their Attorney General from office.



Fitting that tomorrow, the vote of his constituents will now finally remove him from office. pic.twitter.com/pkKvuTuGUC — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 27, 2024

And yet Phelan’s win is pyrrhic. Or to use a more American reference, Phelan may have just won the Battle of Palmito Ranch, one of the forgotten fights of the (actual) Civil War, not least because it took place 34 days after Robert E. Lee surrendered. The Rebels won a worthless patch of coastal prairie near Brownsville, even as their greater cause was already hopelessly lost. (Let’s just all agree here that modern-day Texas secessionists are generally not Phelan fans.)

Phelan will be returning to the Legislature in 2025 with far fewer friends and far more emboldened enemies. Despite the cigar and bravado on display at his victory party Tuesday night, Phelan and his cohort suffered heavy losses to the right wing.

Speaker @DadePhelan arrives for his election watch party. He is still leading challenger David Covey pic.twitter.com/jX6iwrjDIv — Aarón Torres (@AaronTorres_) May 29, 2024

Six of the eight House incumbents mired in runoffs lost. Those losses follow the incumbent bloodbath in the March primaries, in which half a dozen Phelan allies were defeated by challengers backed by Paxton and/or Governor Greg Abbott. One of the main jobs of the speaker is to keep his members in office. The king must protect the kingmakers. What happens if you come for the king and miss but take out his knights, rooks, and pawns? The right wing will soon find out. Phelan faces another race in 2025: he will (presumably) run for House speaker again, a role that is decided by the 150 members of the lower chamber.

Many of his once allies are now gone, and even before his runoff, the knives were already out in the GOP caucus. Over the weekend, state representative Shelby Slawson from Stephenville, best known for being the female face of the abortion bounty bill, posted a 1,400-word anti-Phelan missive on her Facebook page. “Whatever the House has learned from [the Ken Paxton] impeachment it should, at a minimum, be this: The architects of impeachment lit the House on fire, and regardless of what happens in the runoff elections, we cannot select an arsonist as fire chief.” I doubt Slawson will change her mind because Phelan held onto his seat by a few hundred votes.

Paxton reacted to the results tonight by threatening to bigfoot anyone who would dare vote for Phelan as speaker, just as he had done to fifteen incumbents he campaigned against. “You will not return if you vote for Dade Phelan again,” he warned House members. House District 65 nominee Mitch Little of Collin County, who was one of Paxton’s attorneys during the impeachment trial, has all but promised to bring chaos to the House if any Republican speaker candidate forms a coalition with Democrats. To do so “would be unspeakably foolish,” he told the Texan, a conservative media outlet. “I think they would be setting themselves up for an obstructionist session.”

For his part, Abbott—aided by an army of multimillionaires and billionaires—took aim at sixteen Republicans who voted in 2023 against private school vouchers, a policy to shift funding from public schools to private ones. The governor managed to take out six anti-voucher incumbents in March and force four more into a runoff. On Tuesday, his candidates won three of the four. Along with the retirement of five anti-voucher Republicans, Abbott now has a majority to pass a program in 2025, barring an unforeseen blue wave in the fall.

Gone are Phelan allies including state representative Justin Holland of Rockwall, the kind of good ol’ boy who has formed the core of the Lege since time immemorial. Replacing him is none other than Katrina Pierson, an early Trump supporter who is as colorful as Holland is bland. Pierson, endorsed by Abbott and Paxton, has some eclectic views. For example, she believes in a sort of metaconspiracy theory about QAnon, namely that it was invented by the left and corporate media. She called the lawsuit her ally, Paxton, wrote trying to overturn the 2020 election “beautifully written,” and helped organize the rally on January 6 at which Trump urged his supporters to march on Congress.

In replacing Holland with Pierson, the Texas Legislature is poised to become even more right-wing—a concept that might be hard to grasp for those who watched with trepidation as Phelan oversaw the passage of open carry firearm laws, the most draconian migrant crackdown since Arizona’s unconstitutional SB 1070, the abortion bounty law, an unconstitutional book ban law, and the “Death Star” bill that wrests away a suite of local powers from Texas cities. Just to name a few.

Long term, the Texas GOP shows no sign of moderating. The state convention, which wrapped up this weekend, featured a cluster of proposals that, taken together, are worryingly undemocratic. First, the GOP voted to close its primaries, under the theory that Democrats are distorting the purity of the Republican Party. (Case in point for this crowd was Phelan’s victory; Covey accused Phelan of having “stolen” the election by getting Democrats to vote for him, which is frankly insulting to Texas’s proud history of actual ballot-stuffing.) Second, the grassroots voted for a measure to bar candidates who have been censured by the party from appearing on the ballot for two years. If upheld by the courts, this would effectively end the careers of Phelan and Congressman Tony Gonzales, both of whom prevailed in their elections Tuesday but have been censured for small breaks from party orthodoxy. Third, the proposed party platform calls on the Legislature to pass a constitutional amendment that would require statewide candidates to carry a majority of Texas’s 254 counties to win an election, effectively making it impossible for Democrats to triumph. This is a (faction of a) party planning to stay in power indefinitely.

If all goes as planned, the insurgent faction will soon control the levers of power. They will have defeated their enemy, which they call “the Establishment,” by which they mean a concentration of money and political power.

Now it’s true that the Phelan wing of the party is cozy with the lobby and corporate interests. After the Lege unexpectedly killed off an expensive corporate welfare program known as Chapter 313, Phelan made reviving it a top priority in 2023. The petrochemical facilities in his district were some of the prime beneficiaries—and he wasn’t about to let them down. A constellation of traditionalist Big Business interests such as Texans for Lawsuit Reform and the Associated Republicans of Texas rallied for him and his allies. And Miriam Adelson of Las Vegas, doesn’t cut hundred-thousand-dollar checks to incumbent state representatives in Texas out of the goodness of her heart. Phelan’s brag that voters proved “HD 21 is not for sale” rings a little hollow. But the anti-establishment faction depends on their own set of ultra wealthy patrons—billionaire oilmen Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks, and father-and-son businessmen Doug and Darwin Deason are just a few names that come to mind.

We can argue about the agendas and ideologies of various GOP factions. But the whole fractious mess floats on an ocean of cash. Phelan alone spent something like $625 per vote. Among the candidates in the fourteen GOP statehouse runoffs, $40 million was raised since last summer. Forty million! That’s double what seventeen GOP runoff races cost just two years ago. In his interview with the Texan, Little argued that the problem with “the swamp or the uniparty” in Austin is that it is “derivative of campaign finance and political power being centralized in one or a handful of people.” He failed to discuss his own reliance on just two sources for the majority of his funding, including the Dunn vehicle, Texans United for a Conservative Majority.

The insurgents may be more ideologically motivated—they seem to sincerely believe in a theocratic worldview—but there is nothing in their agenda that addresses the obscene amount of money that swamps almost every contested race. Of course, the donors know this better than most. Don Huffines, a former state senator from Dallas, congratulated Katrina Pierson tonight by praising himself for a wise investment: “The huge amount of money brother Phil and I spent was worth every penny!”