The Year in Texas, in Photos: Scenes From the Pandemic, Protests, and Everyday Life in 2020

We’ve experienced a number of unforgettable Texas moments together this year, from attending virtual graduation ceremonies to voting in a pandemic. And as we cast our lens on these pivotal moments, we captured a state in flux. In the Permian Basin, where there was once an oil boom, we witnessed an oil bust. In March, the streets were empty as many of us hunkered down at home. In May and June, they were full of protesters.

We also documented all kinds of Texans to know, from the new and notable (a 29-year-old judge and a 24-year-old classical music composer) to the everyday (Dallas students coping without prom and bus drivers delivering food to hungry students at home).

To memorialize this historic year, our design director, Emily Kimbro, and photo editor, Claire Hogan, assembled this photographic time capsule: images that paint a picture of what it was like to be Texan in 2020.