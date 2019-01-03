The senseless shooting of a seven-year-old African American girl in Harris County on Sunday has made national headlines as law enforcement continues to search for the killer. Here’s everything we know about the shooting of Jazmine Barnes.

What happened?

Shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday morning, LaPorsha Washington was on her way to get coffee near Beltway 8 in Harris County, east of Houston, with her four children in tow. A gunman—who police later described as a white man in his thirties or forties—drove up in a red pickup truck, opened fire on her car, and sped away, according to the Houston Chronicle. Washington, 30, was shot in the arm, and she fled down Beltway 8 before making a U-turn to pull over and call 911. One of Washington’s daughters noticed that Jazmine was not breathing, and when Washington turned to the back seat she saw Jazmine had been shot in the head, according to KTRK. Paramedics arrived but Jazmine died before they reached the hospital.

“As I turned around and looked back at the street, I heard shots start firing and they came through my window, broke my glass, and hit me in my arm,” Washington told KPRC from her hospital bed as she recovered from her injuries. “They sped off in front of us and the truck slowed down and continued to fire as he was in front of us. It was not fair. It was not fair. He intentionally killed my child for no reason. He didn’t even know her, he didn’t know who she was.”

Jazmine was a second grader at Monahan Elementary School in Sheldon ISD, and wanted to be a teacher when she grew up. “Jazmine loved music, Jazmine loved dancing,” Washington told KTRK.

What do we know about the shooter?

Not much right now. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, and they’ve released little information on the shooter—only that he is believed to be a white male in his thirties or forties and that he is still at large. A police sketch released late Thursday afternoon depicts a white man with high cheekbones:

This is the man witnesses say murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on 12/30 as her family drove on the E. Sam Houston Pkwy frontage road at Wallisville Road. Thin white man, 30's-40's, in a red pickup. Call 713-221-6000 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS #JusticeForJazmine #hounews pic.twitter.com/URR3w2Wxbm — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 3, 2019

Earlier this week, the Sheriff’s Office also released surveillance footage of a vehicle that may have been driven by the gunman during the attack. They described the vehicle as a four-door red truck.

Help us identify the person who killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on Sunday. If you live near Wallisville Rd/ E. Sam Houston Pkwy look over your surveillance video. We’re looking for a 4-door red truck. If you have info call 713-221-6000 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/nyMudgs60x — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 31, 2018

It’s unclear why the gunman opened fire on Washington’s car. “There was nothing to indicate that the family did anything wrong in any way,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told CNN. “They were simply just driving along the service road when this happened to them.” Washington told CNN that she did nothing to provoke the shooter.

The victims are black and the shooter is white. Was this crime racially motivated?

With a suspect yet to be identified, it’s impossible to say for certain. But some believe this was a hate crime.

According to CNN, Washington said she feels the shooting may have been motivated by racism, noting that her vehicle did not have tinted windows, and the gunman could see “a black mother with four beautiful children, girls, in this car.”

Prominent Dallas civil rights attorney Lee Merritt is advising Barnes’s family, and also believes the shooting was racially motivated. “That’s why I was brought on,” Merritt told the Washington Post on Wednesday. “We want to emphasize the racial nature of the attack and that hate-crime charges are appropriate.”

Local activists noted the similarities between the shooting of Barnes and another shooting in the same area a year earlier. In August 2017, 21-year-old A’Vonta Williams was driving near East Beltway 8 to check on his girlfriend after Hurricane Harvey when he was shot by a white man in a Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to the Houston Chronicle. Williams was hit in both legs but survived the shooting. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and Williams and local civil rights activists have been critical of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation of that case. “The police got there and they were just asking: ‘Who got shot and who I was beefing with? What did I do? Who did I rob?”’ Williams told the Chronicle in December 2017. “They just kept asking questions, like, making me feel like I had done something bad.”

The two shootings happened just six miles apart. “If A’Vonta Williams’ shooter had been found, would Jazmine Barnes still be alive?” local activist Dre Muhammad said at a press conference in Harris County on Wednesday morning, according to the Chronicle. “What are the odds that two black families were fired upon by a white male in a pickup truck within a one-year time span on the same block? We’ve got to call it what it is. Black people are being targeted in this country . . . Black people are being targeted in this city. We are thoroughly convinced that the killing of Jazmine Barnes was race related.”

Hate crimes are on the rise nationwide. Reports increased by 17 percent in 2017 compared to 2016, the third straight year they have increased, according to FBI data released in November. The data showed that three out of five of the more than 7,100 hate crimes reported last year were motivated by race and ethnicity.

Gonzalez said the possibility that Jazmine’s shooting was racially motivated has not been ruled out. “We’re not going to ignore that issue,” Gonzalez told the Post. “Our focus continues to be on the evidence we have and leads we develop, and then the motive we can enhance and determine once we get those facts.”

Activists are planning to hold a rally on Saturday at noon in the Walmart parking lot near where the shooting occurred.

How has the community responded?

In addition to drawing attention from local civil rights activists, Jazmine’s killing has garnered national headlines, prompting celebrities to raise awareness of the shooting and help provide financial aid. Civil rights activist and writer Shaun King has actively pressed Twitter users to help identify the shooter, teaming up with Merritt to fundraise for a $100,000 reward. Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal joined forces with a Houston police officer to cover the costs of Jazmine’s funeral. Houston Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins dedicated Saturday’s upcoming playoff game to Barnes, and will offer his $29,000 playoff check to help pay for funeral costs, according to ESPN.

How can I help?

If you have any tips, call Houston Crime Stoppers at 731-222-TIPS (8477). There’s also a GoFundMe page set up for Barnes’s family. As of Thursday afternoon, more than 1,600 donors had raised a total of $42,507.