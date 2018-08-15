A Hit-and-Run Killed an Immigrant Father of Five in Austin

For all their surface differences, Garcia and Smitty were even more divergent under their skins, especially in one crucial aspect. Garcia, the foreigner, couldn’t have been more responsible if he tried. Smitty, the American, couldn’t have been less so, though now he will have to answer for the biggest mistake of his life.

But for the past decade, south Austin has also been one of the fastest gentrifying areas in the city, a place where those cozy bungalows are now selling for many hundreds of thousands of dollars. South Congress Avenue, where hookers and slackers once walked, has re-branded itself as SoCo and is jam-packed with tourists cruising the bustling restaurants and staying in the expensive boutique hotels. This was the south Austin of Ernesto Gonzales Garcia, who worked in the kitchens of these very restaurants.

The two men involved in the accident couldn’t have been more different. One lived in the shadows, an undocumented immigrant who worked constantly to support his family; the other, a middle-aged citizen, lived in the open, but led a troubled life. Though the two had probably never met before this horrible tragedy, they were each vital members of the south Austin community in which it took place. For years, south Austin has been a scruffy and laid-back area, a cheap and funky place where hippies and rednecks, slackers and working-class heroes lived on the same blocks, worked on cars in the front yards of their cozy bungalows, and drank cheap beer at bars like the Horseshoe Lounge. This was the south Austin of Darrell Shane Smitty, who cruised these streets his whole life.

Despite doctors’ attempts, Garcia, who had massive head trauma, died at the scene. The next day police arrested the driver, Darrell Smitty, at Dell Seton Hospital, where he had gone at some point after the accident—he had spent most of the previous week there, suffering from double pneumonia. He’d been readmitted, and at that time had both opiates and alcohol in his bloodstream. Police arrested him for failure to stop and render aid, and a few days later also charged him with manslaughter. He didn’t have an active driver’s license, though this wasn’t the first time Smitty was caught driving without one. His rap sheet included several DWIs as well as assaults on wives and a girlfriend.

The driver slammed into Garcia and mowed him down, then destroyed a sign and a garbage can before coming to a stop about fifty feet away, in a driveway that led into a medical clinic. Horrified passengers on the bus, which had stopped, watched as the driver got out of his truck and walked back and approached Garcia, who was now surrounded by passersby and a couple of medical professionals from the clinic. The driver, wearing khaki pants and a dark shirt, reached down and touched Garcia. Then he raised back up, turned around, and walked back to his truck. Unbelievably, he got in and sped off.

Was he drunk? Was he on the phone? Was he angry that the bus driver wouldn’t let him by? Had he simply lost control?

The truck had, moments before, been in the right-turn-only lane just across the intersection at South First Street, idling next to a city bus that was heading straight, toward the bus stop. But the driver had decided to go straight as well, and when the light changed, he sped up and tried to pass on the right. Unfortunately, he couldn’t make it, and instead of slowing down and going around the bus on the left, he jumped the curb and careered down the sidewalk.

Ben White is a busy road. Cars zip past the bus stop, just a few feet away, but they generally stay on the street. As Garcia neared the stop’s awning and bench, he didn’t know that a white GMC Sierra truck was barreling down the sidewalk behind him—5,000 pounds of steel and glass moving at what one witness would later call “a high rate of speed.” Garcia might have heard it, and maybe he turned in that instant to see a flash of white. The whole thing happened so fast.

Ernesto Garcia probably never knew what hit him. It was just before 8 a.m. on August 1 and he was walking toward his bus stop on Ben White Boulevard in south Austin, on his way to a job as a cook at a restaurant called The Park. The Guatemalan immigrant cooked at two other places, too, and was due to head to the Moonshine Grill later that afternoon. His shift at Popeye’s began the next morning. Garcia, who was 40, had for almost eight years been sending money from his jobs home to his common-law wife and their five kids in Guatemala. Two of the kids had birthdays coming up, and the tuition for his eldest daughter’s school was due soon.

Most immigrants don’t come to the U.S. looking for trouble. Like Garcia, they come to improve their lives—and those of their families. Garcia crossed into the U.S. in 2010 without documents, seeking a way to support his family back in Santo Domingo Suchitepéquez, a small city in southern Guatemala. He found his way to Austin and eventually to a series of apartment complexes where other Guatemalans lived. Garcia was unskilled but desperate to work and found employment as a dishwasher in various restaurants in Austin’s booming economy. He was short and strong, with a handsome, determined face and a quiet, diligent disposition. He wired all his spare money home to his wife and children, four girls and one boy.

A few years after arriving, he met a man named Jose Sanchez, who was also from Guatemala. The two became friends, and when Sanchez’s girlfriend Miriam arrived two years later and the couple decided to find a home, they invited Garcia to live with them. Tired of living in apartments, Garcia welcomed the opportunity. They found a house in a working-class suburb in south Austin off William Cannon Drive. None of the Guatemalans had green cards, so all worked in the shadow economy—Sanchez roofing houses, Garcia washing dishes. He cleaned the plates of some of Austin’s most popular restaurants, including the SoCo Tex-Mex spot Guero’s and the south Austin Indian food joint Whip-In.

Garcia didn’t do things that would risk alerting his presence to authorities, like getting a driver’s license. He either took the bus or walked, getting to know the streets of south Austin. And almost every day he called home to talk to his family, using prepaid phone cards. When the cards ran out, he got more. Every two weeks he would wire money home.

In May 2017 he was hired at Moonshine, a popular downtown “classic American comfort food” restaurant near the convention center. He was befriended by Ivan Arellano, his manager, who liked how diligent and respectful Garcia was. Arellano, who himself had started as a dishwasher, began pushing Garcia to move up to cook. “You need to grow, Neto,” Arellano would say, calling him by his nickname. “I’ll teach you.” Garcia would respond that he didn’t have time and that he didn’t speak English. “There’s no English spoken here,” Arellano would laugh, “It’s all Latinos!”

Finally, about five months ago, Garcia agreed to try, and began training as a fry cook. He was good at it, said his boss. “He paid attention and became one of the best on the line.” The man from Guatemala liked making American comfort food, and he liked making more money. Garcia never talked about politics—he didn’t worry about the immigration policies of the current administration or getting deported. He figured as long as he stayed out of trouble, he could continue to take care of his family.

His entire life revolved around his jobs. Garcia worked an astounding eighty hours a week: forty at Moonshine and another forty between a Popeye’s on Ben White and The Park, where he was so beloved that the other young men in the kitchen called him tío, or uncle. “He was smiling all the time,” said kitchen manager Juan Cruz Luna. “You felt good around him.” Friends would invite Garcia to play soccer (he put the logo from his favorite team, C.D. Suchitepéquez, on his Facebook page), but he would beg off, saying he had to rest up for work the next day. When Garcia would talk about his family to Arellano, his friend would ask why he didn’t return home—didn’t he miss them? “I’m working for my kids,” Garcia would respond. But Garcia was considering making a big change. In mid-July, he told Arellano that he was thinking about returning home for good sometime in December, when his eldest daughter finished school. He just needed to earn some more money.

On the night before he died, Garcia called his family as he always did. The Sanchezes said that Garcia seemed to be in a particularly happy mood. One of his daughters had a birthday coming up in a few days, and his son had one the following week. “Don’t hold back,” he proudly told his kids. “I have money to get you what you want.”

While Garcia was a relatively recent arrival to south Austin, Smitty had lived there his entire life. He grew up in zip code 78704 and went to neighborhood schools Dawson Elementary and Crockett High, both less than a mile from the crash site. Smitty was a wild teen, smoking weed, drinking, and riding motorcycles. He was cute, funny, and extremely charming, with bright blue eyes. “He had that South Austin rowdy boy charm,” said Marcia Cannon, who met him at Austin High and later lived with him.

Smitty was handy and became a skilled carpenter, plumber, and electrician. But he also loved to drink. “He was a gifted craftsman,” said one friend. “When he was sober, he did amazing work.” By night he bartended, spending eight years at the landmark bar Steamboat on Sixth Street. Smitty was popular, jovial, and happy-go-lucky; everywhere he went he seemed to know someone, especially in wild and woolly south Austin. Others in his circle also drank and partied to excess, but Smitty began having more and more problems with alcohol, losing construction jobs because of no-shows. He got several DWIs, none of which brought him any prison time; his license would get taken away but he would continue to drive. He was married twice in the nineties, but both marriages ended after the women called the police reporting domestic violence. Smitty spent long periods of time couch surfing with friends, though in 2012 one of them—tired of the drinking—kicked him out and changed the locks.

Courtesy of APD

Most of his friends moved on from the party lifestyle: they had children, bought homes, established careers. Smitty didn’t, though he started Smitty Services, a jack-of-all-trades company for remodeling, electrical work, painting, cleaning gutters, and building decks and driveways.

In 2013 Smitty and Cannon, friends since high school, began dating—and then living together. But Cannon insisted that her boyfriend stop drinking. He agreed and went three times to treatment centers, where friends would sneak him vodka when Cannon wasn’t looking. In late 2016, not long after he walked out of the third facility, the couple had a fight and she called the police after he shoved her hard to the floor, breaking a couple of vertebrae and gashing her back. She took out a restraining order on him and eventually left town. Cannon thought that getting Smitty arrested would force him to sober up and start taking responsibility for his life.

And for a while it looked like he would. In early 2017 he began putting inspirational quotes about beating alcoholism on his Facebook page. “I REFUSE to go back to the old me,” said one. “I’m becoming a better person using my past experience as lessons.” He also began noting how many days it had been since he’d had a drink—50, 62, 73. Friends, who had seen him struggle for so many years, urged him on: “Go Smitty go!” “So proud of you!” He made it to day 78 on April 20, 2017, and then the updates stopped. Smitty didn’t post much on Facebook after that.

The last year and a half were rough. Smitty burned a lot of bridges with friends, who were tired of his drunken behavior. “He has a good heart,” said Andy Turner, “but he doesn’t make the wisest of choices. He messed a few people around.” Other friends say similar things. “Darrell isn’t a bad guy,” said one. “He’s a caring person and willing to give you the shirt off his back. But he’s also got some snakes in his head.” He ended his hospital stay at Dell Seton on July 31, the day before the accident, and was still wearing a hospital wristband, which was visible in a video at the crash site taken by a bus passenger and released to the public to try to identify the driver of the truck.

When Cannon saw the video, she called police. “That’s Darrell Smitty,” she said.

Garcia’s family in Guatemala was devastated by his death, as were his friends in Austin. “It’s really, really sad,” said Arellano. “It hurts me so bad, I can’t believe it. I can’t believe I won’t see him again.” When Luna heard, he began crying. “One part of our heart is gone,” he said. “He was part of my family.” Many of Garcia’s friends are here illegally, so they don’t want to draw attention to themselves.

But they do want to help Neto’s wife and children—who lost not only their husband and father but also the family’s main source of income. And so, the weekend after the accident, Arellano and some friends held a barbecue in front of Garcia’s house and sold plates of food to friends and others who heard about the tragedy, raising $1,500. Jose Sanchez enlarged a photo of Garcia and taped it onto a big plastic jar and walked through a south Austin flea market frequented by Latinos, raising another $360. One of the biggest burdens on the Garcia family will be getting his body (which is being stored at a local funeral parlor) back to Guatemala so his family can properly inter him in a mausoleum with his parents. It will take two to three weeks to complete that process, at a cost in excess of $10,000. So a friend helped set up a GoFundMe account. (Donations to pay for the body to be shipped can also be made directly to the Mission Funeral Home on East Cesar Chavez.) Any money left over in the fund will be given to the family.

Meanwhile, Smitty awaits trial for manslaughter. If convicted, he could get twenty years—or more, because his previous DWIs may mark him as a habitual criminal. Friends like Turner, who have stuck by Smitty for years, think the punishment will be severe. “Darrell chose to go down this path, so he gets what’s coming to him,” he said. Cannon agreed: “I love him dearly, but he’s always gotten out of everything. He’s never faced any consequences from anything in his life. It breaks my heart that this innocent man had to die for Darrell to finally face the consequences.”