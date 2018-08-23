Jennifer and Michael Thedford held hands as they walked into the Collin County courthouse in McKinney, north of Dallas. Jennifer, a 34-year-old veterinarian, was dressed in black pants and a blousy black sleeveless shirt, her blond hair pulled behind her ears. Michael, a 35-year-old high school science teacher, was wearing a dark suit, a gray shirt, and a dark tie.
A newspaper photographer headed their way and got off a few quick shots of the couple. Other people in the courthouse hallway turned to gawk. I was sitting on a bench in the hallway next to two women.
“I’m sorry, but how can she hold his hand?” one of them said.
The other woman could not take her eyes off Jennifer’s midsection. “Wait a second,” she said. “She’s got a baby bump? She’s pregnant?”
Almost exactly two years earlier, on the morning of June 21, 2016, Jennifer went to her job at a veterinary clinic while Michael took their children—Corbin, who was then ten years old, Hazel, who was three, and Fern, who was six months—to Mudpies and Lullabies, a popular day care a couple of miles away from their home. Teachers at the day care loved Jennifer and Michael. They were doting parents who, in the words of one teacher, “made the best sack lunches for their children.” Jennifer was an especially conscientious mother. When she and Michael decided to have children, she was determined—“maybe the word to use is dogged,” she later told me—to keep them out of harm’s way. She safety-proofed the house, putting plastic covers over electrical outlets, making sure the toilet seats were always down, keeping the cat food bowls out of reach, and getting rid of furniture that easily could be pulled over. After reading a newspaper story about young children who had died of heatstroke after accidentally being left in the back seats of cars on summer days, she came up with a plan to make sure such a thing never happened to her family. Whenever she or Michael drove a child somewhere, she declared, they had to put the child’s diaper bag, backpack, or even a stuffed animal in the front passenger seat to remind them that they were not alone in the car.
At around 1:20, he was awakened by the buzz of his cell phone. Jennifer was calling from her office to check on Fern. Michael suddenly began screaming.
That morning, Michael was driving the family’s Honda Odyssey minivan. When he got to Mudpies and Lullabies a little after 8 a.m., he appeared to the teachers to be tired, as if he hadn’t slept well. But the teachers were not even slightly concerned. Michael was always quiet. He didn’t engage in chitchat like other parents did. One teacher said he was like a character out of The Big Bang Theory, the CBS sitcom about a group of nerdy intellectuals. “He was very smart,” the teacher said. “Instead of making small talk with his children, he talked to them about animals or science or the way the world worked.”
Michael dropped off Corbin and Hazel, but he kept Fern in the minivan. Sick with an ear infection, she was just along for the ride. Michael returned home with Fern. Because he knew she wasn’t going to school, he hadn’t carried her diaper bag to the minivan and placed it in the front seat. He parked the minivan in front of their house, went inside, checked some emails, then laid down on the bed to take a nap.
At around 1:20, he was awakened by the buzz of his cell phone. Jennifer was calling from her office to check on Fern. Michael suddenly began screaming. He raced for the minivan. Inside the van, with the windows shut, the temperature was at least 110 degrees, maybe 120. Fern, who had been strapped into her car seat for more than five hours, was not moving. Her lips were purple and black. Skin was peeling off of her body. Although she was already stiff from rigor mortis, Michael raced Fern back inside the house and put her in the refrigerator, hoping to cool her off. He called 911 and begged for help. “She’s hot, hot, hot,” Michael shouted.
Investigators from the sheriff’s department arrived, and Michael told them a lie, saying that Fern had been in the bassinet beside the bed and unexpectedly had developed a high fever. But within minutes, he admitted that he had left Fern in the minivan, exactly as he and Jennifer had trained themselves not to do. He had gone to sleep thinking she was at Mudpies and Lullabies, he said.
The investigators were sickened at the sight of the dead baby. No child, they said to one another, should spend her last minutes alone, without a parent, baking to death in a hot car. They were also disgusted with Michael. He really wanted them to believe that he had forgotten where Fern was?
After consulting with the Collin County District Attorney’s office, the investigators arrested Michael on manslaughter charges, accusing him of “recklessly causing the death of an individual.” If convicted, he would face a sentence of two to twenty years in prison.
The story of Fern’s death and Michael’s arrest made newspapers throughout Texas and around the country, including USA Today and the Washington Post. (It was even reported in England’s Daily Mail.) What seemed to shock reporters and readers was the scene of Michael desperately pushing Fern into the refrigerator.
Like a lot of people, I had no idea what to think about Fern’s death. Was the whole thing a terrible accident, due to one lapse of memory by Michael? Or was it more than an accident? By leaving his daughter in that sweltering minivan, had Michael truly committed a crime? And if he had, what punishment did he deserve?
That’s why I was at the Collin County courthouse this past July. As Michael and Jennifer approached the courtroom, she squeezed his hand and headed for a side room reserved for the defense lawyers and their witnesses. Michael walked inside the courtroom, where prosecutors had flashed a photo of Fern on a screen.
Fern was smiling, her blue eyes staring straight at the camera. Michael’s face froze. He took his seat at the defense table and stared at the floor, unable to look up at his beautiful daughter.
Prior to 1990, there were only a handful of children each year who died from heatstroke in cars. At that time, children strapped to car seats were kept mostly in the front seats. But in the early nineties, laws were passed that required airbags to be installed in new cars. When experts soon discovered that the airbags could kill children, more laws were passed requiring children to be moved to the back seats.
As a result, the number of “hot-car deaths” soared. Between 1990 and 2017, 836 children, the vast majority of them three years old and younger, were found in automobiles in the United States, dead from heatstroke. (The state with the most hot-car deaths during that time span was Texas, with 120. Florida was second, with 89, and California third, with 45.) Although there were occasions when a child would die after locking himself accidentally in a car or trunk, and other occasions in which a child was intentionally left in a car by an adult, the biggest cause of the deaths, by far, was due to a simple scenario: a parent parked his car, got out, and walked away, completely forgetting that his or her child was in the back seat.
The parents who have forgotten their children come from all walks of life. Wealthy businessmen, blue-collar workers, lawyers, salesmen, and single moms have made the panicked dash back to their cars, realizing too late what they have done. “I remember reading an article about parents who had left their children in cars,” Jennifer told me, “and I said to Michael, ‘That is never going to be us. Never.’”
Jennifer and Michael met when they were teenagers attending the Texas Academy for Math and Science in Denton—a high school for gifted students. They married in 2004 when they were in their early twenties and moved to College Station, where Jennifer studied veterinary medicine at Texas A&M. After she received her doctorate in 2007, they moved to Collin County. Jennifer got a job at a small animal clinic and Michael finished up his degree in mechanical engineering at the University of North Texas. He also obtained a teaching certificate.
Jennifer is a warm, outgoing young woman. When I asked her to describe her husband (who on the advice of his lawyers would not be interviewed), she said, “He is always interesting and he’s completely brilliant, able to solve complicated physics equations in his head. He’s funny. He can do puns all day long. But I admit, he’s like the absent-minded professor.”
For a few years, Michael did some part-time work at a materials lab. When they decided to have children, he became a stay-at-home dad. Just before Corbin’s birth in 2010, Michael was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which required him to take a variety of medications, but Jennifer insisted that his disorder did not significantly affect his personality. “He was such a good father,” she said. “He did crafts with Corbin and Hazel, everything from science experiments to Home Depot’s craft days. They gardened and cooked. They did origami. He even wrote a children’s book for them.” (Titled Lorelei Has a Dream, the book is about a family’s pet hedgehog that reads books and daydreams.)
Jennifer admitted that she and Michael did endure some “communication problems” and “day-to-day stress,” and in early 2015, he suddenly filed for divorce. But he dropped the petition before the first court hearing took place. “It was a wake-up call for both of us,” Jennifer said. “We talked for a long time, realized how much we loved each other, decided to go to counseling, and never looked back.”
In fact, in the spring of 2015, they decided to have another child, and Jennifer became pregnant with Fern. That fall, Michael took a job as a science teacher at a high school in the town of Celina, near McKinney, and he received positive reviews from his faculty supervisor. In November, Fern was born, perfectly healthy. Everything seemed to be just fine—until the morning of June 21, 2016.
Comments