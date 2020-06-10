Photo Gallery: Black Lives Matter Protests in Texas

After George Floyd died at the hands of police in Minneapolis on May 25, protests condemning police brutality and racial inequality have reverberated across the nation. “This George Floyd moment is different,” the San Antonio Express-News editorial board recently wrote. “Never has the death of one person stirred the conscience of this nation and mobilized so many into daily, nonviolent, multiracial and multigenerational protests.”

In Texas, demonstrations and vigils took place all over the state—from major cities like Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio to smaller ones including Marfa, Lubbock, and Odessa. We’ve seen a historic civil rights rally in Vidor, which we once described as Texas’s “most hate-filled town”; protesters on horseback in Houston; and a big shift in how local demonstrations are being approached by police. Every day, Texans continue to march for Floyd—as well as Breonna Taylor, Mike Ramos, Ahmaud Arbery, and others.

To capture this pivotal moment in history, we compiled compelling images from across the state.