Photo Gallery: Black Lives Matter Protests in Texas

Supporters gather to hear speakers at Houston City Hall following a march to honor the memory of George Floyd in downtown Houston on June 2, 2020.

Demonstrations and vigils took place all over the state—from major cities to small towns.

Texas Monthly
Supporters gather to hear speakers at Houston City Hall following a march to honor the memory of George Floyd in downtown Houston on June 2, 2020.

Photograph by Todd Spoth

After George Floyd died at the hands of police in Minneapolis on May 25, protests condemning police brutality and racial inequality have reverberated across the nation. “This George Floyd moment is different,” the San Antonio Express-News editorial board recently wrote. “Never has the death of one person stirred the conscience of this nation and mobilized so many into daily, nonviolent, multiracial and multigenerational protests.”

In Texas, demonstrations and vigils took place all over the state—from major cities like Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio to smaller ones including Marfa, Lubbock, and Odessa. We’ve seen a historic civil rights rally in Vidor, which we once described as Texas’s “most hate-filled town”; protesters on horseback in Houston; and a big shift in how local demonstrations are being approached by police. Every day, Texans continue to march for Floyd—as well as Breonna Taylor, Mike Ramos, Ahmaud Arbery, and others.

To capture this pivotal moment in history, we compiled compelling images from across the state.

Participants in the 100 Black Men of West Texas solidarity walk are escorted by police officers in Lubbock on June 1, 2020.

Photograph by Chase Seabolt

A young man named Sammy B. attends the protest gathering at Dallas City Hall on June 3, 2020.

Photograph by Richard Andrew Sharum

Protesters march along Congress Avenue in Austin on May 31, 2020.

Photograph by Jordan Vonderhaar

A man takes a knee while watching the march in downtown Fort Worth on June 2, 2020.

Photograph by Andrés Duran

Some protesters kneel while blocking the intersection of Seventh Street and Interstate 35 in front of police headquarters in Austin on May 30, 2020.

Photograph by Dharam Khalsa

Protesters begin a march from Memorial Park to police headquarters in El Paso on May 31, 2020.

Photograph by Corrie Boudreaux

Protesters face a police blockade on the West Seventh Street bridge in Fort Worth on May 31, 2020.

Photograph by Andrés Duran

Michelle Washington grieves publicly during the demonstration for George Floyd in downtown San Antonio on May 30, 2020. Washington grieves for Floyd, but also for her son Franklin Washington, 20 (not pictured), who she says is mentally ill and currently detained in the Bexar County jail.

Photograph by Matthew Busch

An officer protects the perimeter of a burning car under Interstate 35 in Austin so that firefighters can put out the flames during protests on May 30, 2020.

Photograph by Dharam Khalsa

J Prince Jr, center, prepares to ride his horse down Walker Street during a march to honor the memory of George Floyd in downtown Houston on June 2, 2020.

Photograph by Todd Spoth

Protesters chant at police headquarters in Austin on May 29, 2020.

Photograph by Montinique Monroe

A cop is seen securing the perimeter of the march in Dallas on May 29, 2020.

Photograph by Zerb Mellish

A vigil for George Floyd takes place at the Presidio County courthouse in Marfa on May 31, 2020.

Photograph by Lesley Villarreal

San Antonio police officers deploy in front of the Alamo in downtown San Antonio on May 30, 2020.

Photograph by Matthew Busch

Protesters chant "I can't breathe!" as they march past Dallas City Hall on June 3, 2020.

Photograph by Richard Andrew Sharum

A protester rides a skateboard with an American flag near police headquarters in Austin on May 30, 2020.

Photograph by Dharam Khalsa

A group of people being placed under arrest stand beside a Harris County jail bus after protesters were apprehended in a fenced-in area in Houston on June 2, 2020. No rioting or looting was reported, but a group of protesters ran from police after, according to unconfirmed reports, they tried to get on the freeway.

Sergio Flores/Getty

Protesters march west on Seventh Street through downtown Austin on June 7, 2020. The march began at Huston-Tillotson University, a historically black school. An estimated six thousand people participated in the march.

Photograph by Jordan Vonderhaar

A man stands above the crowd at Dallas City Hall with the reflection of the protest below on June 3, 2020.

Photograph by Richard Andrew Sharum

Protesters take a knee outside of a police building during a Black Lives Matter protest in Odessa on May 31, 2020.

Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP

Mayor Sylvester Turner wears an "I Can't Breathe" mask during a march to honor the memory of George Floyd in downtown Houston on June 2, 2020.

Photograph by Todd Spoth

Supporters hold their fists up in solidarity outside of Houston City Hall as Trae tha Truth speaks, following a march to honor the memory of George Floyd in downtown Houston on June 2, 2020.

Photograph by Todd Spoth

Tags: Criminal Justice, George Floyd

