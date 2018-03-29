The Reporter That Waco Destroyed Has No Regrets

John McLemore wanted to show off his backyard. It was an enviable suburban expanse in northwest Houston—a pool, a patio, short palm trees, a manicured lawn made brittle by winter, and an off-set smoker that he was still trying to figure out. “See, John McLemore didn’t die penniless,” he said. “He’s not just crawling in gutters like Google says he is. I ain’t living high on the hog, but I’m not crawling in the gutter.”

McLemore is 54 years old and underemployed, and he remains wary of the rumors and false accusations that have dogged him for the last 25 years—of his demise, of his death, of his complicity in the tragedy that has shaped his adult life: the Branch Davidian siege near Waco. When I called McLemore in early January, he told me he’d tended to decline requests from the press, but he said as long as I wasn’t looking for his opinion on conspiracy theories, he’d be happy to talk. “I haven’t done any interviews in a while because I get sick of saying, ‘No, I don’t know who fired first,’ ‘Yeah, Koresh, he wasn’t a very nice guy,’ ‘Yeah, it ruined my career.’ Poor, poor me,” McLemore said when we met in Houston. “I wound up better than I probably would’ve been, but poor, poor me.”

McLemore has spent most of his adult life doing damage control, although most of the time, it hasn’t been personal. As a corporate public relations specialist, he worked for Life Partners, Inc, a Waco-based firm that pioneered the practice of purchasing life insurance policies from the terminally ill (“It was easy to portray as ghoulish,” he acknowledges. “We were mainly in the AIDS market”), then he put in 14 years as a big-oil flack at ConocoPhillips. After McLemore got laid off in 2015, he started his own PR agency, but, he told me, “it’s not going so well.”

McLemore isn’t asking for anyone’s pity, but he hasn’t had the career that he wanted and he hasn’t had the career that it looked like he was heading for when he was an upcoming TV reporter at Waco’s CBS affiliate, KWTX, in the early nineties. Since high school, McLemore had been a news junkie, and as an undergraduate at UT-Austin, he’d been single-minded about preparing for his career as a journalist. “When most people were going to South Padre for spring break, I was at the CBS or NBC or ABC in Austin working for free, staying after hours, teaching myself how to edit videos,” McLemore said. He had gotten a job at the Temple bureau of KWTX before he’d even graduated, and quickly got assigned to Waco, where he was covering major stories.

Then, on the morning of February 28, 1993, the 29-year-old McLemore and KWTX cameraman Dan Mulloney followed a convoy of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives vehicles onto a 77-acre compound west of Waco known as Mount Carmel. The property was owned by the Branch Davidian church and controlled by its leader, a preacher named David Koresh. When they drove onto Mount Carmel, the two newsmen expected to see a by-the-books seizure of illegal weapons. Instead, they witnessed one of the most ferocious gun battles in the history of American law enforcement. Four federal agents and six Branch Davidians died that day, setting off a 51-day FBI-led siege that ended when a fire consumed the Branch Davidians’ multi-story compound, Koresh himself, and 75 of his followers who remained inside.

Courtesy KWTX-TV

On the morning of the ATF raid, McLemore didn’t have any inkling he was about to play a small role in the beginning of that history. He had spent much of the previous month in Houston covering the trial of serial killer Kenneth Allen McDuff, and as he and Mulloney drove up toward Mount Carmel in the cameraman’s Ford Bronco, the reporter figured he’d be able to write up a story and be home by noon. “I thought the sheriff’s department was probably going to have to kick the door in, and they’d come out with an armful of guns and then maybe somebody in handcuffs.”

Mulloney had been tipped off that some kind of raid was planned, but neither he nor McLemore had any idea of its scope. Instead of watching a modest operation by the McLennan County Sheriff’s office, the KWTX duo ended up witnessing dozens of ATF agents in full battle dress jumping out of the back of cattle trailers and preparing for a “dynamic entry” into the compound. Just two minutes after the ATF arrived, bullets started flying. (Both sides say the other shot first.) Mulloney, sitting in the passenger seat of the Bronco, yelled “punch it!” and the reporter, sitting in the driver’s seat, pulled the vehicle behind an abandoned coach bus that was sitting on the Branch Davidians’ grounds. Mulloney set up his camera on a tripod, focused it on the battle, and took cover. McLemore assisted him until an ATF agent yelled out to him and asked if he could call for help.

“I’m going, ‘Man, I’ve got this Greyhound bus protecting me, you want me to run through this gunfire to call for help for you?’” McLemore remembers. He decided he needed to anyway, running twenty yards to the Bronco, hopping into the front seat, and calling the newsroom.

“Get every ambulance in the county out here. It’s like Vietnam,” McLemore remembers saying. His news director informed him that every ambulance in the county was already nearby and paramedics were setting up a triage center just up the road.

For the rest of the 90-minute firefight, McLemore narrated the action, with Mulloney occasionally pivoting his camera away from the building and training it on the young reporter. After a cease-fire between the ATF and the Branch Davidians had been brokered, McLemore stayed on the scene, and he and Mulloney volunteered their Bronco to transport three wounded agents, including one who had been critically injured and was laid across the front hood.

“I couldn’t see over him,” McLemore said. “There were these two guys standing on both sides of the doors, and they’re going, ‘A little to the left, a little to the right.’ We were the last ones off the property. All my life I won’t think of myself as a hero, but I won’t think of myself as a p—- either,” McLemore told me.