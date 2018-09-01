The Texas Department of Public Safety has released video taken from a helicopter that was tracking the movements of Mark Conditt, the man believed to have been the Austin bomber, and shows the detonation of a bomb as police moved in to arrest him in Round Rock. The explosion killed the 24-year-old Conditt.

Austin police, which led the 19-day investigation in March into a series of bombings that killed two people and injured five others, considers its investigation still active and, therefore, has not released any major piece of evidence. But the DPS released the video as part of a 12-minute video it posted on its Youtube channel showing various air operations conducted by the state agency.