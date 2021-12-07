Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google. Read the transcript below.

A couple of girls started running, then we started running, and then the crowd was running. We were running for our lives because these people were grabbing at us. My heart was beating so fast, and it was the first time I thought, “Why are people crazy? We’re just us.”

In this episode, the country is falling in love with the cheerleaders. Inundated with fan mail, they get the star treatment on television shoots and performances around the world. Former cheerleaders Shannon Baker Werthmann and Tami Barber recall the strange exhilaration of this sudden fame, and the stark contrast with their less glamorous daily lives, in which cheerleaders often struggled to pay the rent. And so much attention also comes with danger: hordes of screaming fans, threatening mail, and strangers watching them at home.

Dive deeper into the stories in this episode in our Pocket collection at getpocket.com/texas. You’ll find videos and news stories about the cheerleaders, including the cheerleaders’ appearance on The Love Boat and Robert Draper’s Texas Monthly story about longtime cheerleaders director Suzanne Mitchell, based on her final interview before her death.

Thanks to the UCLA Film & Television Archive for the audio from the documentary A Great Bunch of Girls, directed by Mary Ann Braubach and Tracy Tynan.

America’s Girls is written and reported by Sarah Hepola. Executive producer is Megan Creydt. Produced and edited by Patrick Michels. Edited by J. K. Nickell. Production, sound engineering, and music by Brian Standefer. Additional research and audio editing by podcast intern Harper Carlton.

Theme music is “Enough” by the Bralettes.