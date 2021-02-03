We’re pleased to announce that One by Willie will return for a second season on Tuesday, February 16. The first episode features Steve Earle, a founding father of Americana music and one of the greatest singer-songwriters Texas has ever produced. Steve will examine “Local Memory,” a song he first heard as a seventeen-year-old San Antonio kid captivated by the album that effectively launched the outlaw country movement, Willie’s 1973 masterpiece Shotgun Willie. Steve says Shotgun Willie’s impact on him was equally profound, and that “Local Memory” was his favorite track on the record then and still is now.

But Steve also talks about the affectionate, yet decidedly off-color, nickname by which Willie refers to him, and in that way season two’s conversations pick up right where season one’s deep dives into Willie lore left off. Some of those discussions were lessons in Texas history, like Country Music Hall of Fame songwriter Sonny Throckmorton’s description of the famous picking parties Willie once hosted with his dear friend, legendary UT football coach Darrell Royal. But other memories were more personal, like Margo Price getting lost in laughter as she retold one of Willie’s favorite dirty jokes, and Lyle Lovett talking about the feeling of anointment that came over him when Willie slid his guitar, Trigger, over Lyle’s shoulders at an all-star jam session, and Wynonna Judd getting weepy while explaining how Willie charmed her grandma backstage at a long-ago CMA awards show. The result was a singular look at the way Willie’s songs and friendship—and maybe above all else, his example—have changed people’s lives.

And as you’ll see in season two, we were just getting started. We’re excited to bring you a whole new slate of notable Willie fans and the songs that move them.

As a reminder, we've created an Apple Music playlist for this series that we'll add to with each episode we publish.