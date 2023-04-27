This episode is part of a sponsored content series with HBO Max. Listen to more episodes here

Host Nancy Miller talks with show writer and creator David E. Kelley and executive producer and director Lesli Linka Glatter on how they adapted the Texas Monthly articles and book to tell the real-life story of Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore. Miller speaks with Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Candy Montgomery, about her approach to such a complicated figure. The episode also features a conversation with Texas Monthly executive editor Skip Hollandsworth on why this strange suburban murder saga could only happen in Texas.