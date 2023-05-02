This episode is part of a sponsored content series with the Perini Ranch Steakhouse. Hear more stories here.

When Tom Perini took over the family land, he would soon learn that ranching isn’t for everyone. Jon Means, a Fourth generation rancher and past president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser’s Association visits the ranch, along with fellow rancher and former director of the National Cattleman’s Association, John Dudley. Settle in as these longtime friends talk about the importance of cattle ranching in Texas and in the country as a whole.