This episode is part of a sponsored content series with HBO Max. Listen to more episodes here

Host Nancy Miller turns the beat around in Episode 3 with composer Jeff Russo to better understand the task of creating the musical backdrop for a compelling drama. Miller also speaks with Kyrsten Ritter, who attributes her Aunt Sharon to the inspiration behind her character, Sherry Cleckler. Texas Monthly executive editor Mimi Swartz comes on the podcast to discuss the Texas woman, then and now.